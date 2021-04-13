PREP ROUNDUP: Caitlin Glover (Wise County Central), Nikki Duncan (Tennessee High), Keelye Fields (Sullivan East), Bailey Sturgill (J.I. Burton) among Monday's stars

Also leading the Raiders were Abigail Absher (four aces, four kills, eight digs) and Abigail Adams (five aces, five kills).

Council was led by Abby Rose (18 service points, eight aces, 25 digs), Sara Breeding (16 digs), Isabelle Stevens (six digs, two kills) and Brianna Stevens (10 service points, 10 digs and two aces).

Rye Cove 3, Holston 0

Madeline Love slammed down 11 kills, Eva Roach dished out 21 assists and Makayla Harless served four aces as Rye Cove recorded a 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 win over Holston in a VHSL Plus-One Match.

SOFTBALL

Tennessee High 12,

Sullivan Central 1

Nikki Duncan’s three hits and four RBIs were tops for Tennessee High as the Vikings stomped Sullivan Central and improved to 15-3.

Duncan had a home run in the second inning, a single in the fourth and a double in the sixth to lead the 17-hit attack. Mac Newport also had three hits in the win.

Sullivan East 2, Elizabethton 0