Baker’s dozen was part of the recipe for victory for the Abingdon Falcons on Friday night.

Lauren Baker scored 12 points in Abingdon’s 37-30 win at Bassett in the opening round of the VHSL Region 3D girls basketball tournament.

Baker scored six of Abingdon’s 11 first-quarter points and the Falcons built a 21-13 lead at halftime. She was the only player on either team to score in double digits in a defensive-minded contest.

“It wasn’t pretty, but they don’t have to be in the playoffs,” said AHS coach Jimmy Brown. “We’re glad to get the win and earn a chance to play another game.”

That next game will come Tuesday in a quarterfinal clash at Lord Botetourt.

Sullivan East 68, Volunteer 61

Jenna Hare scored 33 points to bring her career total to 2,503 on Friday and she will get the opportunity to add more to that count in the coming days.

Hare’s output helped Sullivan East earn a victory over Volunteer in the first round of the TSSAA District 1-AAA tournament and clinch a regional tourney bid.

The Patriots (12-20) play at top-seeded Elizabethton today in a semifinal game.

Katie O’Dell holds East’s career record with 2,537 points.

Asia Cairns added 16 points and Sophie Johnson supplied 10 points for the Pats.

East led 31-12 in the second quarter, but that lead vanished as Volunteer took a 58-55 lead in the fourth quarter. However, a late 11-0 run sealed the deal for the Patriots.

Volunteer (9-20) was led by Emmerson Head’s 21 points.

BOYS

Abingdon 79, Ridgeview 50

Senior center Evan Ramsey of Abingdon now has more than 1,000 career points and his team has another hardware addition to the trophy case

Ramsey and Dayton Osborne combined for 53 points as the Falcons dominated the second half in a win over Ridgeview in adding the Mountain 7 District tournament title to the regular-season championship they already owned.

Ramsey had 24 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and three assists on a milestone night. He surpassed the 1K mark on a putback with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter.

Dayton Osborne (29 points, six rebounds, four assists) had himself a night as well.

Abingdon (19-5) clung to a 32-30 advantage at halftime, but outscored the Wolfpack 47-20 over the final 16 minutes.

“A great third quarter,” said Abingdon coach Chris Hutton. “We made a few defensive adjustments at half and came out with a lot of energy. [Assistant] Coach [Lance] Reasbeck has been a big help in my first year as head coach.”

Chantz Robinette led Ridgeview with 21 points, while Cannon Hill scored 12 points in the loss.

LATE THURSDAY

BOYS

Lebanon 64, Chilhowie 57

Lebanon’s Michael Reece is just a freshman, but he’s already a veteran of primetime postseason performances.

He went for 29 points on Thursday night as the Pioneers posted a win over the Chilhowie Warriors in the finals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

That came five days after he scored 10 points in a win over Chilhowie in a one-game Hogoheegee playoff. Lebanon is 3-1 against the Warriors this season.

The game didn’t end until 10:50 p.m.

Hunter Musick added 14 points for Lebanon, which played its second straight game without injured guard Andy Lambert.

Aiden Bartuski (19 points) and Isaac Booth (17 points) were the top scorers for Chilhowie. The Warriors 50-48 after three quarters, but Lebanon outscored Chilhowie 16-7 over the final eight minutes.

Keyton Keene’s tiebreaking bucket with 4:58 remaining put Lebanon ahead to stay.

LATE WEDNESDAY

BOYS

Honaker 50, Grundy 45

Aidan Lowe scored 15 points to lead the Honaker Tigers to a 50-45 victory over Grundy to claim the Black Diamond District tournament championship in a game played late Wednesday.

Parker Bandy added 10 points for the Tigers and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line down the stretch.

Landon Johnson (13 points), Jonah Looney (11 points), and Isaiah Boyd (11 points) were the scoring leaders for the Golden Wave.