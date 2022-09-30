PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

Luke Honaker’s late-game heroics and Toby Reid’s clutch kick were the highlights of a stunning comeback orchestrated by Abingdon High School on Friday night.

Honaker came up with clutch plays when they were needed the most and Reid connected on the go-ahead extra point boot as the Falcons earned a 27-26 Mountain 7 District football victory at Wise County Central.

AHS (3-3) trailed 26-13 with 3 ½ minutes to go.

Honaker threw a TD pass to Caden Sheffield with 3:27 remaining and Reid made the PAT to bring the Falcons within 26-20.

Honaker scored on a 6-yard run with 37 seconds remaining to knot the game and Reid calmly booted the extra point through the uprights.

Honaker had a 77-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Braeden Church scored two touchdowns for Central.

The two teams were penalized a combined 26 times for 225 yards.

Abingdon 7 0 6 14 — 27

Wise Central 14 3 0 9 — 26

Scoring Summary

A – Sheffield 30 punt return (Reid kick)

WC – Church 5 run (Onate kick)

WC – Church 1 run (Onate kick)

WC – Onate 35 FG

A – Honaker 77 run (kick failed)

WC – Safety

WC – Gent 3 run (Onate kick)

A – Sheffield 12 pass from Honaker (Reid kick)

A – Honaker 6 run (Reid kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: A 15, WC 10

Rushes-Yards: A 27-185, WC 48-249

Passing Yards: A 138, WC 12

Comp.-Att.-Int.: A 13-24-2, WC 2-14-1

Fumbles-Lost: A 1-1, WC 1-0

Penalties-Yards: A 13-98, WC 13-127

Punts-Average: A 2-33.5, WC 4-30.3

Honaker 47, Chilhowie 21

Aidan Lowe provided highlights galore for the Honaker Tigers on Friday night.

The junior rushed for 341 yards on 20 carries and totaled five touchdowns in a non-district victory over the visiting Chilhowie Warriors.

Lowe scored on TD runs of 50, 68, 3 and 43 yards. He also returned an interception for a score as Honaker improved to 3-2.

Chilhowie went up 7-0 early, but Honaker reeled off seven straight touchdowns.

Malachi Lowe caught a touchdown pass from Peyton Musick and Jaxon Dye also had a TD run in that scoring surge.

Chilhowie (0-6) received 112 rushing yards and a touchdown from Marcos Silverio. Justin Gonzalez had two touchdowns in the loss.

Chilhowie 7 0 0 14 — 21

Honaker 13 20 7 7 — 47

Scoring Summary

C – Silverio 5 run (Gonzalez kick)

H – A. Lowe 50 run (A. Musick kick)

H – A. Lowe 68 run (kick failed)

H – M. Lowe 5 pass from P. Musick (kick failed)

H – A. Lowe 3 run (A. Musick kick)

H – A. Lowe INT return (A. Musick kick)

H – A. Lowe 43 run (A. Musick kick)

H – J. Dye 30 run (A. Musick kick)

C – Gonzalez 2 run (Sturgill run)

C – Gonzalez 50 run (no attempt)

Team Stats

First Downs: C 20, H 18 Rushes-Yards: C 49-307, H 32-425 Passing Yards: C 35, H 109 Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 6-16-2, H 5-9-0 Fumbles-Lost: C 3-1, H 3-1 Penalties-Yards: C 4-20, H 4-35 Punts-Average: C 3-29.3, H 2-26.

J.I. Burton 50, Eastside 21

The Raiders’ revenge tour rolls on.

Trey Keys rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns, while Noa Godsey threw for 139 yards and a score as J.I. Burton overpowered Eastside for a Cumberland District win.

The Raiders (3-2, 2-0) has already exacted revenge on three teams that beat them a season ago and Eastside became the latest victim.

Burton held a 417-131 edge in total offense and Keys scored on runs of 4, 3 and 49 yards. Dauntae Keys returned a fumble for a score, Godsey threw a TD pass to Ethan Hawk, while Brayden Dutton and D.J. Buchanan tacked on touchdown runs.

Dutton had 75 rushing yards and 62 receiving yards.

Eastside (0-6, 0-1) got touchdowns from Payton Adkins, Dayton Stanley and Nick Ward. Luke Trent led the Spartans with 46 rushing yards.

