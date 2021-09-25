PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Twin Valley, Ridgeview, Graham all move to 4-0; McFail, Beeson power Patrick Henry; Union Bears bounce back in a big way; Zack Kidwell (Thomas Walker), Landen Taylor (Castlewood) star

Chase Lewis once again showcased his versatility on offense and Joey Widener lowered the boom on defense as the Chilhowie Warriors remained unbeaten with a 24-7 Hogoheegee District football win over the Lebanon Pioneers on Friday night.
Lewis rushed for 85 yards on 15 carries and scored twice, while catching two passes for 33 yards in helping Chilhowie improve to 4-0.
Widener finished with 10 tackles to lead Chilhowie’s strong defensive attack.
Lebanon (0-4) got its touchdown from Colton Barton, who finished with 41 rushing yards. Grayson Olson added 63 yards on 20 carries for the Pioneers.
Lebanon 0 0 0 7—7
Chilhowie 7 14 0 3—24
Scoring Summary
C –Lewis 1 run (Hutton kick)
C – Lewis 1 run (Hutton kick)
C – Silvero 5 run (Hutton kick)
L – C. Barton 38 run (Dillon kick)
C – Hutton 24 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: L 11, C 13; Rushes-Yards: L 43-91, C 34-140; Passing Yards: L 95, C 48; Comp-Att-Int.: L 6-14-2, C 4-10-1; Fumbles-Lost: L 1-0, C 2-0; Penalties-Yards: L 4-30, C 4-35; Punts-Average: L 3-29.3, C 3-38.7.
Patrick Henry 53, John Battle 6
Just call Patrick Henry’s J-Kwon McFail a touchdown machine.
He scored four touchdowns on Friday night to raise his season total to a dozen as the Patrick Henry Rebels improved to 3-1 with a win over their Washington County rivals.
McFail returned a punt 55 yards to a house to get things started, while he scored on TDD runs of 2, 7 and 1 yards.
Connor Beeson (10 carries, 161 yards, two TDs) and McFail (10 carries, 69 yards) set the tone for PH. Freshman Michael Jenkins also reached the end zone for the Rebels.
Battle (0-4) got its lone score from Braxton Emerson in the fourth quarter on a 43-yard jaunt. Emerson finished with 75 yards on 11 carries, while Christian Dula (nine carries, 42 yards) also ran the ball productively for the Trojans.
John Battle 0 0 0 6—6
Patrick Henry 22 21 3 7—53
Scoring Summary
PH – McFail 55 punt return (Campos kick)
PH – McFail 2 run (Beeson run)
PH – Beeson 33 run (Campos kick)
PH – Beeson 6 run (Campos kick)
PH – McFail 7 run (Campos kick)
PH – McFail 1 run (Campos kick)
PH – Campos 28 FG
PH – Michael Jenkins 6 run (Campos kick)
JB – Brax. Emerson 43 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: JB 6, PH 19; Rushes-Yards: JB 125, PH 328; Passing Yards: JB -1, PH 27; Comp-Att-Int.: JB 1-10-1, PH 1-2-0; Fumbles-Lost: JB1-0, PH 2-1; Penalties-Yards: JB 4-27, PH 1-15; Punts-Average: JB 7-24.6, PH 0-0
Union 54, Gate City 13
This wasn’t just a bounceback win for the Union Bears, it was a bounceback beatdown.
Eight days after suffering their first setback of the season to Graham, Malachi Jenkins and Zavier Lomax scored three touchdowns apiece as the Bears overwhelmed rival Gate City.
Jenkins caught four passes for 158 yards and three of those of those strikes from Bradley Bunch resulted in TDs, while Lomax amassed 129 rushing yards on eight carries.
Union (3-1) led 42-0 at halftime.
Gate City (1-3) was led by Luke Bledsoe’s 88 rushing yards and touchdown.
