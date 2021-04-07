PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Holston to meet for Hogo tourney title

Dixie Mullinax (14 digs), Chloe Adams (13 assists, nine digs) and Hannah Goodwin (six kills, six digs) also contributed for the Warriors, who will host Holston in the Hogoheegee District finals tonight.
Annabelle Fiscus (10 digs, nine assists), Emily Williams (19 digs) and Brelyn Moore (13 digs, three kills) were leaders for the Indians.
Holston 3, Northwood 0
Madeline Statzer was stellar from the service line as Holston notched a 25-17, 25-6, 25-20 win over Northwood in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Statzer finished with 10 aces and served for 17 straight points at one point. She also finished with seven digs and five kills. Zoe Eldreth (eight kills) and Taylor Cornett (15 digs) also led the way for the Cavaliers, who travel to Chilhowie tonight in the finals with a VHSL Region 1D tournament bid on the line.
Unicoi County 12, Sullivan East 0
Samantha Chave and Leah Edney had three hits, including a double apiece, and also combined to score five runs in the Blue Devils’ rout of the Patriots.
Kerstin Buchanan had a double and drove in three runs.
Lexie McDuffie had two hits and took the loss in the circle for the Patriots (7-6, 4-1). Jillian Shackleford, who finished game in the circle, added a double in the loss.