J.I. Burton 6 22 15 7 — 50

Eastside 0 7 0 14 — 21

Scoring Summary

JIB – T. Keys 4 run (kick failed)

JIB – T. Keys 3 run (Reed pass from Godsey)

JIB – D. Keys 28 fumble return (kick failed)

E – Adkins 13 run (L. McConnell kick)

JIB – Dutton 46 run (Dutton pass from Godsey)

JIB – T. Keys 49 run (I. Tate run)

JIB – Hawk 7 pass from Godsey (Godsey kick)

E – D. Stanley 9 run (L. McConnell kick)

JIB – Buchanan 1 run (Potter kick)

E – N. Ward 95 kickoff return (L. McConnell kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: JIB 22, E 7 Rushes-Yards: JIB 33-278, E 27-125 Passing Yards: JIB 139, E 6 Comp.-Att.-Int.: JIB 13-17-1, E 3-10-0 Fumbles-Lost: JIB 0-0, E 1-1 Penalties-Yards: JIB 8-70, E 5-31 Punts-Average: JIB 1-23, E 4-37.

Morristown West 30, Tennessee High 7

For two quarters, the Tennessee High Vikings were in control.

However, things went awry for the Bristolians over the course of the game’s final 13 ½ minutes.

Morristown West’s Tison Johnson scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and finished with 171 yards on 32 carries as the Trojans took a key Mountain Lakes Conference triumph over visiting THS.

Tennessee High led 7-6 at halftime as a second-quarter touchdown run by Marquis Phelps and a tough defense gave the Vikings (3-3) the advantage. The Trojans (5-2) could only muster three field goals from Dylan Lopez-Hernandez through the game’s first 34:30.

However, Morristown West eventually prevailed and took advantage of four THS turnovers. Josh Green had 61 rushing yards for the Vikings.

Tennessee High 0 7 0 0 — 7

Morristown West 3 3 10 14 — 30

Scoring Summary

MW – Lopez-Hernandez 29 FG

THS – Phelps 5 run (Hutton kick)

MW – Lopez-Hernandez 41 FG

MW – Lopez-Hernandez 26 FG

MW – Isom 8 run (Lopez-Hernandez kick)

MW – T. Johnson 18 run (Loez-Hernandez kick)

MW – T. Johnson 1 run (Lopez-Hernandez kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: THS 11, MW 18 Rushes-Yards: THS 32-110, MW 40-207 Passing Yards: THS 48, MW 39 Comp.-Att.-Int.: THS 4-13-3, MW 6-11-0 Fumbles-Lost: THS 1-1, MW 0-0 Penalties-Yards: THS 8-65, MW 4-35 Punts-Average THS 2-30, MW 0-0.

Union 40, Thomas Walker 0

Reyshawn Anderson threw for 115 yards and a touchdown and ran for 79 yards for two more scores as the Bears blanked the Pioneers at Bullitt Park.

Union ran for 318 yards, led by Anderson, who scored on runs of 16 and 56 yards. Johnny Satterfield added 68 yards, including a 22-yard scoring run. Paul Huff scored the scoring in a 21-point second quarter with a 39-yard touchdown run.

Cam Bostic, who had six receptions for 67 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown past from Anderson. Austin Sykes added a 10 yard score for the Bears (4-2).

Xander Spears paced Thomas Walker (1-5) with 57 yards on 24 carries.

Thomas Walker 0 0 0 0 - 0

Union 0 21 13 6 - 40

Scoring summary

UN-Paul Huff 39 run (Harmon kick)

UN-Anderson 16 run (Harmon kick)

UN-Johnny Satterfield 22 run (Harmon kick)

UN-30 pass from Anderson to Cam Bostic (kick failed)

UN-Anderson 56 run (Harmon kick)

UN-Austin Sykes 10 run (kick failed)

***

Team Stats

First downs: TW 5 UN 15. Rush-yards: TW 38-64 UN 30-318. Pass-Comp-Att: TW 3-10-0-19-1 UN 8-16-1-115-0. Fumbles-lost: TW 1-1 UN 1-1. Penalty-yards: TW 2-20 UN 6-70. Punts-Avg. TW 5-26.0 UN 0-0.

Graham 27, George Wythe 7

Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 273 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Graham G-Men remained unbeaten with a quality non-district win at Mitchell Stadium.

Clements scored the tiebreaking TD on a 67-yard run in the second quarter. He had a pair of 73-yard scoring jaunts in the third quarter to seal the deal on a rainy night in Bluefield.

George Wythe (4-1) scored on its opening drive as Ben Jollay hauled in an 8-yard scoring strike from Tandom Smith. However, the Maroons failed to reach the end zone again.

Smith gained 75 yards on 13 carries and also passed for 85 yards.

