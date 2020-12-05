PREP ROUNDUP: Elizabethton repeats as TSSAA Class 4A state football champs

The Elizabethton Cyclones repeated as TSSAA Class 4A state football champions on Saturday and it was Jake Roberts who keyed the coronation.

The junior defensive back/wide receiver scored three touchdowns in earning most outstanding player honors as the Cyclones cruised to a 41-14 win over Haywood at Tucker Stadium on the campus of Tennessee Tech.

Elizabethton (15-0) ran its winning streak to 30 games in going back-to-back and the Cyclones did so in dominant fashion.

Roberts caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Bryson Rollins with 8:33 left in the first quarter and then scored two TDs in the span of 10 seconds in the third quarter.

He returned a fumble for 82 yards and then intercepted a pass and returned it 21 yards to the end zone to cap the scoring for the Cyclones.

Rollins passed for 172 yards and two scores, while also rushing for a TD.

Deuce Morton made 10 ½ tackles to lead the defensive effort for Elizabethton.

Haywood (10-4) committed four turnovers.

The Cyclones joined Greeneville (2018, 2017, 2011, 2010) and Tennessee High (1972, 1971) as Northeast Tennessee teams to win TSSAA state football titles in the modern playoff era.