PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside rallies past Titans to Cumberland finals

Leci Sensabaugh went 3-for-3 to lead Eastside’s high-scoring offense in an 18-8 triumph over Twin Springs in the semifinals of the Cumberland District softball tournament on Wednesday.

Eastside trailed 7-4 after two innings, but rallied for the victory.

Kacie Jones scored three runs and Maggie Odle stole three bases for the Spartans.

Auburn 10, George Wythe 1

Grace Wilson and Hannah Shepherd homered as Auburn downed George Wythe in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.

Makenna Gilman had two hits for GW off winning pitcher Kirsten Fleet of the Eagles.

J.I. Burton 8, Castlewood 6

J.I. Burton bested Castlewood in the first round of the Cumberland District and advanced to play at Thomas Walker in today’s semifinals.

Shea Phillips and Madison Sutherland were the top hitters for Castlewood.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Battle 9, Ridgeview 1

Taylor Wallace scored four goals as the John Battle Trojans bopped the Ridgeview Wolfpack in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.