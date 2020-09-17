 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: East, Central pick up volleyball wins
0 comments

Prep roundup: East, Central pick up volleyball wins

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball logo

Volleyball logo 

 Contrbuted photo
Cayden Bawgus seemingly did it all on Thursday – 23 assists, 11 digs, five kills – as Sullivan East rolled to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-9 Three Rivers Conference volleyball victory over Johnson County on Thursday night.
The Patriots (6-3, 6-2) also received 10 kills and six aces from Gracey Byrd, eight kills from Riley Nelson, 11 digs from Hayley Grubb and a 10-dig, seven-kill performance via Zoe Johnson.
Sullivan Central 3, Elizabethton 0
Cassadi Cotter slammed down 10 kills as Sullivan Central relied on its usual balanced attack to cruise to a 25-19, 25-10, 25-13 Three Rivers Conference triumph over Elizabethton.
Elaina Vaughan’s 11 kills, Emalyne Hubbard’s 11 digs and Haley Wilson’s 30 assists were also key for the Cougars.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Honaker’s Miller on Hall of Fame ballot
Football

Honaker’s Miller on Hall of Fame ballot

  • Updated

Local football legend Heath Miller will be included on the next ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Miller starred at Honaker before doing the same at Virginia and with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts