Cayden Dishman of Castlewood High School led all Cumberland District boys basketball players this past winter with a scoring average of 24.5 points per game.

It turns out that the junior’s pretty good at generating offense on the baseball diamond as well.

Dishman went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, stole home and scored twice from the leadoff spot as the Castlewood Blue Devils earned an 8-5 Cumberland District baseball win over the visiting J.I. Burton Raiders on Wednesday.

Castlewood scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead for good and Dishman provided some key insurance runs with a two-run single in the sixth. Dishman also pitched two scoreless innings to notch the save.

Ryan Salyers added three hits for the Devils and struck out nine over five innings to pick up the win on the mound. Jared Glovier went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help in a big way too.

Noa Godsey, Dauntae Keys and Clay Hart each had two hits for Burton, which has had a tough week. The Raiders suffered a 20-2 loss to Eastside on Monday.

Rural Retreat 16, Holston 0: Tucker Fontaine’s three-run first inning home run lifted Rural Retreat to a 12-run first inning in a Hogoheegee District five-inning home win over the Cavaliers.

Fontaine and Trevor Shelton combined to allow just two hits.

Noah Bandrimer hit a two-run home run, Justin Gilman drove in three runs, Justin Pritchard had two hits and two RBIs and Caleb Roberts also had two hits for the Indians (13-4).

Brycen Richardson and Jake Bott had hits for Holston.

SOFTBALL

J.I. Burton 10, Castlewood 8: The Raiders used an impressive pitching performance to win on Tuesday.

They relied on their bats to prevail on Wednesday.

A’nyah Hollinger, Kari Durham and Maddy Laney each had two RBIs as J.I. Burton outslugged Castlewood for a second Cumberland District win in as many days.

Jordan Mooney pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts as Burton earned a 4-2 win over the Eastside Spartans on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Eastside led 9-3 after four innings and withstood a seventh-inning charge by the Blue Devils. Hollinger, Durham, Kylee Sturgill and Makayla McCurdy each had two hits.

Kimber Amos had two hits and scored two runs for Castlewood, while Lexus Mullins and Bailee Varney supplied two RBIs apiece.

Rural Retreat 8, Holston 4: Jenna Mutter had three hits and two RBIs, including a home run, and also picked up the win in the Indians’ Hogoheegee District home win over Holston.

Catherine Crigger had two hits and an RBI for Rural Retreat. Mutter struck out five batters in the circle.

Brianna Robbins had a hit and RBI for the Cavaliers. Rily Cobler struck out five in taking the loss for Holston.

TENNIS

GIRLS

Abingdon 9, Wise Central 0

Singles

Laura Wimmer def. Jaida Meade, 8-0; Grayson Woodall def. Emilee Mullins, 8-0; Eliza Cozart def. Angelina Hughes, 8-0; Wrenn Rainero def. Ella Taylor, 8-2; Katy Creasy def. Megan Jett, 8-3; Elle Buddington def. McKenzie Sturgill, 8-0.

Doubles

Wimmer-Woodall def. Meade-Mullins, 8-1; Cozart-Rainero def. Hughes-Taylor, 8-1; Creasy-Buddington def. Jett-Stallard, 8-3.

Notes: Abingdon is 10-3.

___________

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

John Battle 2, Gate City 0: Nick Freeman and Graham Wiles scored as John Battle won its first Mountain 7 District match of the season.

Wiles assisted on Freeman’s goal, while Christian Dula facilitated on Christian Dula’s score. Aiden Pullon of the Trojans (2-7-3) made 12 saves.

Lebanon 2, Honaker 0: First-half goals from Carter Dillon and Ely Taylor were the difference in a win for the Pioneers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wise County Central 8, Lee High 0: Olivia Webb scored six goals and Ameera Youmessi dished out two assists as Wise County Central won easily.

Honaker 2, Lebanon 0: Goals from Julia Barton and Kedryn Hess lifted the Tigers to a triumph over their Russell County rivals.