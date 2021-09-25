PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Twin Valley, Ridgeview, Graham all move to 4-0; McFail, Beeson power Patrick Henry; Union Bears bounce back in a big way; Zack Kidwell (Thomas Walker), Landen Taylor (Castlewood) star

Twin Valley 40, Craig County 16

Twin Valley High School is in its 21st season of football and for the first time during that span the Panthers have started a campaign 4-0.

Matthew Lester and Jeighkob Cooper scored two touchdowns apiece as Twin Valley crushed Craig County to keep its perfect record intact.

Lester finished with 143 rushing yards on eight carries and covered 72 yards to the end zone on one of his scoring scampers.

Cooper (11 carries, 97 yards) and Chris Jackson (six carries, 104 yards) also led the methodical rushing attack.

Thomas Walker 36,

Claiborne County 6

Zack Kidwell had himself a night as Thomas Walker won its third game in eight days with an impressive road win in Northeast Tennessee.

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior, Kidwell caught three touchdown passes from Darrin Gulley and also snagged two interceptions, one of which he returned to the house for a score.

Elijah Harber added a TD run as the Pioneers improved to 3-2.

West Ridge 31, Cherokee 9