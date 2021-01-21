PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie cans 13 3s in win over ‘Canes

The Warriors connected on 13 3-pointers as a team. Lucas Blevins supplied 15 points, including five threes. Dawson Walters collected 10 rebounds for Chilhowie.
Grant Williams paced Marion with 28 points.
Gate City 74, Ridgeview 68
Four players reached double figures for Gate City as the Blue Devils rolled to a Mountain 7 District win.
Eli Starnes led GC with 15 points, while Eli McMurray added 14. Luke Reed had 13 points in the loss.
Gabe Brown paced the Wolfpack with 21 points. Tyler Mullins, Trenton Adkins and Cannon Hill added 13 points apiece.
Union 83, Wise Central 43
The Bears jumped out to leads of 26-2 and 54-17 en route to a Mountain 7 District win over Wise Central.
Alex Rasnick led Union with 22 points, while Sean Cusano added 20 points and seven rebounds.
The entire second half featured a running clock.
Ben Brickey had 20 points for the Warriors.
Graham 62, Pulaski County 56
David Graves scored 21 points and Xayvion Bradshaw added 20 for the G-Men in a win over the Cougars.
Pulaski County was paced by AJ McCloud with 16 points. JJ Gulley added 15 and Lane Nester tallied 11 in the loss.
Lebanon 68 Castlewood 35
Sage Potts tallied 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Lebanon picked up its first non-overtime win of the season.
Preston Steele added 14 points and seven steals for the Pioneers.
Castlewood was paced by Coleman Cook with 14 points.
GIRLS
Wise Central 38, Union 24
The Warriors improved 10-2 overall and 8-2 in the Mountain 7 District as Hannah McAmis supplied 13 rebounds and Callie Mullins scored 13 points.
Abby Slagle led Union with 11 points.
Gate City 40, Ridgeview 32
Sarah Thompson scored 15 points to lead the unbeaten Blue Devils past the Wolfpack in Mountain 7 District action.
Macey Mullins added eight points and Kayli Dunn had six for Gate City.
Ridgeview was paced by Hailey Sutherland with 12 points. Brooklyn Frazier and Cassidy Thomas added seven apiece.
Rural Retreat 39, Grayson Co. 29
Delanie Trivitt scored 15 points to guide Rural Retreat to the non-district win over Grayson County.
BOYS
Sullivan East 56, Unicoi County 44
Dylan Bartley scored 16 points and Ethan Bradford added 10 in the Patriots’ Three Rivers Conference win at Unicoi County.
Eli Johnson paced the Blue Devils with 16 points, including four of his team’s eight 3-pointers.
Thomas Walker 67, Eastside 64
Thomas Walker earned a crucial Cumberland District win over the Spartans.
Eli McCoy had 31 points and 14 rebounds in the loss for Eastside, which saw its chances at another regular-season district championship take a major hit.
Lebanon 60, Virginia High 58
Sage Potts (25 points, 10 rebounds) and Preston Steele (20 points, 10 rebounds) led the way as Lebanon survived for a triple-overtime triumph in Bristol.
The Pioneers are 4-0 in OT games this season and avenged an earlier loss to the Bearcats. Dalton Taylor and Ajanni Delaney each had 12 points for VHS.
Twin Valley 51, Hurley 32
Noah Daniels had 15 points as Twin Valley topped Hurley for a Black Diamond District win.
Nine different players scored for the Panthers, who led 12-2 after one quarter.
Landon Bailey led Hurley with 19 points.
Twin Valley 63, Hurley 16
Makayla Keen (20 points) and Kamryn Vance (16 points) led the way as Twin Valley trounced Hurley for a Black Diamond District win.
Krista Endicott scored all 16 points for Hurley, one night after her 41-point, 21-steal, 11-rebound performance against Council.