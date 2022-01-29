PREP ROUNDUP: Campbell leads Burton past Rye Cove, 73-55

A quartet of players scored in double digits for the boys basketball team at J.I. Burton High School on Friday night. Just call them the Zac pack.

Zac Campbell scored 23 points to lead the way for a balanced attack as the Raiders remained in first place in the Cumberland District with a crucial 73-55 victory over the Rye Cove Eagles.

Burton (9-7, 5-0) outscored Rye Cove 27-16 in the second quarter to seize control.

“Our defense was a huge factor in tonight’s win,” said Burton coach Caleb Church. “Everyone stepped up and played their hearts out and I couldn’t be more proud of this team. We have really come together and started playing well as a team these past couple games and our defense has been a major factor in that.”

Noa Godsey (15 points), Esau Teasley (11 points) and Lonnie Lindsey (10 points) also played well in the win.

Senior Ethan Chavez scored 25 points for Rye Cove (14-3, 5-2), while Matthew Rhoton tossed in 20 points. The Eagles got just 10 combined points from the rest of their squad, however.

“Jaymen Buchanan did a great job defending Chavez,” Church said. “He’s a great player and will get his points, but Jaymen made him earn every one of them. Noa Godsey and Esau Teasley also did a great job defending Rhoton. Thankfully, tonight our guys got some shots to fall and we ran well in transition. Everyone stepped up for us tonight and played great. It was a great team win.”

J.I. Burton is scheduled to play rival Twin Springs today in what will be another crucial Cumberland District clash.

“The Cumberland this year is as competitive as ever,” Church said. “You have to bring it every single night in order to win. There are no easy games for us from here on out.”

Sullivan East 76, Volunteer 67

Dylan Bartley scored 29 points in yet another solid performance for the Sullivan East superstar as the Patriots won an Upper Lakes Conference game on the road.

Bartley buried four 3-pointers in the first quarter alone and he also finished 13-for-19 at the free throw line.

Logan Murray added 14 points for East, which outscored Volunteer 24-11 in the third quarter to take control.

Garrison Barrett led Volunteer with 28 points.

The game featured a combined 41 fouls and 53 free throws.

Greeneville 76, Dobyns-Bennett 68

Greeneville’s Jacobi Gillespie scored 32 points as the Greene Devils beat Dobyns-Bennett in a marquee matchup between two of Northeast Tennessee’s top clubs.

GIRLS

Sullivan East 69, Volunteer 47

Jenna Hare hit five of Sullivan East’s 13 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as the Patriots overwhelmed Volunteer for an Upper Lakes Conference victory.

East (20-8, 5-1) clinched a third straight 20-win season and remained tied with Elizabethton for the league’s top spot.

Riley Nelson (15 points), Hayley Grubb (14 points) and Abby McCarter (12 points) also played well for Allan Aubrey’s surging ballclub.

Volunteer (14-11, 3-3) received 16 points from Veda Barton.

J.I. Burton 50, Rye Cove 26

Rehgan Sensabaugh was sensational to the tune of 18 points as J.I. Burton rolled past Rye Cove for a Cumberland District victory.

Anyah Hollinger added 14 points for the Raiders, who built a 32-11 halftime lead.

Naquita Harless led Rye Cove with 13 points.