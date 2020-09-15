PREP ROUNDUP: Cougars cruise to volleyball win over Unicoi County

Taylor Wilson was on target from the service line (five aces) and front line (seven kills) as the Sullivan Central Cougars cruised to a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 Three Rivers Conference volleyball victory over Unicoi County on Tuesday night.
Elaina Vaughan’s seven kills and Haley Wilson’s 23 assists were also key for Central.
Science Hill 3, Tennessee High 0
Science Hill posted a 25-14, 27-25, 25-13 win over Tennessee High to sweep the regular-season series between the two Big 6 Conference rivals.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!