PREP ROUNDUP: Ethan Chavez (Rye Cove), Bailey Widener (Holston), Grant Williams (Marion), Wade Martin (Chilhowie), Braden Standbridge (Sullivan East), Sarah Williams (Abingdon), Tailor Nolley (Honaker) lead teams to triumphs on Tuesday

Ethan Chavez stuffed the stat sheet once again with 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as the Rye Cove Eagles improved to 5-0 with a 51-50 boys basketball win over the Wise County Central Warriors.
Matthew Rhoton added 10 points in the win.
Ethan Collins led Central (1-3) with 17 points.
Marion 62, Northwood 50
Grant Williams scored 22 points to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes past county rival Northwood.
Bradley Thomas tallied 11 points and J.B. Carroll had 10 for Marion.
Cole Rolen had 18 points for Northwood (2-2). Eli Carter added 11 points, including the 1,000th point of his career in the loss.
Thomas Walker 43,
Cumberland Gap 31
Zack Kidwell scored 21 points as Thomas Walker collected a win over Cumberland Gap.
Eastside 43, Grundy 30
Eli McCoy scored 15 points as Eastside earned a win over Grundy in a defensive struggle.
McCoy was the only scorer in double figures for the Spartans, who ended the first half on a 17-3 run to seize control.
Jonah Looney and Thomas Gilbert each had 11 points for Grundy, which managed just three points in the second quarter and four points in the third.
Chilhowie 57, Tazewell 56
Wade Martin scored 19 points as Chilhowie eked out a win over Tazewell.
Zac Hall added 18 points for the Warriors (3-2), who beat the Bulldogs for the second time this season.
Jacob Witt was the top scorer for Tazewell with 14 points.
Sullivan East 65, Daniel Boone 61
Braden Standbridge stood out due to his 21-point performance as the Sullivan East Patriots rallied for a road win over Daniel Boone.
Masun Tate tossed in 16 points for East, which rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit.
Boone was led by Creed Musick’s 26 points.
Lebanon 55, Castlewood 42
Keyton Keene scored 24 points as Lebanon beat Russell County rival Castlewood for the second time in less than a week.
Andy Lambert added 10 points for the Pioneers.
Caden Dishman scored 19 points for Castlewood, while Brad McCoy had a dozen points in the loss.
GIRLS
Marion 65, Northwood 8
Hayley Farris fired in 14 points as Marion had no trouble against Smyth County rival Northwood.
Anna Hagy (11 points) and Ella Moss (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Marion led 26-4 after one quarter.
Twin Springs 48,
Tri-Cities Christian 21
Chloe Gilmer had 14 points as part of a balanced attack as the Twin Springs Titans took a win over Tri-Cities Christian.
Kaylee Keith added 14 points for Twin Springs (4-1), which had eight different players crack the scoring column.
Michaela Dixon led Tri-Cities with eight points.
Cumberland Gap 55,
Thomas Walker 47
Despite 24 points from Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker suffered a loss to rival Cumberland Gap.
TW led 36-32 entering the third quarter, but Cumberland Gap outscored the Pioneers 23-11 over the final eight minutes.
Emrey Glover led TW with 14 points.
Abingdon 65, Graham 61
Sarah Williams scored 27 points and Ella Seymore added 24 to lead the Falcons to an overtime home victory over the G-Girls.
Elle Gunter led Graham (1-4) with 30 points and 14 rebounds, while Savanna Howery added 15 on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Stella Gunter finished with nine points and five boards for Graham.
Abingdon outscored Graham 14-10 in the overtime period.
George Wythe 56, Giles 16
McKenzie Tate scored 20 points as the George Wythe Maroons won their Mountain Empire District opener.
Hailey Patel added 15 points for GW (4-3, 1-0), which opened an 18-2 lead in the first eight minutes and never looked back. The Maroons made 10 3-pointers.
Holston 37, Rye Cove 36
Holston junior Bailey Widener converted the go-ahead layup over two defenders in the waning moments as the Cavaliers edged Rye Cove for a non-district win.
Widener finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for Holston (2-4), which trailed 28-22 after three quarters before rallying for the victory.
Molly Turner added 14 points and four steals in the win.
Freshman Kaylee Lamb had 16 points for Rye Cove and missed a potential game-winning shot as time expired. The Eagles lost a heartbreaker to a school from the Hogoheegee District for the second straight game after falling in overtime to Patrick Henry last Friday.
Sullivan East 80, Daniel Boone 34
Jenna Hare had 16 points as Sullivan East improved to 10-4 with a victory over Daniel Boone.
Hayley Grubb’s 14 points and Riley Nelson’s 11 points were also vital for the Patriots, who led 22-6 after one quarter and 48-15 at halftime. The Patriots finished with 12 3-pointers as eight different players hit shots from beyond the arc.
