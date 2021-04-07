PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Holston to meet for Hogo tourney title

Caitlin Pierce had 11 digs and nine kills, and Josie Sheets added 12 assists, 11 digs and six kills to lead Chilhowie to a 25-13, 25-15, 27-25 Hogoheegee District tournament win over Rural Retreat on Wednesday night.

Dixie Mullinax (14 digs), Chloe Adams (13 assists, nine digs) and Hannah Goodwin (six kills, six digs) also contributed for the Warriors, who will host Holston in the Hogoheegee District finals tonight.

Annabelle Fiscus (10 digs, nine assists), Emily Williams (19 digs) and Brelyn Moore (13 digs, three kills) were leaders for the Indians.

Holston 3, Northwood 0

Madeline Statzer was stellar from the service line as Holston notched a 25-17, 25-6, 25-20 win over Northwood in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Statzer finished with 10 aces and served for 17 straight points at one point. She also finished with seven digs and five kills. Zoe Eldreth (eight kills) and Taylor Cornett (15 digs) also led the way for the Cavaliers, who travel to Chilhowie tonight in the finals with a VHSL Region 1D tournament bid on the line.