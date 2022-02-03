PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside's Hammons scores 40; Marin sweeps SWD swim titles; Eastside's boys get another big Cumberland District win; David Graves (Graham), Isaac Booth (Chilhowie) star; Patrick Henry girls, boys prevail; Abingdon girls fall

Five-foot-six freshman guard Azzy Hammons scored 40 points and set a school record with eight 3-pointers Wednesday as the Eastside Spartans earned a 61-42 Cumberland District win over the Twin Springs Titans in girls basketball.

Hammons was two points shy of the single-game school record of 42 points.

Eastside (13-6, 7-0) was also led by Carter Powers (11 rebounds) and Taylor Clay with 10 points.

Kayli Dunn led Twin Springs with 14 points.

Christiansburg 58, Abingdon 54

To sum up Wednesday night’s non-district game, Christiansburg’s talented trio helped the Blue Demons overcome Abingdon’s dynamic duo.

Kally Hoover (21 points), Brailyn Wilburn (16 points) and Blythe Akers (13 points) combined for all but eight of Christiansburg’s points. The Blue Demons led just 28-25 at halftime.

Meanwhile, sophomore Ella Seymore (22 points) and freshman Sarah Williams (18 points) combined for 40 of the Falcons’ 54 points.

Patrick Henry 62, Council 11

Payton Monahan collected 26 points and 10 assists as the Rebels earned the non-district win.

PH (10-8) was also led by Avery Maiden (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Shaina Addair (nine points).

BOYS

Chilhowie 66, Rural Retreat 52

Sophomore Isaac Booth scored 19 points as Chilhowie recorded a Hogoheegee District road win.

Lucas Blevins (18 points) and Wade Martin (16 points) also played well for the Warriors (10-6, 4-1), who play at Northwood (10-4, 6-0) tonight in a first-place battle in the Hogoheegee.

Rural Retreat (5-12, 0-5) was led by the 19-point performance of Gatlin Hight and the 13-point, eight-rebound performance of Chase Musser.

Graham 58, Galax 44

David Graves continued his sensational scoring output with 29 points as Graham won a non-district game on the road.

Two days removed from a 33-point performance against Virginia High, Graves got it going again. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw supplied 17 points to the victory.

Patrick Henry 75, Council 28

All 13 Patrick Henry players reached the scoring column as the Rebels rolled to a non-district road win.

PH (6-12) was led senior Cody Pecina’s 10 points. Bobby Cline added nine points.

Caleb Hess had 11 points for Council.

Eastside 48, Twin Springs 32

Don’t look now, but the Eastside Spartans are making their charge in the Cumberland District.

The perennial league powerhouse earned their second important win in as many nights as Jordan Gray collected 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists in Wednesday night’s triumph.

Reece Mullins added 10 points for Eastside (10-8, 4-3) and Eli McCoy hauled down 10 rebounds.

Tougher defensive tenacity has also been a key to the team’s surge.

Bradley Owens scored 19 of Twin Springs’ 32 points. Connor Lane was held to four points, all of which came in the first quarter.

SWIMMING

BOYS

Team Scores

Marion 132, Virginia High 123, Graham 65, Tazewell 6

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay – Marion (Veselik, Patton, Singleton, Vanhoy), 1:55.75; 200 Free – Sawyer Jennings (Marion), 2:09.53; 200 IM – Caleb Patton (Marion), 2:07.36; 50 Free – Brady B. Jones (Graham), 23.86; 100 Fly – Adam Harosky (VHS), 1:01.90; 100 Free – Brady B. Jones (Graham), 52.17; 500 Free – Adam Harosky (VHS), 5:54.65; 200 Free Relay – Graham (Bowman, Stout, White, Jones), 1:27.76; 100 Back – Caleb Patton (Marion), 57.47; 100 Breast – John David Mosier (VHS), 1:14.74; 400 Free Relay – Marion (Singleton, Jennings, Watkins, Patton), 3:48.64;

GIRLS

Team Scores

Marion 129, Graham 92, Tazewell 91, Virginia High 35

Individual Winners

200 Medley Relay – Tazewell (Harvey, Taylor, Nguyen, Davis), 2:10.78; 200 Free – Isabella Davis (Tazewell), 2:23.76; 200 IM – Kursten Thomas (Marion), 30.12; 50 Free – Amelia Austin (VHS), 27.17; 100 Fly – AK Graham (Marion), 1:22.03; 100 Free – Isabella Davis (Tazewell), 58.91; 500 Free – Kursten Thomas (Marion), 6:36.47; 200 Free Relay – Tazewell (Harvey, Taylor, Nguyen, Davis), 1:55.05; 100 Back – Amelia Austin (VHS), 1:07.71; 100 Breast – Darcy Taylor (Tazewell), 1:23.47; 400 Free Relay – Marion (Thomas, King, Melvin, Graham), 4:55.59