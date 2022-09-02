Prep Roundup: Christiansburg, Rural Retreat, Lee High win Thursday night football games; Girls Soccer, Volleyball, Golf as well

Christiansburg scored two touchdowns during a 68-second span in the first quarter and that put Abingdon in a hole the Falcons couldn’t crawl out of as the Blue Demons posted a 22-13 non-district football triumph on Thursday night in the New River Valley.

Cam Cooper ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run to put Christiansburg (2-0) on the board with 1:45 remaining in the first quarter, while Jayron Thompson returned an interception for a score with 37 ticks left on the clock in the opening quarter.

Abingdon (1-1) got a 1-yard touchdown run from Luke Honaker in the third quarter and a 3-yard scoring plunge by Isaac Doss in the fourth quarter. Rohn Lee had five tackles and a fumble recovery in the loss.

The Falcons had three turnovers and were limited to 66 rushing yards in losing to Christiansburg for the second straight year.

Abingdon 0 0 7 6—13

Christiansburg 15 0 0 7—22

Scoring Summary

C – Cooper 72 run (Evans run)

C – Thompson 46 INT return (Connor kick)

A – Honaker 1 run (Reid kick)

C – Evans 1 run (Connor kick)

A – Doss 3 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: A 11, C 9; Rushes-Yards: A 30-66, C 38-174; Passing Yards: A 66, C 33; Comp-Att-Int.: A 10-18-3, C 2-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: A 0-0, C 2-2; Penalties-Yards: A 7-55, C 9-80; Punts-Average: A 4-33.5, C 2-43.5

Lee High 31, Eastside 0

Grayson Huff rushed for 234 yards and Brynnen Pendergraft passed for 101 yards as Lee High overwhelmed Eastside for a non-district victory.

Huff rushed for two scores, while Pendergraft hooked up with Ian Hines and Conner Roop on scoring strikes.

The Generals (1-1) chalked up 366 yards of total offense and built a 24-0 halftime lead.

Eastside (0-2) was limited to 180 yards of total offense, 101 of which came from the passing of quarterback Jaxsyn Collins.

Lee High 14 10 0 7—31

Eastside 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring Summary

L – Hines 37 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

L – Huff 21 run (Dinsmore kick)

L – Roop 12 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

L – Dinsmore 30 FG

L – Huff 9 run (Dinsmore kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: L 17, E 9; Rushes-Yards: L 35-269, E 27-73; Passing Yards: L 97, E 107; Comp-Att-Int.: L 8-19-0, E 9-18-0; Fumbles-Lost: L 2-0, E 4-1; Penalties-Yards: L 11-90, E 5-32; Punts-Average: L 4-41.5, E 6-35.5

Rural Retreat 39,

Eastern Montgomery 8

Gatlin Hight scored three touchdowns as Rural Retreat ran its record to 3-0 by rolling past the Mustangs of Eastern Montgomery.

Hight scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards, while taking a punt 60 yards back to the house.

He gained 76 yards on 12 carries.

Gunner Hagerman also had a TD run, Ely Blevins threw a touchdown pass to Kaiden Atkinson and Tucker Fontaine had an interception for a score in the victory. The Indians led 25-0 after one quarter and scored all 39 of their points in the first half.

Eastern Montgomery (0-2) was limited to 130 total yards and committed two turnovers. The Mustangs were manhandled by a Hogoheegee District team for the second straight week after suffering a 21-0 loss to Holston last Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 5, University High 1

Abby Littleton led a balanced offensive attack with two goals and an assist as Tennessee High overwhelmed University High.

Aryanna Patterson and senior captain Riley Miller each added a goal and an assist for the Vikings, while Sydney Clark also found the back of the net.

THS (4-1-1) hosts Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Twin Springs 3, Council 0

Ryleigh Gillenwater set the pace with nine kills and eight digs as Twin Springs took a 25-16, 25-15, 25-11 victory over Council.

The Titans also received 19 assists from Kaylee Keith.

Grundy 3, J.I. Burton 0

Jessi Looney won a cross country meet on Wednesday at Lebanon.

On Thursday, she led Grundy to a win on the volleyball court.

