PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside, Twin Springs boys tied in Cumberland; Aly Wright (Virginia High), Evan Ramsey (Abingdon), Gatlin Hight (Rural Retreat), Ella Seymore (Abingdon), Sarah McPherson (Thomas Walker), Dawson Arnold (West Ridge) also among Friday stars

There’s a tie atop the Cumberland District boys basketball standings and those old familiar foes are sharing first place at the moment.

Senior stalwart Eli McCoy had 20 points, 13 rebounds and three assists as the Eastside Spartans earned a 69-61 win on Friday night over the Twin Springs Titans, their longtime nemesis.

Ben Sutherland’s 16 points and Cole Mullins’ 15-point, six-assist stat line was vital to the victory as well. Eastside never trailed and avenged an earlier loss to the Titans.

Connor Lane (29 points) and Bradley Owens (16 points) combined to score 45 of the Titans’ 61 points.

Abingdon 87, Lee High 73: Evan Ramsey nearly had a triple-double (24 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists) as Mountain 7 District leader Abingdon remained at the top.

Dayton Osborne (22 points, six rebounds, five assists), Luke Honaker (14 points, five assists, two steals), Landon Turman (10 points), Reece Ketron (eight points, eight rebounds) and Grant Lambert (five assists) were also dandy.

Lee’s Brynnen Pendergraft led all scorers with 25 points. The two teams combined to make 25 3-pointers.

Grundy 62, Hurley 45: Landon Johnson tossed in 21 points and Grundy dominated on the glass in waxing Black Diamond District rival Hurley.

Jonah Looney (17 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks), Isaiah Boyd (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Caleb Conaway (10 points, 12 rebounds) were the chairmen of the boards for Grundy.

Grundy transfer Thomas Gilbert led Hurley with a 19-point performance against his former team. Eddie Hurley added 13 points in the loss.

Thomas Walker 67, Castlewood 46: Castlewood’s Cayden Dishman had another strong performance – 31 points – but Thomas Walker’s balanced attack was too tough in the Cumberland District victory.

Nick Kimberlin (18 points), Adam Hollandsworth (17 points) and Cameron Grabeel (15 points) led the way for head coach Clay Jeffers’ squad. Xavier Sanders added 10 points for Castlewood.

West Ridge 72, Daniel Boone 63

Dawson Arnold scored 16 of his 20 points after halftime as the West Ridge Wolves defeated homestanding Daniel Boone.

Wade Witcher added 18 points for West Ridge, while Avery Horne tossed in a dozen points.

Boone’s Jamar Livingston finished with 36 points.

Richlands 61, Graham 32

Lane Reynolds pumped in 23 points as Richlands recorded a Southwest District win over visiting Richlands.

Colton Mullins added 17 points for the Blues, who played well from the start.

Graham was led by Yubrenal Isabelle’s 19 points. The G-Men continue to feel the impact of a fight during Tuesday’s game with Tazewell, which led the suspension of some players.

Rural Retreat 68, Holston 62

Gatlin Hight scored 18 points and Levi Crockett crafted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Rural Retreat Indians stopped Holston.

Bryson Smelser and Caleb Roberts added 11 points apiece as Rural Retreat avenged an earlier 86-47 loss to the Cavaliers.

Cole Caywood’s 24 points paced Holston, while Dustin Bott added 21 points.

Ridgeview 74, John Battle 48

Ridgeview rocked John Battle for the second time this season as Chantz Robinette led the Wolfpack with 20 points.

Terran Owens (17 points) and Cannon Hill (12 points) also played well.

John Battle sophomore Porter Gobble led all scorers with 24 points. Eli Meade added 10 points for the Trojans.

George Wythe 87, Bland County 44

Reed Kirtner and David Goode scored 20 points apiece as the high-scoring George Wythe Maroons won big.

Treyvon Rainey added 11 points for GW, which had scored 98 points the night before in a win over Graham.

Virginia High 82, Tazewell 42

Deonta Mozell and Jasper Cheers led the Virginia High 3-point barrage with four 3s apiece as the Bearcats finished with 15 from long range in a Southwest District home win over the Bulldogs.

Dante Worley led the Bearcats with 17 points, while Mozell had 14 and Cheers had 12. Aquemini Martin added 11 points and Teron Woolen had three 3-pointers and nine points.

Tazewell hit nine 3-pointers, led by Sean Ray, who hit six to finish with 22 points.

Patrick Henry 75, Northwood 46

Dalton Blevins scored 21 points to lead five Rebels in double figures in a Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers.

Harrison Addair had 14 points for Patrick Henry, while Kade Gobble had 12 and Jake Hall and Kolin Gobble added 10 points each for the Rebels.

Sam Rhea led Northwood with 13 points and Owen Doane had 12.

J.I. Burton 60, Rye Cove 49

Maxwell Gilliam scored 22 points and Clay Hart added 10 for the Raiders in a Cumberland District win over the Eagles.

