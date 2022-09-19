 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

PREP ROUNDUP : Double-double by Moss leads Marion past Warriors

  • 0
Prep Volleyball Cuff
BHC

Double-double by Moss leads Marion past Warriors

Ella Moss filled up the scoresheets on Monday night, tallying 13 kills, 11 digs, nine service points, three assists and two blocks to lead Marion to a 25-17, 28-26, 17-25, 25-15 non-district volleyball win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie on Monday night.

Aubree Whitt added nine service points, seven digs and five kills and Sophia Keheley tallied nine points and seven kills for the Scarlet Hurricane.

Josie Sheets led Chilhowie with 15 kills, 13 assists and seven digs and Hannah Goodwin tallied 14 digs and 12 kills. Hannah Manns (eight kills, six digs) and Chloe Adams (24 assists) also contributed for the Warriors (7-5).

Holston 3, J.I. Burton 1: Campbell Osborne celebrated her 16th birthday with 15 digs, five kills and four aces to Holston’s 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25 non-district home win over J.I. Burton.

People are also reading…

Riley Cobler had 15 assists, seven digs and two kills, Alexa Thompson tallied 17 dig and Lucy Reed contributed eight digs, five kills, four assists and two aces for the Cavaliers (3-4).

Wise Central 3, Rye Cove 1: Emmah McAmis collected 18 kills, 13 service points and nine digs in the Warriors’ 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 non-district win over the Eagles.

Emilee Mullins tallied 25 assists and 10 digs, while Chloe Wells (nine service points, seven digs), Sophie Fleming (12 digs), Abbie Jordan (seven kills) and Leah Newberry (seven digs) also contributed for the Warriors.

Naquilla Harless (13 digs) and Emma Gibson (four kills) were the top performers for Rye Cove.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Another week of high school football begins on Friday night. Check out the Bristol Herald Courier list of predictions for the 16 games in the two-state area. 

Bulldogs ride Wildcat past Trojans

Bulldogs ride Wildcat past Trojans

 On a homecoming evening night to remember, the Bulldogs of Tazewell decided to employ the Wildcat offense and ride senior Cassius Harris to a 39-16 victory over John Battle in front of a packed house at Bulldog Stadium Friday evening.

Holt records first home win as Vikings run past Pioneers

Holt records first home win as Vikings run past Pioneers

Tennessee High football coach Josh Holt rekindled his pioneer spirit Friday night.

The Vikings first-year head coach won his first game in the Stone Castle as Tennessee High rolled to a 34-10 homecoming defeat of David Crockett in an unexpectedly lopsided Region 1-5A matchup.

Gibson records 1,000th dig in Union win over Battle

Gibson records 1,000th dig in Union win over Battle

Gracie Gibson recorded 22 digs, including the 1,000th her career, to lead Union past John Battle...In other Thursday night games, Tennessee High clinched a share of the Three Rivers Conference title with four-set win over Volunteer. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts