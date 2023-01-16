PREP ROUNDUP: Eagles soar past Panthers

Carter Roach-Hodge tossed in 16 points and led four Rye Cove scorers in double digits as the Eagles won their second game of the 2022-23 season, a 73-20 non-district boys basketball victory over the Twin Valley Panthers on Monday night.

Jay Bowen and Luke Jessee added 12 points apiece for the Eagles (2-12), while Jacob Jessee tallied 10 points. Roach-Hodge hit four of Rye Cove’s 11 3-pointers.

Rye Cove led 31-2 after the first quarter.

Chandler Cooper, Hayden Fuller and AJ Presley shared top scoring honors for winless Twin Valley with six points apiece.

Grundy 62,

River View (W.Va.) 53

Caleb Conaway played the starring role with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Grundy Golden Wave won at home.

Landon Johnson and Isaiah Boyd added 15 points apiece for Grundy (5-6), while Jonah Looney had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Logan Lester dished out eight assists.

Michael Picklesimer of River View led all scorers with 18 points.

Lebanon 88, Castlewood 38

Keyton Keene scored 19 points and was one of five Lebanon scorers to reach double digits as the Pioneers improved to 12-2 with a win over their Russell County rivals.

Andy Lambert (16 points), Hunter Musick (11 points), Eli Breeding (10 points) and Michael Reece (10 points) also had notable performances for Lebanon. The Pioneers opened up a 35-1 lead to open the game.

Cayden Dishman’s 15 points were tops for Castlewood and he connected for the Blue Devils’ first field goal with 7:07 remaining in the second quarter. Xavier Sanders supplied 10 points.

Thomas Walker 57, Cumberland Gap 49

The trio of Cameron Grabeel (14 points), Tanner Epperly (11 points) and Nick Kimberlin (11 points) were the tone-setters for Thomas Walker in a road win.

Kaleb Powers paced Cumberland Gap with 13 points.

GIRLS

Council 69, Wise County Christian 17

A 20-point performance by Isabelle Stevens led the way for the Council Cobras in their blowout win.

Ella Rasnake’s 19 points and Bailey Keen’s 14 points were also crucial to the victory. Council led 26-2 eight minutes into the contest.

Josee Ketron led Wise County Christian with six points.

Lebanon 45, Castlewood 22

Morgan Varney continued her stellar play with 27 points and 10 steals as Lebanon cruised to a non-distirct road win.

Lebanon opened up a 28-10 halftime lead and never looked back.

Freshman Anna Summers led Castlewood with 10 points and 16 rebounds.