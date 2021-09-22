PREP ROUNDUP: Curtin assists as Vikings sweep Falcons

Madison Curtin had 14 assists and four aces to lead Tennessee High to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-12 sweep of Abingdon on Wednesday night a Viking Hall.

Marae Herrmann and Sophie Meade had four kills apiece. Marley Johns served five aces, while Kylee Casey added three. Sydnee Pendland contributed 16 digs.

Tennessee High (17-4), which will host Elizabethton tonight, recognized Curtin prior to the match for picking up the 1,000th assist of her career last week.

Castlewood 3, Twin Springs 0

Montana Sutherland had five kills and four aces and Karly Maxfield contributed six assists in leading the Blue Devils to a 25-23, 26-24, 25-20 Cumberland District win over the Titans.

Layne Bush (three kills, two blocks), Lauren Johnson (three kills, two aces) and Madison McConnell (six assists) also produced for Castlewood.

Eastside 3, J.I. Burton 0

Leci Sensabaugh had 11 kills, 11 digs and five aces and Tinley Hamilton added 19 assists and eight digs to lead Eastside past the Raiders in Cumberland District action 25-13, 25-15, 25-22.

Lexi Love contrbuted eight digs and five aces in the win.

Honaker 3, Grundy 1