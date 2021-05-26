PREP ROUNDUP: Dawson Kern (Rye Cove), Braelyn Strouth (Ridgeview), Bayleigh Allison (Wise Central), Hanna Jo McReynolds (John Battle) among Tuesday's stars

A Tuesday matinee turned into a thrilling feature for the Rye Cove Eagles.
Dawson Kern and Zachary Baker had three hits apiece as Rye Cove earned a 9-8. eight-inning Cumberland District victory over J.I. Burton in one of the wildest baseball contests of the 2021 season.
It began at 1 p.m. in Norton and had all kinds of twists and turns.
Rye Cove raced out to a 6-0 lead 3 ½ innings in, fell behind 8-6 after six innings, scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to tie the contest and then pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth to win.
Aidan Feagins added two RBIs for the Eagles. Jaymen Buchanan went 4-for-5 for Burton, while Chris Branham was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
John Battle 8, Lee High 6
Freshmen played key roles as the John Battle Trojans rallied for a Mountain 7 District victory over visiting Lee High.
Broadie Bailey had three hits and drove in a run for Battle (4-3), while Jackson Gayle pitched 2 1/3 innings of solid relief for the win.
Lee (2-7) couldn’t hold an early 4-0 lead. Zach Smith, Bryson Almany and Nolan Sailor each had two hits for Battle with Smith delivering a three-run triple in the bottom of the fifth inning and later scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Twin Springs 10, Thomas Walker 0
Chase Daugherty struck out five in pitching a two-hit shutout and also pounded out two hits as the Twin Springs Titans trumped Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District victory.
Will Farmer’s three RBIs were also key for Twin Springs, while Ryan Horne, Alex Dockery and Josh Dorton supplied two hits apiece.
Cameron Grabeel and Jacob McCurry accounted for TW’s two hits.
Wise County Central 17, Union 0
Ashton Bolling pounded out two hits, scored three times and tallied three RBIs from the leadoff spot at Wise County Central overwhelmed Union for a Mountain 7 District victory.
Central exploded for 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Tyson Tester added two hits, while Evan Stanley and Robbie Wilson combined to pitch a two-hit shutout.
Union made eight errors, issued eight walks and the only hits for the Bears came courtesy of Alex Ireson and Gabe Sneed.
Gate City 9, Ridgeview 4
Jake Taylor, a recent Southwest Virginia Community College signee, went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Gate City Blue Devils recorded a Mountain 7 District victory over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.
Carter Babb (3-for-4, two runs, three RBIs) was the other big bopper for Gate City, while Brendan Cassidy supplied two hits.
Hunter Goodman had two hits and three RBIs for the Wolfpack.
Galax 22, George Wythe 7
Sam Olinger smashed out three hits as Galax manhandled George Wythe in a Mountain Empire District contest.
Landon Bennett and Connor Holbrook each had two hits for GW.
Eastside 11, Castlewood 4
Eastside erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in a Cumberland District triumph over visiting Castlewood.
Trailing 3-1, Eastside tied the game up on Isaiah Sexton’s RBI double and took the lead for good when Ahren Lee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Blake Jones and Sexton had two RBIs apiece in the inning.
Jaxsyn Collins pitched five hitless innings for the Spartans, but was hurt by six walks.
Ryan Salyers went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Castlewood.
Rural Retreat 11, Patrick Henry 5
Carter Rouse had two hits as Rural Retreat won at Patrick Henry.
The Indians rode the strength of a six-run first inning en route to the win.
Isaac Presley had two hits to pace PH.
SOFTBALL
Ridgeview 11, Gate City 5
Braelyn Strouth collected three hits and scored three runs to lead the Wolfpack to a win over the Blue Devils.
Laci Williams went the distance for Ridgeview for the win.
Patrick Henry 4, Rural Retreat 0
Abigail Street allowed just two hits while striking out 17 with no walks as the Rebels took a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Shaina Addair and Zoe Chapman each had two hits for Patrick Henry.
Wise County Central 6, Union 0
Bayleigh Allison struck out 10 in pitching a two-hit shutout as Wise County Central whipped Union.
Emily Sturgill and Lexie Baker homered for the Warriors.
Megan Day and Lindsey Roberts had the lone hits for Union.
George Wythe 13, Galax 3
Freshman Makenna Gilman went 2-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs as the George Wythe Maroons cruised to a Mountain Empire District win over the Galax Maroon Tide.
Lindsey Devine (3-for-3, four runs), Jasmine Faulkner (3-for-3, three RBis) and Camille Wolfe (3-for-3, run, RBI) also paced an 18-hit attack.
John Battle 8, Lee High 4
Hanna Jo McReynolds struck out 15 in pitching a one-hitter and also connected for a home run as the John Battle Trojans took a road win.
Eden Wallace’s two-run triple and Logan Leonard’s two hits also helped the bunch of Bristol remain unbeaten.
Eastside 12, Castlewood 1
Kacie Jones, Anna Whited and Cloey Bailey each had two hits as the Eastside Spartans earned a convincing win over Cumberland District rival Castlewood.
Taylor Perry homered for the Spartans, who host Thomas Walker on Friday in a marquee showdown for first place in the league.
Tinley Hamilton struck out six in pitching a three-hitter for the winners.
Chilhowie 6, Holston 5
Hayley Sykes went 3-for-4 and scored two runs as Chilhowie earned a Hogoheegee District road win over the Holston Cavaliers.
Kayla Roland and Caitlin Pierce added two hits apiece for the Warriors.
Freshman Lucia Wright hit a three-run homer for Holston, while sophomore Molly Turner, senior Lexi Lane and senior Kenzie Guy finished with two hits apiece.
J.I. Burton 13, Rye Cove 9
Beyleee Jenkins and McKenzie Tate each had two hits and two RBIs as J.I. Burton outslugged Cumberland District rival Rye Cove.
J.I. Burton, dealing with a shake-up with its coaching staff, led 11-0 after three innings and then thwarted a Rye Cove rally. Rye Cove was led by the three-hit performance of Jasmine Maness. J
GIRLS SOCCER
Virginia High 6, Lebanon 2
Aly Wright scored three goals and Mary Katherine Wilson added two as the Bearcats took the win over the Pioneers.
Adie Ratcliffe also had a goal for VHS (7-0) while Maria Wilson had four assists.