PREP ROUNDUP: Dawson Kern (Rye Cove), Braelyn Strouth (Ridgeview), Bayleigh Allison (Wise Central), Hanna Jo McReynolds (John Battle) among Tuesday's stars

A Tuesday matinee turned into a thrilling feature for the Rye Cove Eagles.

Dawson Kern and Zachary Baker had three hits apiece as Rye Cove earned a 9-8. eight-inning Cumberland District victory over J.I. Burton in one of the wildest baseball contests of the 2021 season.

It began at 1 p.m. in Norton and had all kinds of twists and turns.

Rye Cove raced out to a 6-0 lead 3 ½ innings in, fell behind 8-6 after six innings, scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to tie the contest and then pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth to win.

Aidan Feagins added two RBIs for the Eagles. Jaymen Buchanan went 4-for-5 for Burton, while Chris Branham was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

John Battle 8, Lee High 6

Freshmen played key roles as the John Battle Trojans rallied for a Mountain 7 District victory over visiting Lee High.

Broadie Bailey had three hits and drove in a run for Battle (4-3), while Jackson Gayle pitched 2 1/3 innings of solid relief for the win.