PREP ROUNDUP: Chilhowie cans 13 3s in win over ‘Canes

Josh Tuell scored a career-high 27 points and added seven rebounds as the Chilhowie Warriors posted an 81-68 win over Smyth County rival Marion Thursday in boys basketball action.

The Warriors connected on 13 3-pointers as a team. Lucas Blevins supplied 15 points, including five threes. Dawson Walters collected 10 rebounds for Chilhowie.

Grant Williams paced Marion with 28 points.

Gate City 74, Ridgeview 68

Four players reached double figures for Gate City as the Blue Devils rolled to a Mountain 7 District win.

Eli Starnes led GC with 15 points, while Eli McMurray added 14. Luke Reed had 13 points in the loss.

Gabe Brown paced the Wolfpack with 21 points. Tyler Mullins, Trenton Adkins and Cannon Hill added 13 points apiece.

Union 83, Wise Central 43

The Bears jumped out to leads of 26-2 and 54-17 en route to a Mountain 7 District win over Wise Central.

Alex Rasnick led Union with 22 points, while Sean Cusano added 20 points and seven rebounds.

The entire second half featured a running clock.

Ben Brickey had 20 points for the Warriors.

Graham 62, Pulaski County 56

David Graves scored 21 points and Xayvion Bradshaw added 20 for the G-Men in a win over the Cougars.

Pulaski County was paced by AJ McCloud with 16 points. JJ Gulley added 15 and Lane Nester tallied 11 in the loss.

Lebanon 68 Castlewood 35

Sage Potts tallied 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Lebanon picked up its first non-overtime win of the season.

Preston Steele added 14 points and seven steals for the Pioneers.

Castlewood was paced by Coleman Cook with 14 points.

GIRLS

Wise Central 38, Union 24

The Warriors improved 10-2 overall and 8-2 in the Mountain 7 District as Hannah McAmis supplied 13 rebounds and Callie Mullins scored 13 points.

Abby Slagle led Union with 11 points.

Gate City 40, Ridgeview 32

Sarah Thompson scored 15 points to lead the unbeaten Blue Devils past the Wolfpack in Mountain 7 District action.

Macey Mullins added eight points and Kayli Dunn had six for Gate City.

Ridgeview was paced by Hailey Sutherland with 12 points. Brooklyn Frazier and Cassidy Thomas added seven apiece.

Rural Retreat 39, Grayson Co. 29

Delanie Trivitt scored 15 points to guide Rural Retreat to the non-district win over Grayson County.