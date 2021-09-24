PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside, Honaker, Virginia High, Ridgeview, Patrick Henry, Chilhowie, Wise Central, Thomas Walker, Grundy, West Ridge, Sullivan East post volleyball victories

Aidan James (16 digs) and Caroline Clifton (nine digs) played well defensively for the Bearcats.

Ridgeview 3, Lee High 0

Caiti Hill (25 digs) and Braelynn Strouth (19 digs) provided tough defense as Ridgeview rolled to a 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 Mountain 7 District victory over the Lee High Generals.

Kassidy Rasnick’s 33 assists, Hailey Sutherland’s seven kills and Leah Sutherland’s five kills also contributed to the win.

Patrick Henry 3, Lebanon 1

Lauren Stauffer had 15 kills, six blocks and three aces in helping Patrick Henry post a 21-25, 27-25, 25-8, 25-9 Hogoheegee District win over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Logan Newberry (37 assists, 10 digs), Avery Maiden (19 kills, 10 digs, four aces, three blocks), Baleigh Belcher (nine digs), Addie Hahn (11 digs, six kills) and Zoe Miller (15 digs, four aces) also helped PH bounce back from a loss to Chilhowie in its league opener.

Chilhowie 3, Rural Retreat 0

Hannah Goodwin helped Chilhowie earn a good win, finishing with 12 digs, nine kills and two aces in a 25-6, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Rural Retreat.