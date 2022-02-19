PREP ROUNDUP: Bunch leads Union to win over GC for Mountain 7 boys title

The boys basketball team at Union High School added some more hardware to the trophy case on Saturday night.
Bradley Bunch fired in 20 points as the Bears cruised to a 48-29 victory over Gate City in the finals of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Union (19-5) added the tourney title to its regular-season crown as the Bears have dominated the league this winter. Malachi Jenkins (11 points) and Noah Jordan (10 points) also led the way for the crew from Big Stone Gap.
Gate City was led by Ryan Jessee’s 11 points. The Blue Devils fell behind 18-6 after one quarter and that sealed the deal.
Abingdon 68, Ridgeview 65
Abingdon athlete James Whitted had a busy and productive day.
After winning the long jump and high jump at the VHSL Region 3D track and field championships in Salem, he scored 11 points in helping the Falcons prevail in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District tournament in Big Stone Gap.
Haynes Carter’s 20 points and Dayton Osborne’s 17 points were also key as Abingdon rallied from a 38-27 halftime deficit.
Chantz Robinette (23 points), Cannon Hill (14 points) and Austin Mullins (12 points) were the tops scorers for Ridgeview.
Daniel Boone 51, West Ridge 48
West Ridge finished fourth in the District 1-4A tournament after losing at Daniel Boone.
The Wolves also finished fourth-place in the regular season and will hit the road in the first round of the regional tournament.
George Wythe 48, Grayson County 43
Ty Campbell scored 24 points as the George Wythe Maroons downed Grayson County in the third-place game of the Mountain Empire District tournament.
Reed Kirtner added 11 points for GW.