Dauntae Keys added 11 points for the J.I. Burton.

Rye Cove was paced by Hamilton Osborne with 16 points. Brayden McElyea and Jay Bowen added 10 points apiece.

Montcalm (W.Va.) 61, Twin Valley 29

The Twin Valley Panthers remained winless after losing a game in the Mountain State.

GIRLS

Richlands 62, Graham 27

Annsley Trivette scored 21 points and also had three assists and two steals for Richlands, which built a 21-0 first quarter lead to roll past Graham in a Southwest District home win.

Jaylin Altizer and Erica Lamie had nine points each for Richlands (16-1, 5-0), which also received five rebounds and two blocks each by Arin Rife and Addy-Lane Queen.

Graham was paced by Myasia Hanley with 12 points.

Virginia High 45, Tazewell 43

It was a splendid senior night for Virginia High’s Aly Wright as she scored 21 points and sank a pair of tiebreaking free throws with 13.1 seconds remaining to give the Bearcats a Southwest District win.

Wright was fouled on a putback and calmly sank both free throws. She scored eight points in the final quarter as VHS exacted revenge for a loss to Tazewell earlier this season.

Maddie Day led Tazewell with 22 points. The Bulldogs trailed by nine points after three quarters.

Abingdon 59, Lee High 41

Ella Seymore scored five points and hauled down seven rebounds off the bench in her return as she helped the Abingdon Falcons win a Mountain 7 District road contest.

It was Seymore’s first game back since injuring her knee during soccer season. Lauren Baker (14 points) and Brenna Green (10 points) also played well for the Falcons.

Cassidy Hammonds led Lee with 21 points.

Rural Retreat 49, Holston 12

Brelyn Moore and Annabelle Fiscus each scored 16 points as Rural Retreat rolled to a Hogoheegee District win.

Moore was 10-for-14 from the foul line and also had 15 rebounds. Fiscus kicked in six assists and six steals as well for Rural Retreat (14-5, 6-0), which led 31-3 at halftime.

J.I. Burton 49, Rye Cove 36

Sophomore Sarah Williams pumped in 17 points as J.I. Burton recorded a Cumberland District road win.

Taylor Phipps added 14 points for the Raiders, who raced out to a 12-4 lead to start the game.

Rye Cove received 13 points from Naquila Harless, while Kaylee Lamb (10 points, eight rebounds, five steals) and Gracie Turner (10 points, 10 rebounds) were also strong in defeat.

Honaker 71, Council 10

Kate Jessee’s double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) was among the many notable performances for the Honaker Tigers in a Black Diamond District beatdown of Council.

Alayna McNulty (15 points), Tailor Nolley (12 points), Kalli Miller (five steals), Kiley Ray (six assists) and McKenzie Lowe (six rebounds) also played well.

Izabella Ratliff and Bailey Keen scored four points apiece to lead Council, which was playing without leading scorer Ella Rasnake after she was injured in Thursday’s loss to Twin Valley.

Patrick Henry 39, Northwood 31

Northwood’s Olivia Briggs totaled 22 points and five steals, but it wasn’t enough for the Panthers to notch their first win of the season as they fell to Hogoheegee District rival Patrick Henry.

Shaina Addair’s 13-point performance was among the keys to victory for PH.

George Wythe 43, Bland County 22

McKenzie Tate led George Wythe’s balanced scoring attack with nine points and the Maroons clamped down on defense in a Mountain Empire District triumph.

GW led 15-5 after one quarter and had nine players reach the scoring column with Hannah Repass and Abby Berry adding eight points apiece. Danielle Sanders of Bland led all scorers with 11 points.

Thomas Walker 60, Castlewood 33

Sarah McPherson starred to the tune of 19 points, nine rebounds and seven steals as Thomas Walker prevailed.

Madi Marcum (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Patricia Bigge (13 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) also keyed the victory. Bailee Varney had 18 points for Castlewood, while Anna Summers hauled down 21 rebounds.

Grundy 48, Hurley 8

Jessi Looney had 15 steals and Kate Bostic added 15 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists as the Grundy Golden Wave hammered Hurley for a Black Diamond District win.

Makailah Estep (10 points, six rebounds, four steals) also played well. The Wave led 12-0 after one quarter.

Eastside 57, Twin Springs 41

The trio of Azzy Hammons (21 points), Taylor Clay (14 points, five steals) and Lexie Carter (12 points, seven rebounds) shined as Eastside remained atop the Cumberland District standings.

Twin Springs (8-9, 2-4) was led by Kayli Dunn’s 22 points and three steals.

Ridgeview 57, John Battle 34

Braelynn Strouth and Tsega Mullins each scored 11 points as the Ridgeview Wolfpack rolled to a Mountain 7 District win over the homestanding Trojans.

Charlee McKee had nine points and three steals for Battle.

Daniel Boone 53, West Ridge 41

Daniel Boone finished strong in a Big 5 Conference win over the West Ridge Wolves.