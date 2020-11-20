 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Elizabethton tops Greeneville in Class 4A football playoffs
PREP ROUNDUP: Elizabethton tops Greeneville in Class 4A football playoffs

Bryson Rollins and Parker Hughes came up with clutch plays as usual in leading Elizabethton to a 24-21 win over Greeneville in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs.

Rollins scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard run with 8:41 remaining, while Hughes came up with an interception with 3:42 left to play that helped seal the deal.

Defending state champ Elizabethton (13-0) ran its winning streak to 28 games and advanced to next week’s semifinal round.

Greeneville (9-4) was led by Mason Gudger’s 200 rushing yards, 43 receiving yards, 16 punt return yards and two touchdowns.

In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett dropped a 35-28 decision at Maryville.

South Doyle beat two-time defending state champion Knoxville Central, 21-14, in Class 5A, while South Greene finished the season 12-1 after a 42-14 setback to Meigs County in Class 2A.

