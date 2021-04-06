PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside clinches Cumberland District volleyball title

The Spartans (10-0) also received 31 assists from Tinley Hamilton and 11 digs from Kacie Jones. They will host Rye Cove on Thursday in the semifinals of the district tournament.
Twin Springs was led by Ryleigh Gillenwater (seven assists) and Emma Dingus (six kills).
Marion 3, Lebanon 0
Audrey Moss had 12 kills and three blocks and Anna Hagy added 12 service points, 10 digs and eight kills in Marion’s 21-25, 27-25, 25-15, 25-22 Southwest District tournament semifinal victory over Lebanon.
Chloe Campbell (18 service points, 18 assists, four digs, two kills) and Kaylee Poston (19 digs, 13 service points) also contributed for the Scarlet Hurricane.
Grayson County 3, George Wythe 0
Meleah Kirtner had 10 digs, eight blocks and eight kills, but George Wythe dropped a 25-19, 25-22, 25-15 Mountain Empire District tournament semifinal decision to Grayson County.
George Wythe, which finished its season with a 6-6 record, also received 10 assists, eight service points, seven digs and six kills from Maria Malavolti and 10 assists, along with 10 assists and seven service points by Alexis Vaught.
Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0
Rileigh Parsons had 16 kills and three blocks and Madeline Love added 10 kills, 10 service points and four aces to lead Rye Cove past Castlewood 25-11, 25-22, 25-15 in the Cumberland District quarterfinals.
Rye Cove also got contributions from Eva Roach (31 assists, 11 digs, eight service points), Cassidy Roach (15 digs, eight service points, Emma Gibson (10 digs, four assists, three kills) and Laken Sharpe (15 service points, nine digs, five kills and three aces).
Tennessee High 16, Hampton 0
Rylee Fields retired all nine batters she faced, including seven by strikeouts, in Tennessee High’s 16-0 three-inning decision over Hampton.
Grayson Phipps and Fields each had two hits, including a triple for the Vikings, who also had seven stolen bases.
Tennessee High (7-2) will compete in the Eastman Tournament this weekend in Kingsport. The Vikings face Sullivan North (6 p.m.) and Unicoi County (7:30 p.m.) at Domtar Park on Friday, and Greeneville (10 a.m.) and Knox Halls (2:30 p.m.) on Saturday.
Sullivan East 11, Cloudland 0
Keelye Field had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in five runs to lead Sullivan East past Cloudland.
Hannah Scott improved 3-3 in the circle, allowing just three hits, striking out five and walking one in five innings in the circle.
Katie Botts (two singles), Jillian Shackelford (single, three runs), Cawden Bawgus (double, two runs), Kinzie Brown (two singles, two RBIs, two runs) and Lexi McDuffie (two runs) for the Patriots (7-5).
Cloudland got singles from Karah Fields, Kaylen Fields and Marlee Hughes.
Tennessee High 5, Volunteer 1
The first varsity start for Tennessee High pitcher Logan Quales was one to remember.
Quales recorded 10 strikeouts en route to a three-hitter as the Vikings earned the win over Volunteer.
Garett Embree paced the THS offense with a three-run double in the second inning, while C.J. Henley added a hit.
The Vikings will face Knox Catholic today in a 5:30 start at Carson-Newman.