Boone (5-7) did not have a player score in double digits.
Lebanon 42, Castlewood 15
Morgan Varney poured in 24 points as the Lebanon Pioneers beat Russell County rival Castlewood for the second time this season.
Alexis Horne added 11 points in the win. Montana Sutherland had eight of Castlewood’s 15 points.
Honaker 54, Richlands 46
Tailor Nolley scored 18 points as balanced Honaker held off Richlands for a non-district win. All eight players who suited up scored for the Tigers
Ally Bales had 15 points to lead Richlands.
Chilhowie 43, Tazewell 33
Madison Lane (14 points), Josie Sheets (12 points) and Katie Barr (10 points) played well for Chilhowie as the Warriors trumped Tazewell.
Tazewell connected on 14 3-pointers in an earlier win over the Warriors, but the offense was a lot less productive this time. Maddie Day led the Bulldogs with 11 points.
SWIMMING
BOYS
Team Scores
Marion 111, Chilhowie 53, Abingdon 41, Patrick Henry 9, Tazewell 3.
Individual Results
200 Medley Relay: MSHS 1:59.33 (Veselik, Patton, Singleton, Vanhoy); 200 free: Caleb Patton (MH) 2:03.40; 200 IM: Ethan Veselik (MR) 2:36.28: 50 free: Preston Vanhoy MH) 27.24; 100 fly: Dakoda Singleton (MH) 1:10.19; 100 free: Vanhoy (MH) 1:03.15; 500 free: Singleton (MH)6:30.55; 200 free relay: MSHS 1:54.28 (Jennings, Veselik, Watkins, Vanhoy); 100 back; Ethan Veselik (MR) 1:10.35; 100 breast: Patton MH) 1:08.83; 400 freestyle relay: MSHS, (Singleton, Jennings, Watkins, Patton) 4:13.13.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Marion 84, Tazewell 70, Abingdon 49, Patrick Henry 27, Chilhowie 19.
Individual results
200 Medley Relay: TZ 1:59.33 (Harvey, Taylor, Nguyen, Davis); 200 free: Isabella Davis (TZ) 2:24.68; 200 IM: Kursten Thomas (MR) 2:39.33; 50 free: Reagan Harvey TZ) 28.17; 100 fly: Kim Nguyen (TZ) 1:15.58; 100 free: Ally Yeary (AB 58.49) 500 free: Zoe Angelopoulou (AB) 6:04.84; 200 freestyle relay: (TZ) 2:00.15, (Harvey, Taylor, Nguyen, Davis); 100 back: Zoe Angelopoulou (AB) 1:09.09; 100 breast: Abingdon: Ally Yeary (AB) 1:12.68; 400 free: MR 5:08.61 (Pollard, Melvin, Graham, King)
--
At Virginia High
BOYS
Team Scores
Virginia High 103, Volunteer 42, Giles 30, Galax 21, Wise County Central 14, Sullivan East 10, Cherokee 8, J.I. Burton 5
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Virginia High (Kerr, Moser, Austin, Said), 2:08.64; 200 Free – Omar Said (VHS), 2:18.98; 200 IM – John David Moser (VHS), 2:19.46; 50 Free – Camden Orr (Wise Central), 26.27; 1-Meter Diving – Simon Hanks (Galax), 101.20; 100 Fly – Adam Harosky (VHS), 1:02.68; 100 Free – Camden Orr (Wise Central), 59.10; 500 Free – Adam Harosky (VHS), 5:50.23; 200 Free Relay – VHS (Harosky, Fricker, Kerr, Moser), 1:54.72; 100 Back – Carter Kerr (VHS), 1:24.91; 100 Breast – John David Moser (VHS), 1:17.83; 400 Free Relay – Virginia High (Harosky, Said, Fricker, Austin), 4:20.50
GIRLS
Team Scores
Galax 101, Giles 73, Volunteer 48, Union 19, Virginia High 18, Cherokee 9, Wise County Central 7, Sullivan East 5
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Galax (Rya. Cocke, Ryl. Cocke, Llamas, Blevins), 2:13.40; 200 Free – Mia Llamas (Galax), 2:04.19; 200 IM – Odessa Farrier (Giles), 2:45.93; 50 Free – Amelia Austin (VHS), 28.11; 100 Fly – Ryley Cocke (Galax), 1:17.05; 100 Free – Addison Moye (Giles), 1:07.58; 500 Free – Amelia Austin (VHS), 6:02.08; 200 Free Relay – Giles (Braeck, Farrier, Moye, White), 2:07.03; 100 Back – Mia Llamas (Galax), 1:04.37; 100 Breast – Abbie White (Giles), 1:22.82; 400 Free Relay – Galax (Llamas, Blevins, Rya. Cocke, Ryl. Cocke), 4:25.61.