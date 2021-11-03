 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper’s 7 TDs lifts Twin Valley past Honaker
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper’s 7 TDs lifts Twin Valley past Honaker

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Valley logo

It might not have been the biggest win in the history of Twin Valley High School’s football program, but it certainly ranks right up there.

Jeighkob Cooper scored seven touchdowns as the Panthers posted a wild 50-36 Black Diamond District victory over the Honaker Tigers on Wednesday night and all but assured themselves of a Region 1D playoff berth.

If Twin Valley (6-3, 1-1) trumps Hurley on Saturday, the Panthers would join Honaker and Grundy as tri-BDD champions.

The Panthers also spoiled Doug Hubbard’s final regular season game as Honaker’s head coach. The Tigers (5-5, 2-1) are looking at a possible seventh or eighth seed in the playoffs depending on how things shake out this weekend.

It was just the third time Twin Valley had beaten Honaker on the gridiron.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts