Erin Littleton dominated at the net to the tune of five kills and three blocks as Tennessee High’s volleyball team vanquished Virginia High 25-10, 25-12, 25-6 on Monday night to complete a season sweep of the Bearcats.

Ashton Blair’s eight kills and Bree Adams’ 14 assists also helped THS improve to 16-9. The Vikings play at Science Hill today in an important conference clash.

Ridgeview 3, Eastside 1

Leah Sutherland did the spiking (23 kills) and serving (five aces), Makinley Owens did the facilitating (53 assists) and Caiti Hill did the digging (23 digs) as Ridgeview recorded a 25-15, 25-27, 25-20, 25-19 non-district victory over the Eastside Spartans.

Tsega Mullins (11 kills), Braelynn Strouth (15 kills, 12 digs), Mackenzie Wright (nine digs, eight kills, three aces) and Jaecey Dingus (nine digs) also played wonderfully for the unbeaten Wolfpack.

The quintet of Taylor Clay (21 assists, 20 kills), Brooklyn Johnson (five kills, three blocks), Haley Frazier (four blocks), Haley Day (18 digs) and Virginia Hicks (18 assists) were the stat leaders for Eastside.

Chilhowie 3, Grayson County 2

Madi Preston slammed down a dozen kills and also hustled her way to 24 digs as the Chilhowie Warriors outlasted Grayson County for a 17-25, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13 non-district win and avenged an earlier loss to the Blue Devils.

Lexi Williams (17 assists, 10 digs, eight kills), Sophie Adams (10 kills), Kylee Dancy (13 digs) and Maggie Haynes (seven kills, four digs) also played starring roles for head coach Laura Robinson’s squad.

Kinsley Parks’ 18 kills, Carli Campbell’s 35 assists and Chasity Wilson’s 20 digs were tops for Grayson.

Wise County Central 3, Rye Cove 0

Emmah McAmis mashed down 17 kills as the Wise County Central Warriors rocked Rye Cove for a 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 non-district win.

Ameera Youmessi (10 kills), Abbie Jordan (26 assists, four kills) and Sophie Fleming (20 digs, 10 service points) also helped the Warriors take care of business.

Lebanon 3, Graham 0

It was a cinch for Braylee Tincher and the Lebanon Pioneers as she led the way with 11 kills in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 Southwest District victory over the Graham G-Girls.

Bailey Collins had three aces among her 14 service points, while Gracie Crabtree (eight kills), Averi Russell (25 assists), Ryleigh Buchanan (11 digs) also keyed the win.

Castlewood 3, Hurley 0

Madison Sutherland served six aces and also slammed down six kills as the Castlewood Blue Devils swept Hurley for a 25-7, 25-16, 25-5 non-district win.

Anna Summers (12 kills, five aces), Macee Lasley (four aces, two kills), Abbey Collins (11 aces, two kills), Charleigh Hall (21 assists, 11 aces) also played well as Castlewood was on target from the service line to say the least.

West Ridge 3, Sullivan East 0

Rylee Haynie hammered down 11 kills and West Ridge made short work of Sullivan East in a 25-8, 25-9, 25-12 triumph.

Madison Haynie (10 kills) and Faith Wilson (31 assists, three aces) also played well for the Wolves.

Holston 3, Council 1

Holston collected a 23-25, 25-6, 25-12, 25-14 non-district road win over the Council Cobras.

GOLF

Smyth County Cup

At Holston Hills

Team Scores

Marion 320, Chilhowie 397, Northwood 431

Individual Results

Marion – Grayson Sheets 78, Ethan Baggett 80, Parker Wolfe 81, Isaac Roberson 81

Chilhowie – Will Barnes 81, Will Goodwin 91, Ethan Doss 104, Emmaline Dowell 121

Northwood – Walker Jones 83, Duke Colley 109, Dawson Prater 118, Bricen Frye 121

At Elizabethton Golf Course

BOYS

Team Scores

Sullivan East 158, Dobyns-Bennett 162, Elizabethton 179

Individual Results

Sullivan East – Garrett Shook 37, Will Carrier 38, Karson Stafford 39, Matt Durham 44

Dobyns-Bennett – Blake Adams 34, Julian Smith 40, Peyton Robinson 44, Ethan Bryant 44

Elizabethton – Dalton Sharp 42, Mac Paulson 44, Seth Whitehead 46, Braxton Avery 47

GIRLS

Team Scores

Dobyns-Bennett 82, Elizabethton 96, Sullivan East 123

Individual Results

Dobyns-Bennett – Aliezah Robinson 39, McKenzie Hauk 43

Elizabethton – Maylie Stout 44, Sophia McKeehan 50

Sullivan East – Hailey Tester 61, Natalie Carr 62

Erin Littleton dominated at the net to the tune of five kills and three blocks as Tennessee High’s volleyball team vanquished Virginia High 25-10, 25-12, 25-6 on Monday night to complete a season sweep of the Bearcats.

Ashton Blair’s eight kills and Bree Adams’ 14 assists also helped THS improve to 16-9. The Vikings play at Science Hill today in an important conference clash.

Ridgeview 3, Eastside 1

Leah Sutherland did the spiking (23 kills) and serving (five aces), Makinley Owens did the facilitating (53 assists) and Caiti Hill did the digging (23 digs) as Ridgeview recorded a 25-15, 25-27, 25-20, 25-19 non-district victory over the Eastside Spartans.

Tsega Mullins (11 kills), Braelynn Strouth (15 kills, 12 digs), Mackenzie Wright (nine digs, eight kills, three aces) and Jaecey Dingus (nine digs) also played wonderfully for the unbeaten Wolfpack.

The quintet of Taylor Clay (21 assists, 20 kills), Brooklyn Johnson (five kills, three blocks), Haley Frazier (four blocks), Haley Day (18 digs) and Virginia Hicks (18 assists) were the stat leaders for Eastside.

Chilhowie 3, Grayson County 2

Madi Preston slammed down a dozen kills and also hustled her way to 24 digs as the Chilhowie Warriors outlasted Grayson County for a 17-25, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13 non-district win and avenged an earlier loss to the Blue Devils.

Lexi Williams (17 assists, 10 digs, eight kills), Sophie Adams (10 kills), Kylee Dancy (13 digs) and Maggie Haynes (seven kills, four digs) also played starring roles for head coach Laura Robinson’s squad.

Kinsley Parks’ 18 kills, Carli Campbell’s 35 assists and Chasity Wilson’s 20 digs were tops for Grayson.

Wise County Central 3, Rye Cove 0

Emmah McAmis mashed down 17 kills as the Wise County Central Warriors rocked Rye Cove for a 25-19, 25-20, 25-11 non-district win.

Ameera Youmessi (10 kills), Abbie Jordan (26 assists, four kills) and Sophie Fleming (20 digs, 10 service points) also helped the Warriors take care of business.

Lebanon 3, Graham 0

It was a cinch for Braylee Tincher and the Lebanon Pioneers as she led the way with 11 kills in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 Southwest District victory over the Graham G-Girls.

Bailey Collins had three aces among her 14 service points, while Gracie Crabtree (eight kills), Averi Russell (25 assists), Ryleigh Buchanan (11 digs) also keyed the win.

Castlewood 3, Hurley 0

Madison Sutherland served six aces and also slammed down six kills as the Castlewood Blue Devils swept Hurley for a 25-7, 25-16, 25-5 non-district win.

Anna Summers (12 kills, five aces), Macee Lasley (four aces, two kills), Abbey Collins (11 aces, two kills), Charleigh Hall (21 assists, 11 aces) also played well as Castlewood was on target from the service line to say the least.

West Ridge 3, Sullivan East 0

Rylee Haynie hammered down 11 kills and West Ridge made short work of Sullivan East in a 25-8, 25-9, 25-12 triumph.

Madison Haynie (10 kills) and Faith Wilson (31 assists, three aces) also played well for the Wolves.

Holston 3, Council 1

Holston collected a 23-25, 25-6, 25-12, 25-14 non-district road win over the Council Cobras.





GOLF

Smyth County Cup

At Holston Hills

Team Scores

Marion 320, Chilhowie 397, Northwood 431

Individual Results

Marion – Grayson Sheets 78, Ethan Baggett 80, Parker Wolfe 81, Isaac Roberson 81

Chilhowie – Will Barnes 81, Will Goodwin 91, Ethan Doss 104, Emmaline Dowell 121

Northwood – Walker Jones 83, Duke Colley 109, Dawson Prater 118, Bricen Frye 121

At Elizabethton Golf Course

BOYS

Team Scores

Sullivan East 158, Dobyns-Bennett 162, Elizabethton 179

Individual Results

Sullivan East – Garrett Shook 37, Will Carrier 38, Karson Stafford 39, Matt Durham 44

Dobyns-Bennett – Blake Adams 34, Julian Smith 40, Peyton Robinson 44, Ethan Bryant 44

Elizabethton – Dalton Sharp 42, Mac Paulson 44, Seth Whitehead 46, Braxton Avery 47

GIRLS

Team Scores

Dobyns-Bennett 82, Elizabethton 96, Sullivan East 123

Individual Results

Dobyns-Bennett – Aliezah Robinson 39, McKenzie Hauk 43

Elizabethton – Maylie Stout 44, Sophia McKeehan 50

Sullivan East – Hailey Tester 61, Natalie Carr 62