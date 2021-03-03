 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons, Maroons volley for victories
PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons, Maroons volley for victories

Morgan Blevins had 16 kills and eight digs and Lacey Bertke added 11 digs to lead Abingdon to a 25-8, 25-9, 25-19 Mountain 7 District victory over Ridgeview on Wednesday night.

Abingdon (2-0, 2-0) also received 19 assists and three aces from Abby Boyd, five aces from Riley Cvetkovski and four blocks by Taylor Statzer.

George Wythe 3, Rural Retreat 2

Meleah Kirtner had nine kills, 12 digs, seven blocks and six service points and Autumn Guthrie added 30 service points, 19 digs, seven kills and seven aces to lead the Maroons to a 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 15-11 victory over Rural Retreat.

McKenzie Tate added seven kills and 14 digs for George Wythe. The Maroons also received 16 assists, nine digs, seven service points and six kills from Maria Malavolti.

George Wythe (2-0), which won the JV match 25-4, 25-18, also got eight digs, six blocks and five service points from Jasmine Faulkner.

