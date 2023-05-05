Eli McCoy and Tanner Perry combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter in leading Eastside to the Cumberland District regular season championship with a 10-0 five inning win over Rye Cove on Thursday night at Tracy Stallard Field.

McCoy struck out nine in four innings and Perry fanned three in the fifth for the Spartans (13-3, 8-0).

Tanner Perry and Christopher Steele doubled and drove in two runs each, while Will Johnson and Landon Nixon scored two runs apiece.

Rye Cove (3-11, 1-7) was hampered by seven errors.

Abingdon 10, Bluefield (W.Va.) 0: Freshman Aidan Woods threw a five-inning perfect game in the Falcons’ win over the Beavers at Falcon Park.

Beckett Dotson had two hits, Elijan Parks added an RBI double and senior Nick Marshall celebrated his first varsity start with a two-run single.

Woods struck five and got perfect play in the field from the Falcons.

Patrick Henry 14, Northwood 3: Carter Lester hit two home runs, including a fourth inning grand slam and second inning solo shot to lift the Rebels to a Hogoheegee Distirict road win over Northwood.

Kade Gobble and Max Owens had three hits each for the Rebels. Aidan Monahan scattered four hits to pick up the win.

Jackson Mutter, Richard Gonzalez and Drew Cardwell had hits for the Panthers.

Castlewood 10, Twin Springs 0: Jarod Glovier allowed two hits and struck out 10 and Ryan Saylers a double and single to lead the Blue Devils to a Cumberland District home win over the Titans.

Cayman Dishman drove in two runs for Castlewood, while Kayden Lasley also had two RBIs and two walks. Glovier and Jayden Clark scored two runs apiece.

Ryan Horne and Will Farmer had the lone hits for Twin Springs.

Wise Central 9, Letcher Central (Ky.) 4: Ashton Bolling went 3-for-4, scored three runs and was the winning pitcher as the Wise County Central Warriors won a battle of Centrals.

Braeden Church, Shawn Phillips, Dane Elkins and Jackson Willey added two hits apiece for Central. The Warriors led 6-0 after two innings.

J.I. Burton 14, Thomas Walker 3: Noa Godsey pitched a four-hitter and also helped his own cause with two hits as the J.I. Burton Raiders trounced Thomas Walker.

Dauntae Keys added two hits and three RBIs for Burton, which bounced back following losses to Eastside and Castlewood earlier in the week.

Robert Emershaw walked three times for the Raiders.

SOFTBALL

Tennessee High 2, Virginia High 1: Abby Haga homered and doubled and Rylee Fields struck out 11 and allowed just four hits in the Vikings’ road win over the Bearcats.

Fields also doubled and singled for the Vikings (19-5), which opens District 1-AAA tournament action on Monday against Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School.

Carrie Patrick led Virginia High with two hits. Aidan James and Anna Stacy had a hit apiece.

Haga’s home run against James in the sixth proved to be the difference.

Patrick Henry 10, Northwood 0: Sophia Wright scattered four hits in the circle and added two hits of her own in the Rebels’ Hogoheegee District road win over the Panthers.

Marah Woodlee added three hits for Patrick Henry, which scored four runs in the first and six in the fifth.

Karlee Frye had two hits for Northwood.

Grundy 26, Hurley 0: Ally Blankenship pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts in Grundy’s Black Diamond District hammering of Hurley.

Emily O’Quinn had five hits and five RBIs for the Golden Wave, while Maddie Owens (four RBIs) and Taylor Bostic (four hits, three RBIs) also had big days at the plate.

Abingdon 5, Wise Central 2: Kendel Yates went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as Abingdon earned a Mountain 7 District road win.

Muriel Dillow and Alyssa Lindsey added two hits apiece for AHS, Brenna Green tallied two RBIs and Lauren Baker was the winning pitcher.

Chloe Wells went 3-for-3 and drove in a run to lead Central.

Castlewood 3, Twin Springs 1: Bailee Varney, Anna Summers and Madison Sutherland scored Castlewood’s runs as the Blue Devils earned a Cumberland District victory.

