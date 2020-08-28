 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Cornerstone Christian takes volleyball win, Katie Hall (Abingdon) wins FCA golf tourney
VOLLEYBALL

Cornerstone Christian Academy of Abingdon, Virginia, posted a 16-25, 27-25, 27-25, 25-13 victory over KACHEA on Friday.

GOLF

FCA Junior Tour Tournament

At Clear Creek (Bristol)

Katie Hall (Abingdon) 76, Caleb Leonard (Virginia High) 78, Carter Wolfe (Gate City) 85, Ethan Dishner (88), Will Barnes (Marion) 88, Dalton Minnick (Abingdon) 92, Weston Brown (Virginia High) 94, John David Moser (Virginia High) 97, Tyler Jones (Northwood) 99, Andrew McDavid (Virginia High) 101, Cade Morrison (Holston) 108, Braxton Vannoy (Holston) 110

Notes: The next match will be played Sept. 10 at Holston Hills in Marion, a nine-hole event beginning at 4 p.m. 

