Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare put her name in the record book, but the triumph went to Tennessee High.

The duo of Kendall Cross and Anna Kate Kinch came up with clutch performances as the Vikings earned a 58-47 victory over Hare-led Sullivan East on Monday in the third-place game of the TSSAA District 1-AAA girls basketball tournament at Elizabethton.

Cross finished with 17 points and three steals for THS (16-15), while Kinch collected 14 points and eight boards. The archrivals split their Upper Lakes Conference games this season, but THS prevailed on Monday night.

The Vikings led 24-13 after one quarter and that set the tone.

“Our defense was key to our win tonight,” said THS coach Amanda Vance. “Our kids were locked in and ready to play. … It was a huge bounce-back [from a semifinal loss to Unicoi County] for our team leading into the regional tournament.”

Cross was her usual standout self for Tennessee High.

“Kendall Cross did a great job getting our offense set up and attacking the basket,” Vance said. “Anna Kate Kinch hit some big shots for us, along with Keeley Canter.”

It spoiled a historic night for Hare, who became East’s all-time leading scorer and now has 2,546 points.

“Getting a win tonight was definitely the main goal going into the game, but being able to set the record was an amazing feeling,” Hare said. “It was such a relief to finally get it and I’m so thankful that my teammates were just as happy for me as anyone else. I wouldn’t get a single point without them.”

She eclipsed the previous mark of 2,537 established in 2002 by Katie O’Dell Owens, who went in to become Big South Conference player of the year during her collegiate career at High Point University.

“I had been told at the beginning of the season that I could possibly get it, but that it would be challenging,” Hare said. “I tried not to think about it too much during the season though. After [a first-round district tourney win over Volunteer] I was told I had 34 points left to go and after I heard that I had a good feeling I could get it.

“I’m so thankful to play with a team that has been so supportive of me. They made it possible to break the record tonight and I couldn’t be more thankful to play on this team and for these coaches. I’m also thankful for all the support I have gotten from the Sullivan East community.”

Hare had 22 points on Saturday and the record-setting shot came on a move in the post in the third quarter.

“Jenna is a fantastic player that can knock down shots for her team,” Vance said. “We knew we had to have our best defenders rotating on her. … That is a huge achievement and I’m happy for her.”

East (12-22) and Tennessee High will be on the road Friday night in first-round regional tourney contests: The Patriots go to Greeneville and THS travels to Grainger.

Twin Springs 65, Patrick Henry 44

Senior Kayli Dunn poured in 33 points to go along with six rebounds, five steals and four assists as Twin Springs trumped Patrick Henry in the opening round of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Twin Springs led 21-9 after one quarter in cruising to the win.

Kaylee Keith added 12 points and Preslie Larkins pulled down 10 rebounds for the Titans (14-12), who play at three-time defending VHSL Class 1 state champ Honaker (18-7) tonight in a quarterfinal contest.

PH (6-20) got a double-double of 17 points and 19 rebounds from Avery Maiden. Shaina Addair scored 14 points for the Rebels.