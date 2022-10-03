 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Roundup

Prep Roundup: Fischer leads Wolves to tourney win over D-B

John Battle vs West Ridge Volleyball

West Ridge's Parker Fischer hits a shot past John Battle's Jacqueline Hill during a match last season for the Wolves.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Parker Fischer slammed down 13 kills to lead the way for West Ridge as the third-seeded Wolves opened the TSSAA District 1-AAA volleyball tournament with a 25-22, 20-25, 30-28, 25-8 win over No. 2 Dobyns-Bennett on Monday night at Daniel Boone High School.

Nine different players had kills for West Ridge with Rylee Haynie hammering down nine of them.

Faith Wilson doled out 38 assists and Kari Wilson hustled her way to 30 digs.

West Ridge plays Science Hill today at 6:30 p.m. with a regional tournament bid on the line.

Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 0

Hannah Hodge had 16 kills and nine digs as third-seeded Sullivan East had no trouble in sweeping last-place Johnson County in a 25-13, 25-15, 25-11 TSSAA District 1-AA tournament match.

Kylie Hurley’s 20 digs and Jenna Hare’s 12 kills also contributed to the victory for the Patriots, who play Volunteer today at 6 p.m. in a match at Unicoi County High School.

Chilhowie 3, Holston 0

Chloe Adams and Josie Sheets showcased their versatility as Chilhowie collected a 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 Hogoheegee District win over Holston.

Adams tallied 15 assists, 11 digs and six kills, while Sheets stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of seven digs, six kills and 11 assists. Hannah Goodwin (nine kills, six digs) also played well.

The trio of Riley Cobler (12 assists, five digs), Campbell Osborne (eight digs, six aces, five kills) and Seciley Quina (10 digs, three aces, three kills) were tops for Holston.

Patrick Henry 3, Lebanon 1

Avery Maiden had 25 kills and 22 digs as the Patrick Henry Rebels remained in first place in the Hogoheegee District with a hard-fought 25-18, 25-11, 25-27, 26-24 win over rival Lebanon.

Lauren Stauffer (11 kills, 10 digs, six aces, five blocks), Baleigh Belcher (22 assists), Sydney Taylor (14 assists) and Morgan Tasker (eight digs, two aces) also played well. 

Grundy 3, Richlands 0

Jessi Looney was great again for Grundy, tallying 25 digs and 16 kills in a non-district win over the Richlands Blue Tornado.

Savannah Clevinger (nine kills, five aces), Maggie Viers (20 assists), Lily Porter (17 assists) and Madie Owens (12 assists, 10 digs) were vital to the victory as well.

Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 1

Ryleigh Gillenwater and Kenzi Gillenwater each slammed downed seven kills as the Twin Springs Titans collected a 25-13, 25-21, 13-25, 25-16 Cumberland District victory over Castlewood.

Mary Pascual’s 23 digs and Kaylee Keith’s 16 assists were also highlights.

Madison Sutherland (12 assists), Anna Summers (five kills) and Macee Lasley (five kills) were the stat leaders for Castlewood.

