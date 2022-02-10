PREP ROUNDUP: Dufore's 3 lifts Tennessee High past Blue Devils

Brandon Dufore canned a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in overtime to lift Tennessee High to a 63-62 Upper Lakes Conference win at Unicoi County on Thursday night.

Tennessee High (7-19, 1-7) won its first league game of the season.

Grundy 58, Twin Valley 24

Jonah Looney supplied 20 points as the Golden Wave cruised to victory in a Buchanan County showdown.

Graham 61, Richlands 29

David Graves collected 20 points and Xayvion Turner Bradshaw added 17 as the G-Men remained in a tie atop the Southwest District.

Graham will host Tazewell tonight.

Hurley 42, Castlewood 41

Landon Bailey scored 18 points and Landon Adkins added 16 to lead Rebels to a close win over the Blue Devils.

Brad McCoy had three 3s and 20 points for Castlewood. Caden Dishman tossed in eight.

Wise County Central 67, Jenkins, Ky. 41

Ethan Collins scored 22 points and Parker Collins added three 3s and 13 points to lead the Warriors past Jenkins, Ky.

Jenkins was led by Isaiah Adams with 12 points.

Ridgeview 86, Lee High 35

Chantz Robinette canned three 3s and finished with 20 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Mountain 7 District rout of the Generals.

Terran Owens added three 3s and 15 points and Cannon Hill tossed in 17 for Ridgeview. Austin Mullins made it four Wolfpack (17-4, 7-4) shooters in double figures with 10.

Brynnen Pendergraft led Lee High with 12 points.

Holston 59, Council 39

Brycen Sheets compiled 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers took the win.

Randy Norris added 10 points for Holston, which connected on 10 3-pointers.

GIRLS

Castlewood 47, Hurley 27

Montana Sutherland had a monster game with 25 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to a non-district win over the Rebels.

Bailey Varney added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Tiffiany Proffitt tallied 12 boards and seven points and Madison Sutherland had six steals and five boards.

Grundy 45, Twin Valley 32

Heileigh Vencill contributed 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, and Madison Looney added 10 points and 11 boards to lead the Golden Wave to a Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.

Haylee Moore and Kamryn Vance had 11 points each for Twin Valley.

Jessi Looney had eight points, six boards and four steals for Grundy, which outscored Twin Valley 17-7 in the third quarter to take a 30-21 lead into the fourth.

“We didn’t rebound well enough and we failed to capitalize on a lot of opportunities in the first quarter and our offensive output was sluggish,” Twin Valley girls coach Brian Moore said. “We will put this behind us and start getting ready for the BDD tournament.”

Twin Valley and Grundy finished tied for seconds in the BDD standings and will meet again in the BDD tourney on Monday at regular season champion Honaker.

Graham 52, Richlands 39

Stella Gunter had 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead Graham to its first Southwest District win of the season.

Ella Dales added seven points and nine boards for the G-Girls.

Holston 47, Council 8

Ashton Keith hit six-pointers en route to a 20-point night as the Cavaliers cruised to the non-district win.

Brianna Bailey added 16 points for Holston.

Ridgeview 70, Lee High 37

Brooklyn Frazier scored 20 points and also contributed eight rebounds and six assists in a Mountain 7 District win over the Generals.

Hailey Sutherland added 21 points and eight rebounds, while Caiti Hill had 11 points for the Wolfpack, which can wrap up the league title with a win tonight at Abingdon.

Lee was paced with 11 points by Cassidy Hammonds. ‘