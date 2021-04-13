PREP ROUNDUP: Caitlin Glover (Wise County Central), Nikki Duncan (Tennessee High), Keelye Fields (Sullivan East), Bailey Sturgill (J.I. Burton) among Monday's stars

A milestone moment by Caitlin Glover helped Wise County Central begin the postseason with a victory.
Glover delivered 36 assists to reach the 1,000-assist mark for her career in leading the Warriors to a 25-12, 18-25, 25-18, 25-16 win over the Lebanon Pioneers on Monday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D volleyball tournament.
Also contributing to Wise County Central’s win were Bayleigh Allison (20 kills), Olivia Sanders (10 kills), Hannah McAmis (30 digs), Livi Elkins (11 digs) and Isabella Sturgill (17 service points, five aces).
The Warriors play at Virginia High today at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
Gate City 3, Richlands 0
The Gate City Blue Devils made quick work of Richlands in the first round of the Region 2D tournament, winning 25-10, 25-9, 25-14.
Grundy 3, Rural Retreat 1
Emily Rasnake led the Golden Wave to a 25-18, 13-25, 25-18, 26-24 VHSL Plus-One Match win over the Indians with 15 kills, two aces and nine digs.
Also leading Grundy were Jessi Looney (12 kills, 11 digs, two aces), Alexa Fiser (25 assists) and Amelya Bostic (13 digs).
J.I. Burton 3, Council 1
Bailey Sturgill (nine aces, six kills, 20 assists) and Savannah Adams (four aces, 11 kills, 11 digs) led the Raiders to a 25-16, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21 win over the Cobras in a VHSL Plus-One Match.
Also leading the Raiders were Abigail Absher (four aces, four kills, eight digs) and Abigail Adams (five aces, five kills).
Council was led by Abby Rose (18 service points, eight aces, 25 digs), Sara Breeding (16 digs), Isabelle Stevens (six digs, two kills) and Brianna Stevens (10 service points, 10 digs and two aces).
Rye Cove 3, Holston 0
Madeline Love slammed down 11 kills, Eva Roach dished out 21 assists and Makayla Harless served four aces as Rye Cove recorded a 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 win over Holston in a VHSL Plus-One Match.
SOFTBALL
Tennessee High 12,
Sullivan Central 1
Nikki Duncan’s three hits and four RBIs were tops for Tennessee High as the Vikings stomped Sullivan Central and improved to 15-3.
Duncan had a home run in the second inning, a single in the fourth and a double in the sixth to lead the 17-hit attack. Mac Newport also had three hits in the win.
Sullivan East 2, Elizabethton 0
Jillian Shackelford pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout and also went 3-for-3 at the plate as Sullivan East blanked the Elizabethton Cyclones in a Three Rivers Conference clash.
A two-out, two-run double in the fifth inning by Keelye Fields was all the offense East (11-9, 5-1) would need. Cayden Bawgus and Katie Botts supplied two hits apiece for the Patriots.
Mollie Johnson had two of Elizabethton’s three hits.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 9,
Tennessee High 0
Junior Arrieta scored three goals, Maddox DeVinney dished out three assists and Aiden Townsend was in goal for the shutout as Dobyns-Bennett trounced Tennessee High.