PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Marion pick up volleyball wins

Mary Beth Boardwine had 10 kills and Dixie Mullinax added 22 digs and 18 service points to lead Chilhowie to a 25-12, 25-23, 25-7 Hogoheegee District win over Rural Retreat on Wednesday night.
Chilhowie (7-2, 6-1) also received contributions from Hannah Goodwin (eight kills, five digs), Josie Sheets (10 assists, seven kills, five digs) and Chloe Adams (11 assists, seven digs).
Marion 3, Lebanon 2
Aubrey Moss had 15 kills and two blocks and Ella Moss added five kills in Marion’s 12-25, 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 16-14 Southwest Virginia victory over Lebanon.
Calie Blackburn added 13 assists for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Lebanon was paced by Maggie Lampkin with 15 digs and 15 assists, and Morgan Varney with 11 digs, 10 assists and five kills. Other Pioneers to contribute include Alexis Phillips (27 digs), Cadyn Burke (eight kills) and Julianna Stanley (seven kills).