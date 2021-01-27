PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Sullivan East, Twin Springs drain shots from deep in key wins; Thomas Walker girls end Eastside's league win streak; Bryson McCall clutch for Tazewell

Six Chilhowie scorers reached double figures as the Warriors defeated Northwood 93-67 in a Hogoheegee District clash for second place on Tuesday night.

Chlhowie made 14 3-pointers, led by Lucas Blevins and Zac Hall with four apiece. Hall finished with 18 points, while Blevins matched Josh Tuell and D.J. Martin with 14 points apiece. Dawson Walters tossed in 13 and Wade Martin had 12 for the Warriors, who ended the game on an 81-37 run.

Eli Carter led Northwood with 30 points, while Michael Frye added 13. The Panthers led 30-12 after one quarter, but trailed 41-40 at halftime.

Ethan Puckett added seven assists for Chilhowie (7-4, 5-2), which forced 22 turnovers.

Sullivan East 71, Sullivan South 66

The 3-pointers were falling at Sullivan South.

Dylan Bartley canned six of Sullivan East’s 14 3-pointers to finish with 31 points to lift the Patriots past the Rebels. Ethan Bradford added four 3-pointesr and 15 points, while Mason Montgomery had a trio of 3s for nine points.

Sullivan South canned 13 3-pointers of their own, led by Jackson Deon, who had six 3’s to finish with a team-leading 18 points. Cooper Johnson added 16 points and Colton Mullins had 10 for the Rebels.