George Wythe 7 0 0 0 — 7

Graham 7 7 13 0 — 27

Scorimg Summary

GW – B. Jollay 8 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

G – Watkins 29 pass from Shockley (Nash kick)

G – Clements 67 run (Nash kick)

G – Clements 73 run (Nash kick)

G – Clements 73 run (Nash kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: GW 12, G 11 Rushes-Yards: GW 36-168, G 28-312 Passing Yards: G 78, GW 85 Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 3-14-0, GW 8-17-0 Fumbles-Lost: GW 1-1, G 1-1 Penalties-Yards: GW 7-35, G 10-66 Punts-Average: GW 4-38.3, G 3-13

Betsy Layne (Ky.) 36, Hurley 28

Despite the best efforts of Landon Bailey, Hurley had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Bailey rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Rebels lost to a foe from the Bluegrass State at “The Cliff.”

Bailey scored on runs of 5, 10 and 38 yards and also tallied a two-point conversion. The Rebels (4-2) also got a score from Eddie Hurley.

Reese Music scored the go-ahead touchdown run for Betsy Layne as the Bobcats improved to 4-2.

Betsy Layne 14 6 0 16 — 36

Hurley 8 8 6 6 — 28

BL – Music 29 run (kick failed)

H – E. Hurley 7 run (Bailey run)

BL – McCutcheon 4 run (Music run)

BL – Music 44 run (kick failed)

H – L. Bailey 5 run (K. Looney run)

H – L. Bailey 10 run (run failed)

H – L. Bailey 38 run (kick failed)

BL – Music 34 run (run good)

BL – Music 23 run (run good)

Ridgeview 33, Richlands 6

Cannon Hill scored three touchdowns and Ridgeview rolled to a non-district win over the Richlands Blue Tornado.

It was actually a season-low point total for the Wolfpack (5-0) in less than ideal conditions and they still racked up 311 yards of total offense.

Hill had two TD runs and also caught a scoring strike from Ryan O’Quinn. O’Quinn and Ian Hartsock also had two touchdown runs. Brandon Honaker was among the stalwarts on defense.

Richlands (1-5) lost its fifth straight game and narrowly avoided the shutout as Kaden Dupree caught a touchdown pass from Andrew Boyd with 2:09 remaining. Dylan Brown led the Blue Tornado with 52 rushing yards.

Richlands 0 0 0 6 — 6

Ridgeview 7 12 14 0 — 33

Scoring Summary

Ridge – C. Hill 11 pass from R. O’Quinn (Smith kick)

Ridge – C. Hill 7 run (kick failed)

Ridge – R. O’Quinn 2 run (pass failed)

Ridge – C. Hill 12 run (Smith kick)

Ridge – Hartsock 4 run (Smith kick)

Rich – Dupree 11 pass from Boyd (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: Rich 16, Ridge 18 Rushes-Yards: Rich 33-97, Ridge 43-207 Passing yards: Rich 127, Ridge 104 Comp.-Att.-Int.: Rich 15-23-0, Ridge 5-12-1 Fumbles-Lost: Rich 2-2, Ridge 0-0 Penalties-Yards: Rich 6-37, Ridge 4-40 Punts-Average: Rich 5-30.2, Ridge 1-43.

Lee High 42, Rye Cove 24

Grayson Huff once again gave the Rye Cove Eagles some problems.

He rushed for 231 yards on 20 carries and totaled three touchdowns as the Lee High Generals knocked The Cove from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Huff gained 172 yards and scored three TDs last season against Rye Cove in a game that was halted after two quarters when the Eagles ran out of enough healthy players to continue.

Rye Cove (5-1) has turned things around since that debacle, but 363 days later they still couldn’t stop Huff-led Lee. Huff also intercepted a Landon Lane pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Konnor Early had a similar night for Lee as he returned an interception for a score and had a rushing touchdown.

Lee held a 379-275 edge in total offense and capitalized on three Rye Cove turnovers.

Payton Darnell led Rye Cove with 74 rushing yards and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Rye Cove 0 6 0 18 — 24

Lee High 14 8 6 14 — 42

Scoring Summary

L – Huff 8 run (Dinsmore kick)

L – Early 47 run (Dinsmore kick)

RC – L. Barnette 24 pass from Lane (kick blocked)

L – Early INT return (Mullins run)

L – Hammonds 49 pass from Pendergraft (kick failed)

L – Huff INT return (Dinsmore kick)

RC – P. Darnell 72 kickoff return (kick failed)

L – Huff 27 run (Dinsmore kick)

RC – L. Barnette 6 run (pass failed)

RC – Rollins 3 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: RC 23, L 13 Rushes-Yards: RC 49-183, L 24-307 Passing Yards: RC 92, L 72 Comp.-Att.-Int.: RC 10-22-3, L 4-11-0 Fumbles-Lost: RC 1-0, L 1-1 Penalties-Yards: RC 1-5, L 5-40 Punts-Average: RC 1-21, L 2-28.

West Ridge 42, William Blount 14

After losing three straight games, the West Ridge Wolves have put together a two-game winning streak. The boys from Blountville continued to rebound by usurping the Governors.