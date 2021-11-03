PREP ROUNDUP: Cooper’s 7 TDs lifts Twin Valley past Honaker

It might not have been the biggest win in the history of Twin Valley High School’s football program, but it certainly ranks right up there.

Jeighkob Cooper scored seven touchdowns as the Panthers posted a wild 50-36 Black Diamond District victory over the Honaker Tigers on Wednesday night and all but assured themselves of a Region 1D playoff berth.

If Twin Valley (6-3, 1-1) trumps Hurley on Saturday, the Panthers would join Honaker and Grundy as tri-BDD champions.

The Panthers also spoiled Doug Hubbard’s final regular season game as Honaker’s head coach. The Tigers (5-5, 2-1) are looking at a possible seventh or eighth seed in the playoffs depending on how things shake out this weekend.

It was just the third time Twin Valley had beaten Honaker on the gridiron.