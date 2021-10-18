PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie takes 7-0 Hogoheegee District win over Northwood

Riley Hart had 10 kills to go along with 22 service points as the Honaker Tigers took a 25-7, 25-11, 25-7 Black Diamond District victory over Council.

Autumn Miller (19 assists) and Larson Hess (16 service points) keyed the quick win too.

Abingdon 3, John Battle 0

Megan Cooper had 22 digs and four aces while Jennings Woods had 14 kills as the Falcons took a 25-9, 25-23, 25-20 win over the Trojans.

Riley Cvetkovski added 16 digs for Abingdon as Ella Kiser had 24 assists, 13 digs and six kills. Katy Creasy had seven assists.

Patrick Henry 3, Rural Retreat 0

Addie Hahn had five blocks to go along with six kills and two aces as the Patrick Henry Rebels continued to roll, this time taking a 25-10, 25-19, 25-12 win over Rural Retreat.

Avery Maiden (12 kills, seven digs) and Lauren Stauffer (seven kills, five digs, three aces) also starred.