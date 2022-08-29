 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns

PREP ROUNDUP: D-B takes volleyball win over THS

  • 0
ths

Tennessee High’s Marley Johns spikes the ball against Dobyns-Bennett on Monday night at Viking Hall.

 Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier

In a matchup between two of the top volleyball teams in Northeast Tennessee, Dobyns-Bennett got it done in taking a 25-14, 25-17, 26-24 victory over the homestanding Tennessee High Vikings on Monday night.

THS (8-2) was led by Madison Blair’s eight kills, Sydnee Pendland’s 18 digs and Bree Adams’ 11 assists.

Marion 3, Chilhowie 1

Ella Moss slammed down 13 kills and Brooke Langston served five aces as Marion earned a 23-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21 win over the Chilhowie Warriors.

Kursten Thomas and Sophia Keheley added seven kills apiece for Marion, which was coming off winning a tournament hosted by Eastern Montgomery on Saturday.

Hannah Goodwin (17 kills), Hannah Manns (11 digs, seven kills), Chloe Adams (18 assists) and Josie Sheets (12 assists) were the leaders for Chilhowie.

People are also reading…

Eastside 3, Twin Valley 0

Haley Day had herself a day, finishing with 10 digs and nine aces as the Eastside Spartans took a 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 non-district triumph over Twin Valley.

The Spartans also received 20 assists from Braelyn Hall and 10 kills from Reagan McCoy.

Lebanon 3, Honaker 0

Lebanon had no trouble in collecting a 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 victory over Russell County rival Honaker.

Honaker is now 3-2.

Bland County 3, Graham 1

McKenzie Tindall had 11 kills and Chloe Dillow compiled a 24-assist, eight-ace performance in Bland County’s 18-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17 win over Graham.

Lee High 3, Twin Springs 1

Lee High took a 25-12, 18-25, 25-14, 25-8 win over Twin Springs.

Twin Springs received 10 kills apiece from Ryleigh Gillenwater and Madison Wallace.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Seventeen high school football games are on the slate tonight across the region. Check out the favorites according to the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

 It was the beginning of a new era of football for the two Russell County foes that met up Thursday night in Honaker.

Darrell Taylor will look back on the beginning of their new chapter in Russell County with a smile.

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

A pair of Virginia High School League football games will be played tonight, including Todd Tiller's debut at Honaker against Lebanon, along with George Wythe and Radford. 

McClung to play two games with Team USA

McClung to play two games with Team USA

Mac McClung once played in a prep hoops All-American game, while he was an honorable mention All-American choice by the Associated Press during his one and only season at Texas Tech.

He’s currently all about representing the United States of America on the world stage.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts