PREP ROUNDUP: D-B takes volleyball win over THS

In a matchup between two of the top volleyball teams in Northeast Tennessee, Dobyns-Bennett got it done in taking a 25-14, 25-17, 26-24 victory over the homestanding Tennessee High Vikings on Monday night.
THS (8-2) was led by Madison Blair’s eight kills, Sydnee Pendland’s 18 digs and Bree Adams’ 11 assists.
Marion 3, Chilhowie 1
Ella Moss slammed down 13 kills and Brooke Langston served five aces as Marion earned a 23-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21 win over the Chilhowie Warriors.
Kursten Thomas and Sophia Keheley added seven kills apiece for Marion, which was coming off winning a tournament hosted by Eastern Montgomery on Saturday.
Hannah Goodwin (17 kills), Hannah Manns (11 digs, seven kills), Chloe Adams (18 assists) and Josie Sheets (12 assists) were the leaders for Chilhowie.
Eastside 3, Twin Valley 0
Haley Day had herself a day, finishing with 10 digs and nine aces as the Eastside Spartans took a 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 non-district triumph over Twin Valley.
The Spartans also received 20 assists from Braelyn Hall and 10 kills from Reagan McCoy.
Lebanon 3, Honaker 0
Lebanon had no trouble in collecting a 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 victory over Russell County rival Honaker.
Honaker is now 3-2.
Bland County 3, Graham 1
McKenzie Tindall had 11 kills and Chloe Dillow compiled a 24-assist, eight-ace performance in Bland County’s 18-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17 win over Graham.
Lee High 3, Twin Springs 1
Lee High took a 25-12, 18-25, 25-14, 25-8 win over Twin Springs.
Twin Springs received 10 kills apiece from Ryleigh Gillenwater and Madison Wallace.