Gate City 0 0 13 0—13
Union 21 21 6 6—54
Scoring Summary
U – M. Jenkins 37 pass from Bunch (Wharton kick)
U – Lomax 34 run (Wharton kick)
U – M. Jenkins 62 pass from Bunch (Wharton kick)
U – Lomax 15 run (Wharton kick)
U – M. Jenkins 48 pass from Bunch (Wharton kick)
U – Lomax 61 run (Wharton kick)
U – Anderson kickoff return (kick failed)
GC – C. Jenkins 57 run (kick failed)
GC – Luke Bledsoe 1 run (Lawson kick)
U – Hafemeister 1 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: GC 6, U 4; Rushes-Yards: GC 37-139, U 17-169; Passing Yards: GC 31, U 189; Comp-Att-Int.: GC 2-4-0, U 140-14-0; Fumbles-Lost: GC 3-3, U 3-0; Penalties-Yards: GC 3-20, U 4-35.
Ridgeview 51, Lee High 7
Cannon Hill rushed for 80 yards on just six carries and scored twice as the Ridgeview Wolfpack improved to 4-0 by manhandling Mountain 7 District rival Lee High.
Freshman Ryan O’Quinn threw a touchdown pass to Brandon Beavers (four catches, 94 yards), while also rushing for 65 yards and a score.
Koda Counts and Ian Hartsock also got in on the touchdown barrage for the Wolfpack, who led 30-0 after one quarter. Beavers and Cody Deel snagged interceptions for Ridgeview’s hard-hitting defense.
Ridgeview has allowed just 26 points in four games this season.
Brynnen Pendgraft passed for 143 yards to lead Lee (0-3), hooking up with Brayden Hammonds for the Generals’ only TD.
Lee High 0 0 7 0—7
Ridgeview 30 14 7 0—51
Scoring Summary
R – Beavers 56 pass from R. O’Quinn (Hill run)
R – Counts recovered blocked punt in end zone (Hill run)
R – Hartsock 8 run (Counts pass from R. O’Quinn)
R – C. Hill 5 run (run failed)
R – C. Hill 4 run (run failed)
R – R. O’Quinn 1 run (Beavers pass from R. O’Quinn)
R – Ratliff 6 run (Goodman kick)
L – Hammonds 56 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 9, R 24; Rushes-Yards: L 18-62, R 39-236; Passing Yards: L 143, R 172; Comp-Att-Int.: L 12-24-2, R 9-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: L 0-0, R 2-1; Penalties-Yards: L 4-39, R 4-39; Punts-Average: L 5-35, R 3-33
Grayson County 15, Marion 9
Isaac Thompson rushed for 133 yards and Holden Cassell scored two touchdowns as Grayson County rallied for a win at Marion.
Marion (1-4) led 9-0 at halftime on the strength of a safety and an 8-yard touchdown run by Reid Osborne.
However, Grayson County reached the end zone twice in the third quarter to take the lead. First-year Blue Devils head coach Stephen James was once an assistant coach at Marion.
Marion got inside Grayson County’s 20-yard line in the final minute, but couldn’t convert. Trenton Watkins led the Scarlet Hurricanes with 71 rushing yards.
Grayson County 0 0 15 0—15
Marion 0 9 0 0—9
Scoring Summary
M – Safety
M – Osborne 8 run (Wolfe kick)
GC – Cassell 26 pass from Jones (Garcia kick)
GC – Cassell 3 run (Thompson run)
Team Stats
First Downs: GC 13, M 16; Rushes-Yards: GC 31-171, M 28-81; Passing Yards: GC 116, M 144; Comp-Att-Int.: GC 7-14-0, M 24-39-1; Fumbles-Lost: GC 2-2, M 3-2; Penalties-Yards: GC 10-75, M 8-75; Punts-Average: GC 3-34 , M 5-37
Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12
Landen Taylor rushed for 193 yards and scored three touchdowns as Castlewood ran past Rye Cove for a Cumberland District win.
Taylor also had 20 receiving yards as Castlewood (1-3, 1-1) prevailed for the first time this season.
