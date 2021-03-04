PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside, Gate City pick up volleyball victories

Anna Whited had 18 digs, 15 kills and eight aces as Eastside earned a 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 Cumberland District volleyball victory over the Rye Cove Eagles on Thursday night and improved to 3-0.
Kacie Jones (23 digs), Tinley Hamilton (29 assists, 10 digs, five kills) and Leci Sensabaugh (10 digs, seven kills) also led the Spartans.
Abby Lewis’ 14 digs, Eva Roach’s 13 assists and Madeline Love’s six kills led Rye Cove.
Gate City 3, Abingdon 1
Gate City improved to 3-0 by earning a hard-fought 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 28-26 victory over the Abingdon Falcons in a Mountain 7 District showdown.
The stat leaders for Abingdon included Morgan Blevins (19 kills, 17 digs), Abby Boyd (20 assists, 20 digs), Lacie Bertke (17 digs), Riley Cvetkovski (13 digs) and Megan Cooper (10 digs) as the Falcons are now 2-1.
Honaker 3, Council 0
Autumn Miller had 15 service points and 10 assists as Honaker cruised to a 25-11, 25-8, 25-20 Black Diamond District win over the homestanding Council Cobras.
Lakin Perkins (six kills) and Hannah Hess (five kills) were the top hitters for the Tigers, while Halle Hilton had 11 service points.
It was the first victory for Misty Davis Miller as the head volleyball coach at Honaker.
Abby Rose (three aces, three digs), Sarah Breeding (six digs) and Isabelle Stevens (six digs) were the leaders for Honaker.
Virginia High 3, Lebanon 0
Camden Jones and Adie Ratcliff each slammed down a dozen kills as Virginia High earned a 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 victory over the Lebanon Pioneers.
Bre Owens added nine digs, Kaylee Hampton doled out 21 assists and Jones and Kelly Locke finished with eight digs apiece.
Lebanon received 10 digs apiece from Lilly Gray and Lexi Phillips, Maggie Lampkins dished out nine assists and Morgan Varney, Julianna Stanley and Cadyn Burke finished with four kills apiece.
Chilhowie 3, Holston 1
Josie Sheets dished out 18 assists and served five aces as Chilhowie collected a 24-26, 27-25, 25-11, 25-18 Hogoheegee District victory over the Holston Cavaliers.
Mari-Beth Bordwine’s 16 kills and five blocks, Caitlin Pierce’s 15 dig, nine-kill performance and strong showings by Dixie Mullinax (15 digs, two aces) and Hannah Goodwin (seven kills, two aces) also highlighted the win.
Felicity Bonilla had 27 assists, 14 digs and four kills for Holston, while Taylor Cornett (20 digs) and Madeline Statzer (17 digs, nine kills, one ace) were strong in defeat.
Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 2
Chloe Lane’s 21 digs, 17 kills and four aces led the way for the Twin Springs Titans in their 25-18- 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 15-3 victory over Castlewood.
Ryleigh Gillenwater added 28 assists for Twin Springs. Castlewood was led by Anneliese White’s nine kills and Adriana Salyer’s 12 assists.
Galax 3, George Wythe 1
The Galax Maroon Tide earned a crucial early-season Mountain Empire District victory over the George Wythe Maroons 25-16, 25-23, 25-27, 25-16.
GW (2-1) was led by Meleah Kirtner’s 15 digs and 11 kills, while Alexis Vaught distributed 12 assists.