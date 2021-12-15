PREP ROUNDUP: Ethan Chavez (Rye Cove), Bailey Widener (Holston), Grant Williams (Marion), Wade Martin (Chilhowie), Braden Standbridge (Sullivan East), Sarah Williams (Abingdon), Tailor Nolley (Honaker) lead teams to triumphs on Tuesday

Freshman Kaylee Lamb had 16 points for Rye Cove and missed a potential game-winning shot as time expired. The Eagles lost a heartbreaker to a school from the Hogoheegee District for the second straight game after falling in overtime to Patrick Henry last Friday.

Sullivan East 80, Daniel Boone 34

Jenna Hare had 16 points as Sullivan East improved to 10-4 with a victory over Daniel Boone.

Hayley Grubb’s 14 points and Riley Nelson’s 11 points were also vital for the Patriots, who led 22-6 after one quarter and 48-15 at halftime. The Patriots finished with 12 3-pointers as eight different players hit shots from beyond the arc.

Boone (5-7) did not have a player score in double digits.

Lebanon 42, Castlewood 15

Morgan Varney poured in 24 points as the Lebanon Pioneers beat Russell County rival Castlewood for the second time this season.

Alexis Horne added 11 points in the win. Montana Sutherland had eight of Castlewood’s 15 points.

Honaker 54, Richlands 46