PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Holston to meet for Hogo tourney title; District cross country, golf results

Caitlin Pierce had 11 digs and nine kills, and Josie Sheets added 12 assists, 11 digs and six kills to lead Chilhowie to a 25-13, 25-15, 27-25 Hogoheegee District volleyball tournament win over Rural Retreat on Wednesday night.
Dixie Mullinax (14 digs), Chloe Adams (13 assists, nine digs) and Hannah Goodwin (six kills, six digs) also contributed for the Warriors, who will host Holston in the Hogoheegee District finals tonight.
Annabelle Fiscus (10 digs, nine assists), Emily Williams (19 digs) and Brelyn Moore (13 digs, three kills) were leaders for the Indians.
Holston 3, Northwood 0
Madeline Statzer was stellar from the service line as Holston notched a 25-17, 25-6, 25-20 win over Northwood in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Statzer finished with 10 aces and served for 17 straight points at one point. She also finished with seven digs and five kills. Zoe Eldreth (eight kills) and Taylor Cornett (15 digs) also led the way for the Cavaliers, who travel to Chilhowie tonight in the finals with a VHSL Region 1D tournament bid on the line.
SOFTBALL
Unicoi County 12, Sullivan East 0
Samantha Chave and Leah Edney had three hits, including a double apiece, and also combined to score five runs in the Blue Devils’ rout of the Patriots.
Kerstin Buchanan had a double and drove in three runs.
Lexie McDuffie had two hits and took the loss in the circle for the Patriots (7-6, 4-1). Jillian Shackleford, who finished game in the circle, added a double in the loss.
CROSS COUNTRY
At Sugar Hollow Park
BOYS
Southwest District
Team Scores
Tazewell 40, Virginia High 44, Lebanon 45, Richlands 100
Individual Results
1. Ian Rhudy (Tazewell), 18:03.8; 2. Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 18:20.1; 3. Alec Deckard (Lebanon), 18:20.7; 4. Chase Harrington (Virginia High), 18:26.7; 5. Brett Goss (Virginia High), 18:42.7; 6. Cyril Tester (Virginia High), 18:52.2; 7. Brody Patterson (Tazewell), 18:58.9; 8. Eli Taylor (Lebanon), 19:24.9; 9. Carter Nipper (Graham), 19:43.2; 10. Nick Taylor (Tazewell), 19:51.7
Mountain 7 District
Team Scores
Abingdon 26, Union 34, Gate City 87, John Battle 107, Wise County Central 109
Individual Results
1. Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon), 16:14.1; 2. Dylan Phillips (Abingdon), 16:14.1; 3. Jack Bundy (Abingdon), 17:10.7; 4. Asher Whitt (Union), 18:07.1; 5. Benjamin Hersel (Union), 18:07.1; 6. Mason Bryington (Union), 18:31.1; 7. Dorian Almer (Union), 18:33.2; 8. Will Miller (Gate City), 18:34.4; 9. Gabe Brown (Ridgeview), 18:41.1; 10. Rives Boltwood (Abingdon), 18:56.6
Hogoheegeee District
Team Scores
Rural Retreat 27, Northwood 30
Individual Results
1. Lucas Blevins (Chilhowie), 18:10.4; 2. Connor Murphy (Chilhowie), 19:13.4; 3. Ethan Graber (Northwood), 19:20.5; 4. Lachen Streeby (Rural Retreat), 20:05.7; 5. Dylan Bassett (Patrick Henry), 20:16.5; 6. Daniel Sybers (Northwood), 22:43.5; 7. Noah Snapp (Patrick Henry), 22:57.1; 8. Jacob Howard (Rural Retreat), 25:05.7; 9. Dakota Testerman (Northwood), 25:37.5; 10. Jonah Hamman (Rural Retreat), 26:20.9
GIRLS
Southwest District
Team Scores
Virginia High 33, Graham 48, Tazewell 53, Lebanon 77
Individual Results
1. Katie Benson (Graham), 19:28.6; 2. Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 21:25.4; 3. Lucy Tester (VHS), 23:37.8; 4. Rylee Richardson (VHS), 23:55.6; 5. Margaret A. Ridlehuble (Tazewell), 24:12.9; 6. Sydney Bonney (VHS), 24:51.9; 7. Kelly Statzer (Lebanon), 25:26; 8. Carrie Humphrey (Richlands), 25:34; 9. Kara Murphy (Graham), 25:50; 10. Ridley Little (VHS), 26:15.8
Hogoheegee District
Team Scores
Rural Retreat 15
Individual Results
1. Madison Fiscus (RR), 23:31.4; 2. Zoe Davenport (Patrick Henry), 24:08.9; 3. Annabelle Fiscus (RR), 24:49.0; 4. Katie Dick (Patrick Henry), 26:17.2; 5. Maggie Milhorne (Holston), 26:35.4; 6. Jade Streeby (RR), 26:44; 7. Olivia Crigger (RR), 27:08.7; 8. Kayman Atwell (Chilhowie), 27:19.6; 9. Olivia Bailey (RR), 30:55.5; 10. Makayla Anderson (RR), 31:01.6
Mountain 7 District
Team Scores
Abingdon 38, Wise County Central 42, John Battle 57, Union 86
Individual Results
1. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 19:43.1; 2. Cecelia Johnson (Abingdon), 21:11.1; 3. Lydia Slemp (Wise Central), 22:25.6; 4. Suzanne Moore (Gate City), 23:07.1; 5. Isabella Sturgill (Wise Central), 24:13.2; 6. Jettie Sullivan (Abingdon), 24:37.3; 7. Julia Crowder (John Battle), 25:01; 8. Julia Bocanegra (Gate City), 25:31.1; 9. Jayden Sisk (John Battle), 25:43; 10. Lila Godfrey (Abingdon), 25:46.6
GOLF
Hogoheegee District Tournament
At Wytheville Country Club
Team Scores
Holston 358, Northwood 380, Patrick Henry 389, Rural Retreat 398, Chilhowie 404
Individual Results
Holston – Dylan Thomson 85, Austin Berry 88, Brycen Richardson 91, Thomas Roark 94, Braxton Vannoy 99, Cade Morrison 104
Northwood – Skyler Thompson 90, Tyler Jones 92, Nick Prater 93, Walker Jones 105, Denim Kirk 105, Savannah Riley 114
Patrick Henry – Andy Heil 92, Luke Caudill 94, Carter Lester 97, Reid Buchanan 106, Reid Buchanan 106, Kegan Hutton 115
Rural Retreat – Ben Musser 93, Bryce Tibbs 94, Logan Miller 100, Lucas Brewer 111, Joey Olender 119, Madison Yontz 125
Chilhowie – Chase Coley 83, Dillan Powers 88, Jordan Elrod 111, Levi Tennis 122, Rachael Barnes 123
Notes: Holston and Northwood’s teams advance to Monday’s VHSL Region 1D tournament in Marion. … Chilhowie’s Coley (medalist), Chilhowie’s Powers and PH’s Heil advance to the regional tournament as individuals.