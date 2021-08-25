PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood, Holston, Ridgeview, Wise Central, Union, Lebanon, Tennessee High, Sullivan East, West Ridge, Cornerstone Christian win in volleyball; THS wins in girls soccer., Abingdon dominates in golf

Mary Beth Boardwine had 12 kills, eight blocks and four digs and Chloe Adams added 16 assists, 10 digs and four kills to lead the Warriors to a season-opening 27-29, 25-18, 18-25, 25-8, 15-11 non-conference win over the Blue Devils.
Chilhowie (1-0) also received contributions from Lakken Hanshew (five kills, four aces, three blocks), Hannah Manns (nine digs, seven kills) and Josie Sheets (12 assists, eight kills).
Grayson County (0-2) was paced by Mallory Reeves (19 kills, 17 digs), Carli Campbell (20 digs, 15 assists) and Kylie Pope (14 digs, 13 kills).
Northwood 3, Marion 2
Sydney Carter (19 points, 18 assists, five digs, four kills, three blocks, two aces) and Olivia Briggs (21 digs, 13 points, two kills) to help the Panthers rally past the Scarlet Hurricanes 25-20, 22-25, 13-25, 25-22, 15-12.
Michela Snodgrass (16 points, 10 kills, five blocks, three digs, two kills) and Taylor Blackburn (15 points, nine kills, six digs, two aces) also helped Northwood to victory.
Amber Kimberlin had 20 service points, 13 assists and four kills and Anny Hagy added 12 points, 11 digs and four kills for Marion. Ella Moss (seven blocks, four kills), Sophie Keheley (14 points, eight kills) and Kailey Terry (six kills) also contributed in the loss.
Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 0
Sophie Meade tallied 11 kills and Madison Blair added nine kills and eight digs to lead Tennessee High to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 win over Volunteer.
Eliza Rowe (20 assists, seven aces), Madison Curtin (15 assists, five kills, two aces) and Kylee Casey (18 digs, two aces) also contributed for the Vikings (7-1, 2-0), who will host Unicoi County on Thursday.
West Ridge 3, Morristown East 0
Rylee Haynie had eight kills, Rachel Miller added seven kills and Olivia DeLung dished out 26 assists to lead the Wolves past the Trojans 25-20, 25-12, 25-19.
Allie Jordan had 22 digs and Ellie Snodgrass added 12 digs. Ann Marie Honeycutt, Marleigh Pendleton and DeLung had three aces apiece.
Lebanon 3, Castlewood 0
Morgan Varney collected 10 assists and six digs as the Pioneers rolled to a 25-16, 25-21, 25-7 non-district win.
Lilly Gray added five kills and five digs, while McKenzie Boyd (11 service points), Mally Jessee (11 service points) and Juliana Stanley (nine kills) also played well for Lebanon.
Sullivan East 3, Elizabethton 0
Jenna Hare collected 11 kills and Mia Hoback added 28 assists as the Patriots posted a 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 win.
Hayley Grubb added 17 assists for East.
Holston 3, Council 0
Felicity Bonilla supplied 24 assists and seven aces as the Cavaliers took a 25-12, 25-5, 25-7 win.
Zoe Eldreth (14 aces, seven kills, five digs) and Maddie Bowers (eight kills) also played well for Holston.
Ridgeview 3, Grundy 0
Kassidy Rasnick dished out 19 assists and served six ace as Ridgeview recorded a 25-18, 25-15, 25-13 win over Grundy.
Braelynn Strouth (nine digs), Hailey Sutherland (seven kills) and Leah Sutherland (10 kills, four aces) also starred as the Wolfpack improved to 2-0.
Wise County Central 3, Rye Cove 0
Wise County Central coach Lucindy Lawson in a match against a Rye Cove squad coached by her older sister, Britney, as the Warriors earned a 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 win.
Rye Cove (1-1) was led by the 15-dig, 13-asists, two-kill, two-service point performance of Eva Roach.
Union 3, J.I. Burton 0
Union opened its season with a straight set win over the Raiders.
Cornerstone Christian 3,
Appalachian Christian 0
Lily Bolling had 14 digs and nine kills to lead Cornerstone Christian to a 25-9, 25-14, 25-9 season-opening win over Appalachian Christian.
Cornerstone Christian also received 10 digs and eight aces from Zaylin Stiltner and 12 assists and seven digs from Mia Foster.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tennessee High 9,
University High 1
Sophie Arnold collected three goals as the Vikings improved to 4-0.
Lana Lavinder and Abby Littleton added two goals apiece for THS.
PREP GOLF RESULTS
At Cedar Hill Country Club (Jonesville)
Team Scores
Abingdon 275, Gate City 317, Wise County Central 358, Union 360, Lee High 373, John Battle 394, Ridgeview 409.
Individual Results
Abingdon – Will Watson 68, Caleb Brummitt 68, Katie Hall 68, Grace Addison 71
Gate City – Ethan Dishner 74, Brevan Spivey 78, Evan Lane 78, Keller 87
Wise County Central – Jack England 73, Davis Miller 90, Robbie Wilson 91, Casey Dotson 104
Union – Luke Slagle 82, Jacob Day 91, Conner Clendenon 92, Grant Wilson 95
Lee High – Caleb Leonard 76, Jake Leonard 77, Chloe Willis 109, Conner Johnson 111
John Battle – Noah Ratliff 93, Will Purifoy 96, Joe Kreutzer 96, Ben Hardoby 109
Ridgeview – Dalton Austin 98, Colton Compton 100, Jordan Rose 108, Caden Owens 111