One of the best athletes in Southwest Virginia fared well again with 14 digs, 13 kills and three aces as the Golden Wave earned a 25-19, 25-22, 25-13 win over J.I. Burton.

Maddie Owens (14 assists, 10 digs), Lilly Porter (nine assists), Savannah Clevinger (eight kills) and Maggie Viers also helped Grundy improve to 2-2.

The trio of Kylee Sturgill (13 assists, six digs), Reghan Sensabaugh (seven kills) and Savannah Adams (six kills, three digs) paced the Raiders.

Lee High 3, Castlewood 0

Preslei Chance had five digs, four aces and two kills as Lee High cruised to a 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 win over Castlewood.

Madison Sutherland’s five-kill, two-ace performance led the Blue Devils, while Anna Summers and Macey Lasley added four kills apiece.

Marion 3, Northwood 2

Ella Moss had 14 kills, eight digs, three blocks and 14 points on serve to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 25-17, 22-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13 win over the Panthers.

Also leading Marion were Brooke Langston (11 kills, two blocks), Ezrah Pennington (19 digs), Kursten Thomas (19 points on serve, eight kills), Aubree Whitt (19 assists , 13 points on serve) and Haley Freeman (13 points on serve, 11 assists).

Sydney Carter had 14 kills and 14 digs for Northwood, while Karlee Frye contributed 15 assists and 10 kills.

Dobyns-Bennett 3, West Ridge 0

The Wolves went to 5-5 after falling to Dobyns-Bennett, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19. Rylee Haynie had six kills for West Ridge.

Chilhowie 3, Honaker 1

Hannah Goodwin had a good night with 24 kills and 13 digs as the Chilhowie Warriors earned a 25-18, 26-28, 25-17, 25-13 victory over the Honaker Tigers.

Josie Sheets (19 assists, 14 kills), Hannah Manns (seven kills, five digs), Chloe Adams (28 assists) and Anna Luttrell (10 digs) also shined for the Warriors.

Cadence Keene’s five kills, Kalli Miller’s 17 digs and Kate Jessee’s 14 service points were the highlights for Honaker.

Union 3, Thomas Walker 0

Brooke Bailey was on point with 26 assists and six aces as Union trounced Thomas Walker 25-17, 25-4, 25-21 to move to 8-0.

Isabella Blagg (13 kills), Gracie Gibson (16 digs), Harper Potter (six kills), Jordan Shuler (eight digs) and Shea Henderson (five kills, five digs) also played well.

Calli Woods had five kills and Addison Lawson dished out seven assists for TW.

William Byrd 3, Abingdon 0

William Byrd rolled to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 win over the Abingdon Falcons, who are now 1-2.

GOLF

At Glenrochie Country Club

Team Scores

Abingdon 165, Castlewood 168, John Battle 206

Individual Results

Abingdon – Grace Addison 36, Jackson Cook 41, Yenesew Smith 41, Colin McClintic 47

Castlewood – Abby Bradley 38, Jacob Lasley 40, Payton King 44, Connor Robinette 46

John Battle – Will Crump 44, Tanner Hunigan 47, Abigail Robinson 54, Chris White 61

---

At Cedar Hill Country Club

Team Scores

Lee High 159, Wise County Central 181, Gate City 189

Individual Results

Lee High – Jacob Leonard 37, Caleb Leonard 38, Walker Baker 41, Brycen Coomer 43

Wise Central – Robbie Wilson 37, Chance Boggs 48, Aaron Lawson 49, Davis Miller 49

Gate City – Carter Wolfe 39, Collin Kellar 45, Cam Henderson 51, Ian Stapleton 54

---

At Bristol Country Club

Boys

Team Scores

Science Hill 151, Tennessee High 152

Individual Results

SHHS – Paul Haire 36, Matt Hogan 38, McKibben Teal 39, Will Wells 39

THS – Carter Myers 34, Chandler Myers 38, Tripp Lively 40, Cooper Terry 40

Girls

Team Scores

Science Hill 82, Tennessee High 121

Individual Reslts

SHHS – Rachel Smith 40, Armita Kordamiri 42, Addison Mitchell 50, Anjali Ananthula 51

THS – Aniston Barnette 59, Sydney Collier 62