PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside clinches Cumberland District volleyball title

Senior Anna Whited had 19 kills and 10 aces as Eastside clinched the Cumberland District regular-season volleyball title with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-12 triumph at Twin Springs on Tuesday night.

The Spartans (10-0) also received 31 assists from Tinley Hamilton and 11 digs from Kacie Jones. They will host Rye Cove on Thursday in the semifinals of the district tournament.

Twin Springs was led by Ryleigh Gillenwater (seven assists) and Emma Dingus (six kills).

Marion 3, Lebanon 0

Audrey Moss had 12 kills and three blocks and Anna Hagy added 12 service points, 10 digs and eight kills in Marion’s 21-25, 27-25, 25-15, 25-22 Southwest District tournament semifinal victory over Lebanon.

Chloe Campbell (18 service points, 18 assists, four digs, two kills) and Kaylee Poston (19 digs, 13 service points) also contributed for the Scarlet Hurricane.

Grayson County 3, George Wythe 0

Meleah Kirtner had 10 digs, eight blocks and eight kills, but George Wythe dropped a 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 Mountain Empire District tournament semifinal decision to Grayson County.

George Wythe, which finished its season with a 6-6 record, also received 10 assists, eight service points, seven digs and six kills from Maria Malavolti and 10 assists, along with 10 assists and seven service points by Alexis Vaught.

Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0

Rileigh Parsons had 16 kills and three blocks and Madeline Love added 10 kills, 10 service points and four aces to lead Rye Cove past Castlewood 25-11, 25-22, 25-15 in the Cumberland District quarterfinals.

Rye Cove also got contributions from Eva Roach (31 assists, 11 digs, eight service points), Cassidy Roach (15 digs, eight service points, Emma Gibson (10 digs, four assists, three kills) and Laken Sharpe (15 service points, nine digs, five kills and three aces).