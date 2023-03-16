Jaxsyn Collins and Christopher Steele combined to strike out nine in a combined five-inning no-hitter as Eastside crushed Holston 11-0 on Thursday night for a non-district baseball win.

Adam Burke added two hits for the Spartans, while Clay Ward and Tanner Perry contributed two RBIs apiece.

Gate City 13, Sullivan East 5: Eli McMurray, Ethan Fleming and Brayden Cox all had three hits as Gate City broke out the bats in a season-opening win over Sullivan East.

The Blue Devils scored eight runs in the sixth inning to take control and give Austen Arnold his first head-coaching victory. Cox and Dakoda McMurray each supplied three RBIs as Gate City finished with 18 hits.

Tyson Mitchell had two RBIs for East (1-1), while Ethan Waters scored two runs.

Tennessee High 5, Friendship Christian Academy 4

Tennessee High 6, Alcoa 3: Brayln Price enjoyed a day to remember at the beach as the Tennessee High Vikings earned a pair of wins in the Cal Ripken Experience at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In the first game against Freedom Christian Academy, Price earned the save and supplied two hits. Ashton Leonard and Ryan Henard added two hits apiece for THS.

Price drove in two runs in the second game along with Isaac Blevins. Gage Graziano contributed a pair of hits for the Vikings.

Tennessee High completes its run at the beach today with a 3 p.m. game against Mars Area High School from Pennsylvania. The Vikings begin conference play Monday with a 7 p.m. game at Elizabethton.

Chilhowie 9, Richlands 4: The Warriors scored six runs in the fifth inning en route to the win.

Levi Teaters drove in two runs for Chilhowie (1-1) on two hits, while pitchers Dawson Tuell and Zac Hall combined for five strikeouts.

T.J. Earls contributed two hits for Richlands, including a double. Richlands outhit Chilhowie by a 7-5 margin.

Wise County Central 7, Union 0: Robbie Wilson worked seven innings of four-hit baseball to lead the Warriors to a home shutout of the Bears.

Ashton Bolling drove in two runs, Dane Elkins had two hits and two runs and Braeden Church doubled for the Warriors.

John Ryan Hurley had two of Union’s four hits. Sam Whitman took the loss for the Bears.

Cornerstone Christian 18, Tri-Cities Christian 2: Isaiah Sutton homered and Brady McNulty added a bases-clearing triple in an 11-run first inning for Cornerstone Christian in a win over the Eagles.

Parker Bradley added a three-run shot in the second in the win.

SOFTBALL

Honaker 10, Northwood 6: Kiley Ray had three hits and scored two runs to lift Honaker to a road win over the Panthers.

Gracie Shelton picked up the win for the Tigers, which out-hit the Panthers 9-6. Honaker avenged a loss to the Panthers in last year's regional tournament.

Maddie Lowe paced Northwood with two hits and joined Sydney Carter with two runs apiece.

Holston 5, Twin Springs 4 : Brianna Robbins scored on a pair of throwing errors in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Cavaliers to a home win over the Titans.

Kinsey Bradley led Holston with three hits, while Molly Turner had two hits, drove in a run and joined Bradley with a run scored apiece.

Rily Cobler picked up the win in the circle.

Aubrey Meade past Twin Springs with three hits and an RBI. Mary Pascual drew two walks and scored once.

Abingdon 14, Marion 4 : Kendel Yates singled, doubled and triples, scored three runs and drove in six runs in the Falcons’ five-inning win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Abingdon scored 14 runs in the opening three innings, including five in the second and seven in the third.

Hannah Dillard and Lauren Baker combined to allow seven hits in the circle for the Falcons. Chelsea Campbell won her debut as Abingdon's head coach.

Marion was led by Ella Moss, who hit a two-run home run in the loss.

Tennessee High 16, Sevier County 0

Tennessee High 4, Morgantown, W.Va. 0: Tennessee High opened the season with a pair of wins at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Gate City 14, Sullivan East 1: Ada Gillenwater and Lauren Monroe hit 3-run home runs and Gillenwater and KK Baker combined to allow just three hits in the road win for the Blue Devils.

Gillenwater and Baker went back-to-back with home runs in the first inning to take a 5-0 lead. Gillenwater drove in three runs and Baker scored twice for Gate City, which finished with 14 hits. Gillenwater picked up the win and Baker got the save, retiring all nine batters she faced. Addie Gibson and Savannah Monroe had two hits each and Gibson also scored twice and add two stolen bases.

Olivia Ashbrook doubled and scored Sullivan East’s lone run on a single by Carly Bradford. Keelye Fields, who pitched for the Patriots, also had a hit for the Patriots.

Lee High 9, Castlewood 2: Lee High won for the second straight night against a Cumberland District squad, defeating the Blue Devils one night after doing the same to Thomas Walker.

Fort Chiswell 5, Chilhowie 1: Breanna Cody collected three hits as Fort Chiswell cruised past Chilhowie for a non-district win.

Junior Kaylee Roberts went 3-for-3 for Chilhowie (0-2), freshman Madi Preston had two hits and ninth-grader Denessa Martin scored the lone run for the Warriors.

Unicoi County 7, John Battle 5: Madison Bowlery, Keeley Smith and Jordan Roulett-Wheeler each had two hits, but it wasn’t enough for the John Battle Trojans in their loss in Erwin, Tennessee.

Battle (0-2) took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but Unicoi County scored four times in the sixth to grab the lead for good.

Twin Valley 11, Montcalm (W.Va.) 6: Ashleigh Davis got it done in the pitching circle (10 strikeouts) and at the plate (2-for-3, four RBIs) as Twin Valley mashed Montcalm.

Leya Vanover and Rayne Hawthorne contributed two hits apiece, while Kiarra Gross scored four runs.

Holston 5, Twin Springs 4: Kinsey Bradley had three hits, the last of which produced a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Holston Cavaliers topped Twin Springs for their first win of the season.

Rily Cobler tossed a six-hitter in going the distance in the circle.

BOYS SOCCER

Union 6, Sullivan East 1

Brayden Wharton had four goals and an assist in the Bears’ road win over the Patriots.

Christian Fannon added two goals for Union, while the brother duo of Reyshawn and Keyshawn Anderson had an assist apiece. Carlos Anderson had 10 saves in goal for the Bears.

Honaker 5, Lee High 1

Jaxon Dye’s three-goal performance led the way for the Honaker Tigers in a win.

Thomas Ball added two assists, while Zane Johnson and Landon Marsh recorded goals.

Ethan Dinsmore accounted for Lee’s goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Honaker 5, Lee High 1

Julia Barton scored three goals as Honaker hammered Lee High.

Maleah Maxfield and Amber Christian also had goals.

Katie Hammonds found the back of the net for Lee.

LATE WEDNESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Abingdon 2, Forbush (N.C.) 0

Riley Cvetkovski and Mary Hitch scored goals for the triumphant Falcons.