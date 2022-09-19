PREP ROUNDUP : Double-double by Moss leads Marion past Warriors

Double-double by Moss leads Marion past Warriors

Ella Moss filled up the scoresheets on Monday night, tallying 13 kills, 11 digs, nine service points, three assists and two blocks to lead Marion to a 25-17, 28-26, 17-25, 25-15 non-district volleyball win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie on Monday night.

Aubree Whitt added nine service points, seven digs and five kills and Sophia Keheley tallied nine points and seven kills for the Scarlet Hurricane.

Josie Sheets led Chilhowie with 15 kills, 13 assists and seven digs and Hannah Goodwin tallied 14 digs and 12 kills. Hannah Manns (eight kills, six digs) and Chloe Adams (24 assists) also contributed for the Warriors (7-5).

Holston 3, J.I. Burton 1: Campbell Osborne celebrated her 16th birthday with 15 digs, five kills and four aces to Holston’s 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25 non-district home win over J.I. Burton.

Riley Cobler had 15 assists, seven digs and two kills, Alexa Thompson tallied 17 dig and Lucy Reed contributed eight digs, five kills, four assists and two aces for the Cavaliers (3-4).

Wise Central 3, Rye Cove 1: Emmah McAmis collected 18 kills, 13 service points and nine digs in the Warriors’ 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 non-district win over the Eagles.

Emilee Mullins tallied 25 assists and 10 digs, while Chloe Wells (nine service points, seven digs), Sophie Fleming (12 digs), Abbie Jordan (seven kills) and Leah Newberry (seven digs) also contributed for the Warriors.

Naquilla Harless (13 digs) and Emma Gibson (four kills) were the top performers for Rye Cove.