Prep roundup: East, Central pick up volleyball wins

The Patriots (6-3, 6-2) also received 10 kills and six aces from Gracey Byrd, eight kills from Riley Nelson, 11 digs from Hayley Grubb and a 10-dig, seven-kill performance via Zoe Johnson.
Cassadi Cotter slammed down 10 kills as Sullivan Central relied on its usual balanced attack to cruise to a 25-19, 25-10, 25-13 Three Rivers Conference triumph over Elizabethton.
Elaina Vaughan’s 11 kills, Emalyne Hubbard’s 11 digs and Haley Wilson’s 30 assists were also key for the Cougars.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!