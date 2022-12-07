Prep Roundup: Dalton Blevins (Patrick Henry), Evan Ramsey (Abingdon), Drake Fisher (Sullivan East) shine; Castlewood, Honaker, Rural Retreat girls still unbeaten

Dalton Blevins and Jake Hall scored 16 points apiece as Patrick Henry powered its way to a 69-39 non-district boys basketball win over the Castlewood Blue Devils on Tuesday night.

Kade Gobble (11 points) also scored in double digits for PH, which built a 19-point halftime lead.

Cayden Dishman pumped in a game-high 24 points for Castlewood, while Jimmy Shouse scored 10 points. Joe Dotson had the team’s other five points.

Abingdon 95, Tazewell 30

Evan Ramsey stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists as the Abingdon Falcons improved to 2-0 by trouncing Tazewell.

A week after opening the season with a 78-66 win at Tazewell, AHS had no trouble blasting the Bulldogs at home. Abingdon held a sublime 51-10 rebounding edge and ope ned the second half on a 29-4 run.

Dayton Osborne (19 points), Reece Ketron (17 points, eight rebounds), Luke Honaker (12 points) and Beckett Dotson (eight rebounds) also played well for first-year head coach Chris Hutton’s club.

Brody Patterson led Tazewell (0-3) with 13 points.

Thomas Walker 57, Cumberland Gap 44

Nick Kimberlin had a nice performance with 27 points as the Thomas Walker Pioneers posted a win over neighboring Cumberland Gap.

Cameron Grabeel (11 points) also played well for TW.

Braden Ellison led Cumberland Gap with 18 points.

Sullivan East 62, Unaka 49

Drake Fisher caught fire and finished with 26 points as the Sullivan East Patriots pounded Unaka.

Tyler Cross (13 points) and Masun Tate (11 points) also scored in double digits for the bunch from Bluff City.

Tri-Cities Christian 78, Twin Springs 76

Tri-Cities Christian’s Seth Britton scored 27 points as the Eagles topped Twin Springs.

Twin Springs trailed by as many as 24 points, but made it close down the stretch. Bradley Owens (33 points) and Connor Lane (32 points) combined for 65 of the Titans’ 76 points.

Ridgeview 67, J.I. Burton 52

Chantz Robinette (27 points) and Cannon Hill (18 points) were a tough tandem as the Ridgeview Wolfpack recorded a win over the J.I. Burton Raiders.

Leading 31-26 at halftime, Ridgeview outscored the Raiders 22-10 in the third quarter to seize control.

Clay Hart’s 15 points, Noa Godsey’s 12 points and Braxton Williams’ 10 points were notable performances for Burton.

West Ridge 58, Elizabethton 45

A 24-point performance by Avery Horne led the way as West Ridge won a non-conference game.

Wade Witcher’s 18 points were also key for the Wolves, who raced out to a 13-3 lead after one quarter to set the tone.

Elizabethton received a team-high 17 points from Dalton Mitchell.

Lebanon 57, Honaker 44

Keyton Keene keyed Lebanon's win over its Russell County rival by pouring in 28 points as the Pioneers showed their power.

Andy Lambert added 20 points in the victory.

Peyton Musick (19 points) and Parker Bandy (10 points) were Honaker's top scorers.

Mountain Mission 62, Richlands 48

Richlands lost to Mountain Mission for the second time this season.

Colton Mullins (15 points) and Lane Reynolds (12 points) were the top scorers for the Blue Tornado.

Fort Chiswell 63, Rural Retreat 53

Junior guard Bryson Smelser had 19 points, but it wasn’t enough as Rural Retreat lost in overtime to its Wythe County rival.

Gatlin Hight (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Caleb Roberts (12 points) were also strong in defeat for the Indians.

GIRLS

Castlewood 27, Patrick Henry 23

Tiffanny Proffitt played well as evidenced by her eight points, six rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals as Castlewood improved to 3-0 with a low-scoring non-district road win over the Patrick Henry Rebels.

Madison Sutherland swiped nine steals and dished out six assists for Castlewood, which won only five total games last season.

The Blue Devils led 9-8 at halftime and 12-0 after three quarters.

Patrick Henry senior Avery Maiden scored a game-high 10 points.

Rye Cove 49, Lee High 27

Lexie Holland had 13 points and six steals as Rye Cove defeated Lee High for the second time this season.

The Eagles (3-2) also got a 12-point, 10-rebound performance by Gracie Turner and a seven-point, eight-rebound, six-steal stat line courtesy of Emma Gibson.

Rye Cove finished with 23 steals.

Lee was led by Alyssa Duncan’s 11 points.

Rural Retreat 35, Fort Chiswell 33

Senior Breyln Moore is becoming a double-double machine as she finished with 17 points and 11 boards for the 4-0 Indians.

Rural Retreat led 26-15 after three quarters and then held off a furious Fort Chiswell (1-2) comeback bid.

Ridgeview 48, J.I. Burton 38

Braelynn Strouth scored 20 points as Ridgeview rocked J.I. Burton for a non-district win.

The Wolfpack host Honaker on Friday in a rematch of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Classic finals. Honaker won the first encounter.

Honaker 48, Lebanon 31

Kate Jessee scored 16 points and Alayna McNulty and Riley Hart had 10 apiece to lead the Tigers to a Russell County rivalry win over the Pioneers.

McNulty had 10 rebounds for Honaker, while Hart had nine and Jessee has eight.

Morgan Varney had 12 points for Lebanon, which was outscored 12-0 in the fourth quarter.

Three-time Class 1 state champion Honaker (4-0) has won 26 games in a row.

Sullivan East 65, Unaka 43

Jenna Hare scored 30 points to lead the Patriots past the Rangers.

Kylie Hurley and Asia Cairns added 12 points for Sullivan East (5-6). Hare canned four of the Patriots' 10 3-pointers, while Hurley had three and Cairns had two.

Unaka (1-7) was paced by Lyndie Ramsey with 21 points.

Cumberland Gap 57, Thomas Walker 35

Thomas Walker shot just 14-for-45 from the field and committed 24 turnovers in a loss to Cumberland Gap.

Madi Marcum led TW with 11 points and five rebounds for TW, while Kali Woods contributed 10 points. The Pioneers fell behind 20-6 after one quarter and never recovered.

Emrey Glover had 18 points and four steals for Cumberland Gap.

Tazewell 62, Bluefield (W.Va.) 37

Grace Hancock scored 18 points as Tazewell trounced the team from West Virginia.

Maddie Day (14 points, eight rebounds, four steals) and Hailey Davis (12 points, seven rebounds) also had strong showings.

LATE MONDAY

GIRLS

Grundy 62, J.I. Burton 48

A triple-double by Jessi Looney – 12 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds – helped the Grundy Golden Wave open the season with a win.

Heileigh Vencill (15 points), Kate Bostic (12 points, three assists), Sophia Belcher (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Makailah Estep (six points, two rebounds) also keyed the victory.