PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Sullivan East, Twin Springs drain shots from deep in key wins; Thomas Walker girls end Eastside's league win streak; Bryson McCall clutch for Tazewell

Six Chilhowie scorers reached double figures as the Warriors defeated Northwood 93-67 in a Hogoheegee District clash for second place on Tuesday night.
Chlhowie made 14 3-pointers, led by Lucas Blevins and Zac Hall with four apiece. Hall finished with 18 points, while Blevins matched Josh Tuell and D.J. Martin with 14 points apiece. Dawson Walters tossed in 13 and Wade Martin had 12 for the Warriors, who ended the game on an 81-37 run.
Eli Carter led Northwood with 30 points, while Michael Frye added 13. The Panthers led 30-12 after one quarter, but trailed 41-40 at halftime.
Ethan Puckett added seven assists for Chilhowie (7-4, 5-2), which forced 22 turnovers.
Sullivan East 71, Sullivan South 66
The 3-pointers were falling at Sullivan South.
Dylan Bartley canned six of Sullivan East’s 14 3-pointers to finish with 31 points to lift the Patriots past the Rebels. Ethan Bradford added four 3-pointesr and 15 points, while Mason Montgomery had a trio of 3s for nine points.
Sullivan South canned 13 3-pointers of their own, led by Jackson Deon, who had six 3’s to finish with a team-leading 18 points. Cooper Johnson added 16 points and Colton Mullins had 10 for the Rebels.
Richlands 56, Marion 50
Cade Berry and Luke Wess scored 16 points each to lead the Blue Tornado to a Southwest District win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Grant Williams led Marion with 17 points. Bradley Thomas added 10.
Ethan Shreve added nine points for the Blue Tornado in the win.
Honaker 67, Council 33
Trajon Boyd and T.J. Mullins scored 21 points apiece as Honaker beat Council for the second time in as many days. The Tigers remain tied with Grundy for first place in the Black Diamond District.
Caleb Hess led Council with 19 points.
Union 71, John Battle 38
Union’s defense did work again as the Bears finished with 10 steals, six blocks and did not allow Mountain 7 District rival John Battle to put a scorer in double figures.
Union (10-3, 10-1) led 27-16 at halftime en route to the win. Sean Cusano (19 points, 12 rebounds), Bradley Bunch (15 points), Malachi Jenkins (10 points) and Noah Jordan (nine points, five rebounds) were the leaders for the Bears.
Noah Ratliff led Battle with nine points.
Sullivan Central 73,
Johnson County 65
Ethan Lane scored 26 points to lead the Cougars past the Longhorns for their third straight win.
Ty Barb added 17 points and Joltin Harrison had 14 for Sullivan Central, which scored 20 points in each of the final three quarters.
Jackson Earnhardt led Johnson County with 24 points. Zack Parson tossed in 12 and Clayton Cross added 11 for the Longhorns.
Graham 71, Virginia High 46
David Graves scored 13 points, while Nick Owens and Zach Dales put in 11 apiece as the Graham G-Men remained unbeaten with a Southwest District win.
Braxton Thompson’s 14 points and Jean Mulumba’s 11-point performance led the way for VHS
J.I. Burton 75, Castlewood 42
J.I. Burton improved to 11-1 as Trevor Culbertosn (17 points) and Ethan Lindsey (16 points) led the way for the Raiders in a Cumberland District triumph.
Zac Campbell added 14 points for Burton, which outscored the Blue Devils by a 30-8 count in the second quarter. Coleman Cook (15 points) and Dalton Fields (11 points) were the top scorers for Castlewood.
Tazewell 62, Lebanon 60
Bryson McCall scored 24 points, including the game-winning layup with six seconds on the clock, to lead the Bulldogs past the Pioneers in Southwest District action.
Gideon Collier scored 12 points and Ethan Mills added 11 for the Bulldogs, who won despite high-scoring Josiah Jordan being held to one point.
Sage Potts paced Lebanon with 25 points. Preston Steele added 13 for the Pioneers.
Twin Springs 80, Rye Cove 51
Twin Springs scored 30 points in the first quarter and finished with 15 3-pointers in thumping Cumberland District rival Rye Cove.
Mason Elliott (21 points), Connor Lane (18 points), Bradley Owens (16 points) and Brady Castle 12 points) all scored in double digits for head coach Tyler Webb’s team.
Matthew Rhoton’s 18 points paced Rye Cove.
Eastside 62, Thomas Walker 59
Eli McCoy scored 25 points as Eastside outlasted Thomas Walker for an overtime victory and overcame another big scoring night by Caleb Yeary of the Pioneers.
Will Stansberry added 17 points, four of which came in the extra session, for Eastside. The Spartans avenged an earlier loss to TW.
Yeary finished with 33 points for the Pioneers, who led 43-38 entering the fourth quarter.
