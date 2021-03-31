 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Marion pick up volleyball wins
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Marion pick up volleyball wins

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Prep Volleyball Cuff
BHC

Mary Beth Boardwine had 10 kills and Dixie Mullinax added 22 digs and 18 service points to lead Chilhowie to a 25-12, 25-23, 25-7 Hogoheegee District win over Rural Retreat on Wednesday night.

Chilhowie (7-2, 6-1) also received contributions from Hannah Goodwin (eight kills, five digs), Josie Sheets (10 assists, seven kills, five digs) and Chloe Adams (11 assists, seven digs).

Marion 3, Lebanon 2

Aubrey Moss had 15 kills and two blocks and Ella Moss added five kills in Marion’s 12-25, 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 16-14 Southwest Virginia victory over Lebanon.

Calie Blackburn added 13 assists for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Lebanon was paced by Maggie Lampkin with 15 digs and 15 assists, and Morgan Varney with 11 digs, 10 assists and five kills. Other Pioneers to contribute include Alexis Phillips (27 digs), Cadyn Burke (eight kills) and Julianna Stanley (seven kills).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Honaker sends Grundy to first loss
Sports News

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Honaker sends Grundy to first loss

Emma Barton and Autumn Miller led Honaker to a three-set Black Diamond District victory over Grundy on Wednesday night. Caitlyn Glover (Wise County Central), Calie Blacksburn (Marion), Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry) and Chloe Lane (Twin Springs) led their clubs to victories. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts