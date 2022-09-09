PREP ROUNDUP: Cobb, Kariuki lift Bearcats past Falcons

Ellie Cobb had 15 kills and Myra Kariuki added 15 digs and nine kills to lead Virginia High to a 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 non-district victory over Abingdon on Thursday night at the Bearcat Den.

Aidan James had 15 digs and also got contributions from Charli Carpenter as well.

Riley Cvetkovski led Abingdon with 24 digs. Gracie Statzer (12 kills, 10 assists, nine digs), Ella Woods (seven kills) and Ella Kiser (13 assists, 13 digs, five kills) also produced for the Falcons.

Sullivan East 3, Unicoi County 0

Jenna Hare delivered 11 kills and seven digs and Meghan Johnson and Hannah Hodge had seven kills each in the Patriots’ 25-6, 25-17, 25-23 league victory over the Blue Devils.

Kyndi Hodge dished out 27 assists, while Kylie Hurley had 14 digs for the Patriots. Hannah Hodge also had 12 digs and Carly Bradford added 10 for the Patriots.

West Ridge 3, Daniel Boone 0

Rylie Haynie clubbed 12 kills and Faith Wilson dished out 35 assists and tallied 13 digs to lead the Wolves to a 25-13, 25-20, 25-23 non-conference win over the Trailblazers.

Casey Wampler had eight kills and 10 digs, Madison Haynie contributed seven kills and Parker Fischer had five kills for the Wolves. Laynie Joyner added 17 digs and Kari Wilson had 16 in the win.

Chilhowie 3, Fort Chiswell 0

Josie Sheets continued a big week, recording 11 kills, 10 assists, eight digs, five aces and two blocks to lift the Warriors past the Pioneers.

Hannah Goodwin (10 kills, five digs), Chloe Adams (15 assists, 12 digs, three kills) and Ana Luttrell (9 digs) also contributed for the Warriors (3-2).

Fort Chiswell was paced by Brianna Cody with eight kills and 20 assists and six digs from Chloe Patton.

Union 3, Wise Country Central 0

Brooke Bailey dished out 31 assists and also had seven digs and three kills, and Isabella Blagg tallied 14 kills and eight digs to lead the Bears to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 Mountain 7 District victory over the Warriors.

Gracie Gibson (12 digs), Jordan Shuler (11 digs, seven kills), Gracy McKinney (eight digs) and Shay Henderson (eight kills, seven kills) helped Union improve to 13-1, including a 2-0 district mark.

Wise County Central (5-3, 1-1) was led by Emmah McAmis (13 digs, 11 kills), Abbie Jordan (seven digs, five kills), Sophie Fleming (14 digs) and Emilee Mullins (21 assists, six digs). The Warriors won the junior varsity match, 2-0.

Tennessee High 3, Elizabethton 0

Madison Blair tallied 10 digs and nine kills and Marley Jones contributed five blocks and four kills to lead the Vikings to a 25-8, 25-15, 25-16 conference victory at Elizabethton.

Ashton Blair (seven assists, seven digs, four kills, three aces), Sydnee Pendland (16 digs), Sophie Meade (five kills) and Bree Adams (15 assists) were also key cogs for the Vikings.

Tennessee High (12-2, 6-0) travels to the Choo Choo Classic in Chattanooga on Saturday, wit the Vikings slated to play Red Bank, Chattanooga Christian and the Chattanooga Patriots.

Eastside 3, Holston 0

Taylor Clay made a triumphant return from a knee injury she suffered during basketball season, finishing with 11 kills and four aces as the Eastside Spartans stormed to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 victory over the Holston Cavaliers.

Braelyn Hall’s 23 assists and four aces, Reagan McCoy’s five kills and Emma Sartin’s five kills were also key.

Holston received a nine-ace, seven-kill performance from Maddie Bowers and seven assists from Lucy Reid.

J.I. Burton 3, Grundy 0

J.I. Burton rolled to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 win over Grundy as the Raiders avenged last week’s loss to the Golden Wave.

Jessi looney (nine digs, four kills), Lilly Porter (eight assists) and Maggie Viers (13 digs) led Grundy.

Northwood 3, Council 0

Sydney Carter and Michela Snodgrass each slammed down 10 kills as Northwood cruised to a 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 non-district win over the Council Cobras.

Carter also had four aces and seven assists, while Olivia Briggs hustled her way to 16 digs.

Castlewood 3, Hurley 0

Madison Sutherland was on points from the service line (13 aces) and Karly Maxfield did the same as a setter (20 assists) as the Castlewood Blue Devils posted a 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 non-district win over the Hurley Rebels.

Anna Summers (nine kills, six aces), Macee Lasley (five kills, five blocks) and Shea Phillips (eight assists, five kills) played outstanding as well.

Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 1

Ryleigh Gillenwater had 20 digs, 13 kills and seven aces and Gracin Herron added eight kills for the Titans in a 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 26-24 Cumberland District loss to the Pioneers.

Maty Presnell had 27 assists for Twin Springs.

Auburn 3, George Wythe 0

Jasmine Faulkner had four kills and six service points and Hannah Repass dished out seven assists in the Maroons’ 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 Mountain Empire District loss to the Eagles.

McKenzie Tate had 12 digs, Samara Sheffey added 10 and Haley Faulkner tallied six assists for the Maroons (3-6).