Providence Academy 71, Unaka 63
Andrew Lawrence and Thomas Messimer each scored 13 points as Providence Academy won.
GIRLS
Sullivan Central 48,
Johnson County 19
Bre Yarber scored 14 points and Katie Horne added nine, all from 3-point range, leading the Cougars to a Three Rivers Conference rout of the Longhorns.
Johnson County was paced by Sadie Stout with 10 points.
Holston 48, Northwood 32
Sophomore forward Kennedy Morgan led a balanced attack with nine points as Holston hammered Northwood for a Hogoheegee District win.
The Cavaliers outscored Northwood 22-11 in the second half to pull away. Emma Bishop, Brianna Bailey and Molly Turner added eight points apiece.
Northwood (0-3) was led by Magan Frye’s 12 points and five steals, while Caroline Hayden pulled down 12 rebounds.
Union 80, John Battle 32
All five Union starters scored in double figures – led by Brooke Bailey’s 19 points – as the Bears blasted the Trojans of John Battle for a Mountain 7 District victory.
A 22-0 run to start the second quarter turned a 20-11 lead into a 49-20 halftime advantage. Abby Slagle (15 points), Isabella Blagg (13 points), Gracey McKinney (11 points) and Jordan Shuler (11 points) also keyed the win.
Battle (1-11) received 16 points from Anna McKee.
Virginia High 64, Graham 30
Maria Wilson scored 18 points and Madison Worley recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Virginia High Bearcats rolled to a Southwest District victory over Graham.
Dianna Spence added a dozen points for VHS (7-6, 6-3) which dominated from the start.
Elle Gunter accounted for 17 of Graham’s 30 points.
Twin Springs 53, Rye Cove 40
The Twin Springs duo of Kaylee Keith (21 points) and Emaleigh Powers (18 points, nine rebounds, four steals) starred as the Titans rolled past rival Rye Cove.
Makayla Harless led Rye Cove with 13 points, while Madeline Love finished with 11 points.
Thomas Walker 68, Eastside 51
Thomas Walker forged a tie atop the Cumberland District by putting an end to Eastside’s lengthy winning streak against league foes.
Shelbie Fannon shined to the tune of 26 points as the Pioneers snapped Eastside’s 44-game Cumberland District winning streak.
Lakin Burke added 21 points for the Pioneers, who avenged last week’s 60-56 loss to the Spartans. Anna Whited led Eastside (7-5, 7-1) with 21 points, while Kacie Jones fired in 14 points.
Twin Valley 57, Hurley 33
Kaylee Compton (16 points) and Kamryn Vance (14 points, three steals) were the tone-setters as Twin Valley hammered Hurley for a Black Diamond District win.
Ridgeview 55, Lee High 26
What did members of the Ridgeview girls basketball team gift head coach Donnie Frazier on his 45th birthday? A Mountain 7 District victory.
Senior Cassidy Thomas (15 points, seven steals, seven assists), junior Hailey Sutherland (14 points, nine rebounds) and junior Brooklyn Frazier (11 points, five assists, four steals) were key as the Wolfpack walloped Lee High.
SWIMMING
At Marion
BOYS
Team Scores
Marion 61, Chilhowie 25, Patrick Henry 22, Wise County Central 9, J.I. Burton 4.
Individual Winners
200 Freestyle – Dakota Singleton (Marion), 2:20.74; 200 IM – Ethan Veselick (Marion), 2:31.39; 50 Freestyle – Preston Vanhoy (Marion), 27.06; 100 Butterfly – Caleb Patton (Marion), 1:01.81; 100 Freestyle – Preston Vanhoy (Marion), 1:01.75; 500 Freestyle – Hunter Wright (PH), 7:11.05; 200 Freestyle – Marion (Veselick, Singleton, Vanhoy, Patton), 1:50.94; 100 Backstroke – Ethan Vesleick (Marion), 1:08.25; 100 Breaststroke – Matthew Cook (Chilhowie), 1:25.33.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Marion 99, Gate City 26, Patrick Henry 25, Wise County Central 18, Chilhowie 12, Union 10, Ridgeview 2.
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Marion (Pollard, Thomas, Williams, Melvin), 2:20.22; 200 Free – Megan Cooper (GC), 2:18.58; 200 IM – Kirsten Thomas (Marion), 2:36.25; 50 Freestyle – Kennedy Williams (Marion), 27.31; 100 Butterfly – Tia Spivey (GC), 1:08.16; 100 Freestyle – Emily Pollard (Marion), 1:00.58; 500 Freestyle – Megan Cooper (GC), 6:09.90; 200 Freestyle Relay – Marion (King, Thomas, Bickley, Williams), 2:08.20; 100 Backstroke – Emily Pollard (Marion), 1:08.49; 100 Breaststroke – Kirsten Thomas (Marion), 1:24.28; 400 Freestyle Relay – Marion (Melvin, Bickley, King, Pollard), 5:13.56.