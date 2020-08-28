PREP ROUNDUP: Cornerstone Christian takes volleyball win, Katie Hall (Abingdon) wins FCA golf tourney

VOLLEYBALL
Cornerstone Christian Academy of Abingdon, Virginia, posted a 16-25, 27-25, 27-25, 25-13 victory over KACHEA on Friday.
GOLF
FCA Junior Tour Tournament
At Clear Creek (Bristol)
Katie Hall (Abingdon) 76, Caleb Leonard (Virginia High) 78, Carter Wolfe (Gate City) 85, Ethan Dishner (88), Will Barnes (Marion) 88, Dalton Minnick (Abingdon) 92, Weston Brown (Virginia High) 94, John David Moser (Virginia High) 97, Tyler Jones (Northwood) 99, Andrew McDavid (Virginia High) 101, Cade Morrison (Holston) 108, Braxton Vannoy (Holston) 110
Notes: The next match will be played Sept. 10 at Holston Hills in Marion, a nine-hole event beginning at 4 p.m.
