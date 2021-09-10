PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside, Marion win Thursday night football games; Virginia High, Tennessee High take key volleyball victories

Jordan Gray caught seven passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Ethan Hill ran for 165 yards and another score, leading Eastside to a 34-21 non-district victory at Lebanon on Thursday night.
Eastside (1-2) outscored the Pioneers 14-7 in the third quarter to take a 27-14 lead into the final period.
Jaxsyn Collins threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans. Eli McCoy also had a scoring reception. Gray also led Eastside with seven tackles.
Lebanon (0-3) was led by Grayson Olsen, who ran for 124 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Musick threw for 76 yards and another score. Colton Barton also scored on the ground for the Pioneers.
JD Tatum had a game-high 12 tackles for Lebanon.
Eastside 13 0 14 7 - 34
Lebanon 0 7 7 7 - 21
Scoring
E-Gray 32 pass from Collins (Carico kick)
E-Gray 21 pass from Collins (pass failed)
L-Barton 15 pass from Musick (Dillon kick)
E-McCoy 21 pass from Collins (Carico kick)
L-Barton 9 run (Dillon kick)
E-Collins 1 run (Caric0 kick)
L-Olsen 7 run (Dillon kick)
E-Hill 3 run (McConnell kick)
Team Stats
First downs: ES 19; LB 14. Rush yards: ES 160; LB 171. Pass yards: ES 201; LB 76. Comp-Att-Int: ES 10-22-1; LB 10-16-1. Fumbles-lost: ES 4-1; LB 2-2. Penalty-yards: ES 12-87; LB 5-40. Punts-Avg: ES 2-29.0; LB 5-35.2.
Marion 36, Northwood 14
Sophomore JB Carroll collected 94 yards rushing and two scores on just nine carries as the Scarlet Hurricanes won a Smyth County matchup.
Marion sophomore quarterback Reid Osborne completed five of eight passes for 70 yards, with touchdown connections to Logan Langston and Parker Wolfe.
Northwood’s Owen Doane caught an 83-yard TD pass from Seth DeBusk. Marion held Northwood to 132 total yards.
Northwood 7 0 0 7-14
Marion 21 15 0 0-36
Scoring Summary
M – Langston 33 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)
N – Doane 83 pass from DeBusk (Prater kick)
M – JB Carrroll 11 run (R. Carroll run)
M – Wolfe 17 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)
M – Smith 22 run (kick failed)
M – JB Carroll 32 run (Wolfe kick)
M – Runner tackled in end zone.
N – Rhea 9 run (Prater kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: N 3, M 11; Rushes-Yards: N 25-49, M 34-183; Passing Yards: N 83, M 91; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 1-2-0, M 7-12-1; Fumbles-Lost: N 2-0, M 0-0; Penalties-Yards: N 8-50, M 10-55, Punts-Average: N 4-26, M 1-36
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia High 3, Union 2
Dianna Spence collected 13 kills and eight digs as the Virginia High Bearcats took a 15-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-19, 15-12 win at Union Thursday in prep volleyball.
VHS (5-1) was also led by Caleigh Hampton (33 assists, 10 digs), Aiden James (30 digs) and Adie Ratcliffe with 14 kills.
Union (5-3) was paced by Brooke Bailey (five kills 19 digs, 36 assists), Isabella Blagg (20 kills, 21 digs) and Gracie Gibson with 25 digs.
Tennessee High 3, Sullivan East 1
Madison Blair recorded 17 kills and Marley Johns added 10 kills and four blocks to lead Tennessee High to a 13-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16 Three Rivers Conference decision over the Patriots.
Sophie Meade (nine digs, eight kills) and Sydnee Pendland (19 digs) also contributed, as did Madison Curtin and Eliza Rowe, who combined for 30 assists. Kira Adams and Marae Herrmann had four blocks apiece.
Tennessee High (10-2, 5-0) took a two-game lead in the Three Rivers over Sullivan East (7-3, 4-2). The Vikings will visit Unicoi County on Monday and host Volunteer on Tuesday.
Castlewood 3, Hurley 0
Madison Sutherland had 18 aces and Montana Sutherland added seven kills, leading the Blue Devils to a 25-8, 25-9, 25-20 non-district win over the Rebels.
All eight Blue Devils contributed to the victory, including Karly Maxfield (five assists, three aces), Layne Bush (four kills) and Destiny Smith (four aces, three kills).
Chilhowie 3, Honaker 1
Mari Beth Boardwine collected 17 kills as the Warriors posted a 25-18, 32-30, 22-25, 25-19 win.
Lakken Hanshew (12 kills) and Kaityln Hopkins (20 digs) also played well for Chilhowie.
Autumn Miller (22 assists) and Kalli Miller (15 digs) led Honaker.
Grundy 3, J.I. Burton 2
Savannah Clevinger collected 12 kills, six blocks and five aces and Maggie Viers added 22 digs, leading the Golden Wave to a second straight win, 13-25, 25-14, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 over the Raiders.
Jessi Looney (14 digs, 12 kills) and Maddie Yates (25 assists, two aces) also contributed for Grundy (2-6).
Science Hill 3, West Ridge 2
Casey Wampler had 10 kills and Isabella Musick and Rachel Miller had seven apiece, but West Ridge dropped 25-7, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-8 Big 5 decision to Science Hill.
Olivia DeLung dished out 22 assists, while Marleigh Pendleton added 12 assists and nine blocks. Allie Jordan added 25 digs in the loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
Greeneville 5, Tennessee High 0
Tennessee High took its first loss of the season on the pitch, falling to the state powerhouse Greene Devils. The Vikings fell to 6-1-1 on the campaign.