Slade Castle added two touchdowns for the Blue Devils, who limited Rye Cove to 101 yards of total offense.
The Eagles (0-4, 0-2) got their touchdowns on a fumble return by Jonathan Howell and a TD run by Payton Darnell.
Rye Cove led 12-7 with 7:45 remaining in the third quarter after Darnell’s score, but Castlewood ripped off 26 unanswered points.
Castlewood 0 7 14 12—33
Rye Cove 0 6 6 0—12
Scoring Summary
C – Castle 7 run (Gibson kick)
RC – Howell 8 fumble return (run failed)
RC – Darnell 40 run (run failed)
C – Taylor 50 run (Gibson kick)
C – Taylor 11 run (Gibson kick)
C – Taylor 5 run (kick failed)
C – Castle 4 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 17, RC 8; Rushes-Yards: C 45-278, RC 41-101; Passing Yards: C 20, RC 11; Comp-Att-Int.: C 1-2-1, RC 1-3-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 6-2, RC 4-2; Penalties-Yards: C 7-50, RC 2-10; Punts-Average: C 0-0, RC 2-14.5
Graham 28, Galax 0
Ty’Drez Clements rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown as Graham moved to 4-0 with a non-district road win over Galax.
Zack Blevins added 91 rushing yards for the G-Men, while rushing for a score and throwing a TD pass to Braden Watkins. Graham led 7-0 at halftime and then dominated the second half.
Graham 7 0 21 0—28
Galax 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
Gr – Clements 84 run (Morgan kick)
Gr – Z. Blevins 1 run (Morgan kick)
Gr – Z. Blevins recovered blocked punt in end zone (Morgan kick)
Gr – Watkins 16 pass from Z. Blevins (Morgan kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: Gr 11, Ga 11; Rushes-Yards: Gr 30-230, Ga 35-165; Passing Yards: Gr 33, Ga 25; Comp-Att-Int.: Gr 4-10-0, Ga 6-14-1; Fumbles-Lost: Gr 0-0, Ga 0-0; Penalties-Yards: Gr 7-45, Ga 3-15; Punts-Average: Gr 2-35.5, Ga 4-24
Parry McCluer 28, Rural Retreat 16
Five turnovers did Rural Retreat in as the Indians lost on the road at Parry McCluer.
Playing for the first time since Sept. 2, the Indians (2-1) were also assessed nearly 100 yards in penalties in suffering their first loss of the season.
Tug Valley (W.Va.) 46, Hurley 12
Tanner Kirk scored five touchdowns as Tug Valley hammered visiting Hurley.
Kirk scored on runs of 51, 21, 62 and 30 yards, while returning a fumble 48 yards to the house for a TD.
Hurley (0-3) got its touchdowns on a 38-yard run by Alex Duty in the second quarter and an 11-yard scoring jaunt by Caden Mullins in the third quarter.
Twin Valley 40, Craig County 16
Twin Valley High School is in its 21st season of football and for the first time during that span the Panthers have started a campaign 4-0.
Matthew Lester and Jeighkob Cooper scored two touchdowns apiece as Twin Valley crushed Craig County to keep its perfect record intact.
Lester finished with 143 rushing yards on eight carries and covered 72 yards to the end zone on one of his scoring scampers.
Cooper (11 carries, 97 yards) and Chris Jackson (six carries, 104 yards) also led the methodical rushing attack.
Thomas Walker 36,
Claiborne County 6
Zack Kidwell had himself a night as Thomas Walker won its third game in eight days with an impressive road win in Northeast Tennessee.
A 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior, Kidwell caught three touchdown passes from Darrin Gulley and also snagged two interceptions, one of which he returned to the house for a score.
Elijah Harber added a TD run as the Pioneers improved to 3-2.
West Ridge 31, Cherokee 9
Ethan Bergeron rushed for a touchdown and also tossed a scoring strike as the West Ridge Wolves won on the road at Cherokee.