Prep Roundup for April 1

Carrie Patrick provided the power for the Virginia High Bearcats on Friday night.

Patrick connected for a walk-off grand slam with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning go five the Bristolians an 11-7 non-district softball triumph over Twin Springs.

Patrick’s slam capped a five-run seventh inning outburst for the Bearcats.

Aidan James scored three runs for VHS, while Jayden Kilinksi had three hits and two RBIs.

Lexi Austin and Ryleigh Gillenwater led Twin Springs with two hits apiece.

Richlands 16, Grundy 3

Gillian Guerriero went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two runs scored as Richlands rocked Grundy for a non-district victory.

Guerriero had homered the night before in a 12-9 loss to Wise County Central and the Blues bounced back from that setback in a big way by scoring nine runs in the first inning against the Golden Wave.

Alissa Whitt went 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, while Arin Rife and Hannah Ward each drove in two runs as part of an 18-hit attack. Chloe Perkins scored three times as well.

Rife and Taylor Webb combined to pitch a four-hitter.

Tiffany Deel, Kylee Compton and Ashlynn McIntosh scored Grundy’s runs.

Abingdon 14, Lee High 4

Freshman Muriel Dillow went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs as Abingdon crushed Lee High for a Mountain 7 District win.

Cathryn Henley contributed two hits and scored thrice for the Falcons.

Tennessee High 3, Patrick Henry 2

Dobyns-Bennett 4, Tenn. High 3

Mac Newport hit a walk-off RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh inning as Tennessee High rallied for a win over Patrick Henry in pool play of the Eastman Invitational.

Kenzie Orfield added two hits for THS and Rylee Fields pitched four hitless innings of relief with six strikeouts as the Vikings overcame an early 2-0 deficit.

Abigail Street and Mackinley Ottinger scored PH’s runs with Street and Payton Monahan tallying RBIs.

Both teams had lost earlier in the day. THS dropped a 4-3 decision to D-B and Patrick Henry suffered a 6-2 setback to Greeneville.

South Greene 8, Sullivan East 7

Walker Valley 7, Sullivan East 4

The Sullivan East Patriots fell to 3-9 after losing a pair of pool play games in the Eastman Invitational.

Lexie McDuffie, Brooklyne Loudy and Tori Leonard had two hits apiece in the loss to South Greene, while Abby Lacey went 3-for-3 in the loss to Walker Valley.

Wise Central 12, Eastside 2

Katherine Hopkins had three hits – including yet another homer for the Wise County Central slugger – as the Warriors whipped Eastside and remained unbeaten.

Taylor Cochran went 4-for-4 for the Warriors. Taylor Perry paced Eastside with three hits.

BASEBALL

Rural Retreat 15, Castlewood 5

Tucker Fontaine led the unbeaten Indians of Rural Retreat to a non-district win over the Blue Devils with three hits, including a double, while scoring four runs.

Noah Bandriener drove in four runs for Rural Retreat (6-0) while Justin Gilmer drove in three and Caleb Roberts collected three hits.

Union 11, Eastside 1

Sam Whitman spun a one-hitter as Union overwhelmed previously unbeaten Eastside for a five-inning non-district win.

Union pounded out 13 hits in support of Whitman with Cole Chandler going 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Caiden Bartee, Bradley Bunch, Eli Blanton and Seth Cox supplied two hits apiece as well.

Sophomore Clay Ward had Eastside’s only hit, while Jaxsyn Collins scored the only run for the Spartans. Eastside is now 3-1.

Lebanon 16, Northwood 0

Seth Buchanan allowed one hit while getting three hits at the plate in leading the Pioneers over the Panthers.

Buchanan struck out nine without issuing a walk on the mound and among his three hits was a triple and double as Lebanon (2-3, 1-0) scored 11 runs in the first inning.

Chance Barker had two hits and four RBIs as Zack Hertig had one hit with three RBIs.

Sullivan East 14, North Greene 4

Dylan Bartley drove in three runs as the Sullivan East Patriots improved to 9-2.

Corbin Dickenson scored three runs and Justice Dillard hammered out two hits as East took advantage of 10 North Greene errors.

Avery McCoy and Dickenson teamed to pitch a four-hitter with nine strikeouts. It was the fourth win of the week for the Patriots.

Richlands 13, Chilhowie 1

The Blue Tornado got two-run home runs from Drew Simmons and Gavin Cox in taking the win over the Warriors.

Simmons finished with three hits and Cox collected a pair. Collin Richardson had three hits and three RBIs for Richlands.

Galax 10, George Wythe 6

Luke Jollay struck out 11 and gave up two earned runs over five innings, but was pinned with a tough-luck loss as the George Wythe Maroons lost a Mountain Empire District road game.

Owen Repass added two hits for the Maroons, while A.J. Ashworth went 3-for-4 with five RBIs to lead Galax at the plate. The teams combined for 11 errors.

Thomas Walker 10,

Bell County (Ky.) 3

Cameron Grabeel is the ace of Thomas Walker’s pitching staff and he certainly lived up to that moniker on Friday.

Grabeel struck out 19 and didn’t issue a walk as he fired a one-hitter in helping the Pioneers move to 3-0. Blake Burnett’s single was the only hit he allowed.

Grabeel also had two hits and three RBIs to help his own cause. Jacob McCurry added two hits and two RBIs, while Hunter Collins supplied two hits as well.

John Battle 16, Ridgeview 1

Nolan Sailor went 2-for-3 with a homer, three runs scored and four RBIs as the John Battel Trojans rocked Ridgeview in moving to 4-0.

Landon Odum (3-for-4, four RBIs), Will Purifoy (2-for-3, three RBIs) and Elijah Childress (2-for-2, three RBIs) also had strong performances for Battle, which led 8-0 after one inning and 11-0 after two innings.

Porter Gobble struck out seven over three innings to pick up his third win of the season on the mound and teamed with relievers Gavin Ratliff and Broadie Bailey on a two-hitter.

Koda Counts scored Ridgeview’s lone run, while Terran Owens and Brandon Beavers had the hits for the Wolfpack.

Abingdon 25, Lee High 1

A fourth-inning grand slam was part of a 4-for-4, six-RBI masterpiece by Ethan Gibson as the Abingdon Falcons flattened Lee High for a Mountain 7 District road win.

Gibson also had a triple to go along with two singles and his second homer of the season. Elijah Parks added four hits and five RBIs, while Cole Lambert, Jett Humphries, Jack Ferguson and Beckett Dotson contributed two hits apiece.

Bryce Moritz drove in Lee’s only run.

AHS (6-0) hosts Wise County Central (7-0) on Tuesday in a battle of unbeatens.

Virginia High 6, Radford 3

Brody Jones went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and also pitched two innings to notch the save as Virginia High earned a road win over the Radford Bobcats.

Ty Weaver scored twice and drove in two for the Bearcats (2-3), while Isaac Berry was the winning pitcher. Keith Tabor and Junior Lester led Radford with two hits apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle 9, Ridgeview 0

Taylor Wallace scored a trio of goals as John Battle rolled to a Mountain 7 District victory.

Hannah Musick added two goals for the Trojans, while Maci Odum, Chloe Turner, Sydney Hill and Ava Wallace also found the back of the net.

Macie Ratliff was in goal for the shutout.

Abingdon 10, Lee High 0

Ella Seymore scored four goals as Abingdon downed Lee High.