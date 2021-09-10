PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside, Marion win Thursday night football games; Virginia High, Tennessee High take key volleyball victories

Tennessee High 3, Sullivan East 1

Madison Blair recorded 17 kills and Marley Johns added 10 kills and four blocks to lead Tennessee High to a 13-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16 Three Rivers Conference decision over the Patriots.

Sophie Meade (nine digs, eight kills) and Sydnee Pendland (19 digs) also contributed, as did Madison Curtin and Eliza Rowe, who combined for 30 assists. Kira Adams and Marae Herrmann had four blocks apiece.

Tennessee High (10-2, 5-0) took a two-game lead in the Three Rivers over Sullivan East (7-3, 4-2). The Vikings will visit Unicoi County on Monday and host Volunteer on Tuesday.

Castlewood 3, Hurley 0

Madison Sutherland had 18 aces and Montana Sutherland added seven kills, leading the Blue Devils to a 25-8, 25-9, 25-20 non-district win over the Rebels.

All eight Blue Devils contributed to the victory, including Karly Maxfield (five assists, three aces), Layne Bush (four kills) and Destiny Smith (four aces, three kills).

Chilhowie 3, Honaker 1

Mari Beth Boardwine collected 17 kills as the Warriors posted a 25-18, 32-30, 22-25, 25-19 win.