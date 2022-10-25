Prep Roundup: Carter-led Panthers to face Chilhowie in Hogo finals; Chilhowie stuns PH; Union, Gate City to meet again

Sydney Carter was the star in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District volleyball tournament.

The Northwood High School standout stuffed the stat sheet with 22 assists, 10 kills, eight digs, three aces and three blocks as the Panthers posted a 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22 win over the Lebanon Pioneers on Tuesday night.

Second-seeded Northwood plays Smyth County rival Chilhowie in Thursday’s title match.

Maddie Lowe (15 digs, seven kills), Michela Snodgrass (10 kills) and Karlee Frye (eight kills) were the other catalysts for the team from Saltville.

Jules Stanley led Lebanon with nine kills.

Chilhowie 3, Patrick Henry 2

The Warriors of Chilhowie played their best volleyball in late-October and early-November last season in winning the Region 1D tournament and advancing to the state semifinals.

It appears they are rolling at the right time in 2022 as well.

Hannah Goodwin hammered down 21 kills to go along with 13 digs as fifth-seeded Chilhowie collected a 25-10, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-13 win over top-seeded Patrick Henry in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament and clinched a regional tourney bid in the process.

Head coach Laura Robinson’s squad avenged two regular-season losses to Patrick Henry. Josie Sheets added 11 kills and Chloe Adams dished out 23 assists.

Just call them the Road Warriors.

Chilhowie won at Rural Retreat on Monday and 24 hours later posted a win over PH in a match that didn’t end until a couple of minutes after 10 p.m.

PH was paced by Avery Maiden's 26-kill, 15-dig performance. Baleigh Belcher (35 assists) and Anna McKinney (seven kills) also played well for the Rebels.

Honaker 3, Twin Valley 0

Kiley Ray had six kills as Honaker swept Twin Valley in a Black Diamond District tournament semifinal match.

Valeigh Stevens and Emma Ray added eight assists for the top-seeded Tigers, who play Grundy in Thursday’s title match at Twin Valley.

Gate City 3, John Battle 0

Peyton Taylor set the pace with 33 assists, eight digs, six kills and four aces as the Gate City Blue Devils bested John Battle in the semifinals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Riley Blevins (34 digs), Riley Hall (11 kills), Makayla Bays (17 kills, 11 digs, five aces) and Lexi Ervin (seven kills) were standouts for the second-seeded Blue Devils (19-7) as well.

Battle (19-7) was led by Jacqueline Hill’s five kills. Makenzie Smith (eight assists, four kills), Allison Smith (16 digs) and Molly Little (four kills) were also strong in defeat for the Trojans.

Union 3, Abingdon 0

The Bears established a single-season program record for victories as the hit parade of Jordan Shuler (11 kills), Shay Henderson (11 kills), Isabella Blagg (nine kills) and Olivia Light (seven kills) led the way.

Union (26-2) hosts archrival Gate City in Thursday’s title match in what will be the fourth meeting between the teams this season.

Brooke Bailey’s 40 assists and Gracie Gibson’s 23 digs were also key to the victory.

Abingdon (10-15) received 11 kills and 14 digs from Gracie Statzer.

Riley Cvetkovski (15 digs), Ella Kiser (12 digs, 11 assists, six kills), Katy Creasy (nine assists) and Rebecca Bolick (nine kills) were the other stat leaders for AHS.

Richlands 3, Tazewell 1

The Blue Tornado topped Tazewell in the first round of the Southwest District tournament and officially clinched a Region 2D playoff bid in the process.

Richlands plays at top-seeded Marion in Thursday’s semifinals.

J.I. Burton 3, Twin Springs 0

The J.I. Burton Raiders trounced Twin Springs in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.

Eastside 3, Rye Cove 2

The top-seeded Spartans survived for a win in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament, outlasting Rye Cove for a 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 20-25, 15-7 win.

The Spartans bolted to an 8-1 lead in the final set of a marathon match that ended at 10:10 p.m.

Eastside was led by Taylor Clay (23 kills, 38 digs), Braelyn Hall (42 assists, 16 digs), Reagan McCoy (13 kills), Hayley Day (18 digs) and Presley Hall (eight kills).

Grundy 3, Council 0

Jessi Looney had 16 kills, seven digs and four aces and Lilly Porter added 10 assists and four aces in the Golden Wave’s 25-11, 25-20, 25-9 Black Diamond District tournament semifinal win over the Cobras.

Grundy, which will play Honaker in the BDD finals on Thursday at Twin Valley, also received contributions from Madi Owens (16 assists, 2 aces), Savannah Clevinger (seven kills) and Haleigh Keene (10 digs).

CROSS COUNTRY

Mountain Empire District Meet

At Blacksburg High School

BOYS

Team Scores

Auburn 35, George Wythe 41, Galax 46

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Andrew Tickle (Auburn), 18:13.6; 2. Brett Buchanan (GW) 18;52.3; 3. Tyler Boone (Bland), 19:26.9; 4. Ethan Rosenbaum (Auburn), 19:31.1; 5. Caleb Mitchell (Galax), 19:38.9; 6. Kary Romano (Bland), 20:26.5; 7. Connor Martin (GW), 20:28.5; 8. Noah Buckwlater (Auburn), 20:36.7; 9. Sergio Rodriguez (Grayson County), 20:39.4; 10. Oscar Montgomery (GW), 20:40.4

GIRLS

Team Scores

George Wythe 24, Grayson County 50, Galax 50

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn), 22:17.7; 2. Destyne Rutherford (GC), 22:24.9; 3. Camryn Hardin (GW), 22:50.3; 4. Kaleigh Temple (GW), 23:09.6; 5. Carrie Sage Dalton (GW), 23:23.2; 6. Kara Temple (GW), 23:27.3; 7. Sara Hale (GC), 23:37.9; 8. Dianna White (Galax), 23:47.8; 9. Chessie Tindall (Bland), 24:02.8; 10. Nallely Rosales (Galax), 25:04.7