Varney finished with two hits, while Summers was the winning pitcher.

Ryleigh Gillenwater had a triple and scored the lone run for Twin Springs in the sixth inning.

John Battle 10, Union 9: Cora Cross capped a crazy comeback for the John Battle Trojans as she delivered a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning in a win over Union.

Battle scored seven times in the seventh to turn a 9-3 deficit into a one-run win.

Raniah Gaitor went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the win, while Saylor Baldwin and Madison Bowery homered. Freshman Taylor Childress struck out eight in four strong innings of relief to notch the victory.

Megan Day went hard for Union.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 8, John Battle 0: Caleb Denton scored three goals and Rylan Kreps distributed four assists as Abingdon had no trouble beating its Washington County archnemesis.

Kreps, Mason Sollien, Tyler Rogers, Trenton Vestal and Pickett Johnson also scored goals. Johnson dished out three assists, while Will Dorton also assisted on a goal for the Falcons.

Virginia High 5, Gate City 1

Patrick Poku and Prince Poku each scored two goals as Virginia High earned a victory over Gate City at Gene Malcolm Stadium.

Aquemini Martin also had a goal for the Bearcats.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 8, Lebanon 0: Emma Hemphill scored three goals and the Union Bears continued to bash opponents.

Isabella Blagg and Elena Martinez added two goals apiece, while goalkeepers Jordan Shuler and Gracie Gibson combined for seven saves in the shutout.

Abingdon 1, John Battle 0: Senior Regan Cox was in goal for the shutout as the Abingdon Falcons earned a Mountain 7 District triumph.

AHS (12-2, 9-1) got its goal from Riley Cvetkovski early in the first half.

Gate City 1, Virginia High 0

The Blue Devils avenged a season-opening loss to the Bearcats with a close victory.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abingdon 9, John Battle 0

Lauren Wimmer (AB) def. Acadia Sah 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Woodall (AB) def. MacKenzie Smith 8-0; Eliza Cozart (AB) def. Claire Kreutzer 8-1; Wrenn Rainero (AB) def. Allison Smith 8-3; Katy Creasy (AB) def. Kennedy Jenkins 8-2; Eller Buddington (AB) def. Anna Fleenor 8-3.

Doubles

Wimmer-Woodall (AB) def. Kreutzer-Smith 6-0, 6-0; Cozart-Rainero (AB) def. Smith-Sah 8-2; Buddington-Cate Arney (AB) def. Fleenor-Reese Ratliff 8-0.

NOTE: Abingdon improved to 11-3 on the season.

Lebanon 8 Rural Retreat 1

Singles

Calli Dye (L) def. Annabelle Fiscus 6-0; Averi Russell (LB) def. Kendra Irvin 6-2; Bailey Collins (LB) def. Braeden Musser 6-3; Kenzie Boyd (LB) def. Julie Miller 6-0; Marley Bush (LB) def. Brionna Rakes 6-2; Meagan Helton (LB) wins by forfeit.

Doubles

Fiscus/Irvin (RR) def. (def.) Dye/Helton 6-4; Russell/Boyd (LB) def. Musser/Miller 6-1; Leb wins by forfeit.

BOYS TENNIS

John Battle 6, Abingdon 3

Singles

Nick McReynolds (A) def. Briggs Crabtree, 6-3, 6-2; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Luke Gibson, 6-2 6-2; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Danciel Singhavara, 6-0, 6-0; Will Crump (JB) def Ashby Blackburn, 6-0, 6-0; Brodie Ratliff (JB) def. Luke Worley, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9; Christian Dula (JB) def. Aiden Chapman, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

McReynolds-Gibson (A) def. Crabtree-Hamlin, 6-1, 6-4; Davidson-Crump (JB) def. Singhavara-Worley, 8-1; Blackburn-Chapman (A) def. Ratliff-Dula, 8-6

Notes: John Battle improved to 12-2 overall and 10-1 in the Mountain 7 District.