PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood, Holston, Ridgeview, Wise Central, Union, Lebanon, Tennessee High, Sullivan East, West Ridge, Cornerstone Christian win in volleyball; THS wins in girls soccer., Abingdon dominates in golf

Mary Beth Boardwine had 12 kills, eight blocks and four digs and Chloe Adams added 16 assists, 10 digs and four kills to lead the Warriors to a season-opening 27-29, 25-18, 18-25, 25-8, 15-11 non-conference win over the Blue Devils.

Chilhowie (1-0) also received contributions from Lakken Hanshew (five kills, four aces, three blocks), Hannah Manns (nine digs, seven kills) and Josie Sheets (12 assists, eight kills).

Grayson County (0-2) was paced by Mallory Reeves (19 kills, 17 digs), Carli Campbell (20 digs, 15 assists) and Kylie Pope (14 digs, 13 kills).

Northwood 3, Marion 2

Sydney Carter (19 points, 18 assists, five digs, four kills, three blocks, two aces) and Olivia Briggs (21 digs, 13 points, two kills) to help the Panthers rally past the Scarlet Hurricanes 25-20, 22-25, 13-25, 25-22, 15-12.

Michela Snodgrass (16 points, 10 kills, five blocks, three digs, two kills) and Taylor Blackburn (15 points, nine kills, six digs, two aces) also helped Northwood to victory.