PREP ROUNDUP: Castlewood rolls past Thomas Walker, 51-12

The Castlewood Blue Devils clinched a spot in the VHSL Region 1D football playoffs on Friday night as their formidable one-two punch delivered knockout blows to Thomas Walker.
Landen Taylor (18 carries, 140 yards, four touchdowns) and Jeremiah Allen (25 carries, 132 yards, two TDs) piled up the yardage again in a 51-12 Cumberland District pounding of the Pioneers.
Taylor scored on runs of 1, 4, 32 and 63 yards, converted a pair of two-point conversions and also threw a 59-yard TD pass to Mickey “M.J.” Carter.
Meanwhile, Allen reached the end zone from 10 and 7 yards.
Thomas Walker trailed just 23-12 in the second quarter, but Castlewood (5-1) seized control. The Blue Devils finished with 435 yards of total offense.
Thomas Walker (1-5) received its scores from Kenny Ball and Elijah Harber. The Pioneers will play Hurley in a VHSL Plus-One Game.
Castlewood 8 22 14 7—51
Thomas Walker 6 6 0 0—12
Scoring Summary
C – Taylor 1 run (Taylor run)
TW – Ball 6 run (run failed)
C – Allen 10 run (Taylor run)
C – Carter 59 pass from Taylor (Gibson kick)
TW – Harber 25 run (run failed)
C – Allen 7 run (Gibson kick)
C – Taylor 4 run (Gibson kick)
C – Taylor 32 run (Gibson kick)
C – Taylor 63 run (Gibson kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 19, TW 7; Rushes-Yards: C 55-311, TW 26-73; Passing Yards: C 124, TW 94; Comp-Att-Int.: C 6-8-0, TW 10-24-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 6-3, TW 1-1; Penalties-Yards: C 3-25, TW 4-30; Punts-Average: C 0-0, TW 3-18
SOFTBALL
Sullivan East 13, Grace Christian 0
Elmwood (Ohio) 9, Sullivan East 4
Lexie McDuffie pitched a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as Sullivan East blanked Grace Christian Academy at the Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
While McDuffie was mowing down the batters from the school in Franklin, Tennessee, Emma Timbs (2-for-2, two walks, triple, four RBIs), Hannah Scott (2-for-2, two runs), Cayden Bawgus (2-for-3, two triples, two runs, three RBIs), Katie Botts (2-for-4, two runs) and Jayla Vance (two RBIs) contributed to the Patriots’ hit parade.