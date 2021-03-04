PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside, Gate City pick up volleyball victories

Abby Rose (three aces, three digs), Sarah Breeding (six digs) and Isabelle Stevens (six digs) were the leaders for Honaker.

Virginia High 3, Lebanon 0

Camden Jones and Adie Ratcliff each slammed down a dozen kills as Virginia High earned a 25-19, 25-17, 25-17 victory over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Bre Owens added nine digs, Kaylee Hampton doled out 21 assists and Jones and Kelly Locke finished with eight digs apiece.

Lebanon received 10 digs apiece from Lilly Gray and Lexi Phillips, Maggie Lampkins dished out nine assists and Morgan Varney, Julianna Stanley and Cadyn Burke finished with four kills apiece.

Chilhowie 3, Holston 1

Josie Sheets dished out 18 assists and served five aces as Chilhowie collected a 24-26, 27-25, 25-11, 25-18 Hogoheegee District victory over the Holston Cavaliers.

Mari-Beth Bordwine’s 16 kills and five blocks, Caitlin Pierce’s 15 dig, nine-kill performance and strong showings by Dixie Mullinax (15 digs, two aces) and Hannah Goodwin (seven kills, two aces) also highlighted the win.