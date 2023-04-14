Braxton Bunch doubled, singled, drove in three runs and scored twice to lead the Union Bears to a 6-2 Mountain 7 District road win over Gate City on Thursday night.

Keith Chandler had a double, single and two RBIS, while Brady Adams scattered five hits and two first inning run, striking out six and walking just one to pick up the win.

Brendan Cassidy led Gate City with two first inning RBIs.

Rural Retreat 11, Patrick Henry 1

Justin Gilman had three hits and Noah Bandrimer, Caleb Roberts and Justin Pritchard drove in two runs apiece in the Indians' Hogoheegee District home win over the Rebels.

Bandrimer and Roberts combined to allow just two hits. Bandrimer picked up the for the Indians (8-2).

Patrick Henry hits came from Max Owens and Joseph Wolfe.

Twin Springs 17, Rye Cove 1

Will Farmer had two hits and also pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Twin Springs Titans rolled past Cumberland District rival Rye Cove.

Freshman Kaleb Mullins added three hit sand four RBIs for the Titans, who blew the game open with a 12-run fourth inning.

Castlewood 2, Thomas Walker 1

Kaden Lasley had two of Castlewood’s three hits and also tallied a RBI as the Blue Devils edged Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District triumph.

Peyton King and Brad Steffey scored the runs for the Blue Devils, crossing the plate in the first inning and the sixth inning.

Aidan Grabeel had two hits for Thomas Walker.

Tazewell 7, Grayson County 6

Chase Brown doubled on a 1-2 pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Tazewell Bulldogs a thrilling non-district victory.

Tazewell scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 deadlock, but Grayson County answered with four runs of its own in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings.

Brown had been 0-for-5 before delivering his clutch hit. Tre Blankenship and Andrew Larimer each had three hits for the Bulldogs.

Grayson County (8-4) struck out 17 times against the Tazewell pitching tandem of Luke Childress and Ricky Compton.

SOFTBALL

John Battle 6, Ridgeview 3

Saylor Baldwin and Raniah Gaitor connected for home runs as the Trojans took an important Mountain 7 District victory over Ridgeview.

Baldwin and Gaitor each tallied two RBIs, while Jordan Roulett-Wheeler pitched a six-hitter with five strikeouts.

McKenna McFall and Maddie Fleming homered for Ridgeview.

Rye Cove 6, Twin Springs 0

Eden Muncy struck out 14 in pitching a one-hit shutout as Rye Cove blanked Scott County archrival Twin Springs.

Muncy and Sarah Byrd each had two hits for the Eagles.

Mackenzie Gillenwater had the lone hit for Twin Springs, a single to right field in the first inning. She was thrown out attempting to steal a batter later.

Eastside 3, J.I. Burton 0

Braelyn Hall doubled home two runs in a thee-run fifth inning and also struck out 13 and allowed just three hits to lift the Spartans to a Cumberland District home win over the Raiders.

Jada Jordan led Eastside with two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.

Jordan Mooney allowed just five hits and struck out eight for J.I. Burton. A’nyah Hollinger had two hits for the Raiders, while Emma Lester added one.

Rural Retreat 5, Patrick Henry 2

Kailey Davidson scattered six hits and also drove in two runs to lead Rural Retreat to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Rebels.

Marah Woodlee had three hits, including an inside-the-park home run leading off the game for the Rebels. Sophia Wright had two hits and drove in a run, while also taking the loss in the circle.

Rural Retreat (6-4) scored four runs in the third inning.

Volunteer 9, Sullivan East 0

Haley Russell hit two home runs, including a sixth inning grand slam, to lift the Falcons to an Upper Lakes Conference home victory over the Patriots.

Addyson Fisher struck out 19 and allowed just two hits, while also driving in two runs. Russell finished with five RBIs, while Zetta Smith, Veda Barton and Bryleigh Salyers had two hits each.

Carly Bradford and Olivia Ashbrook had singles for the Patriots.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 6, Patrick Henry 0

Zane Johnson scored three goals as the Honaker Tigers trounced Patrick Henry and improved to 9-0. Jaylon Hart added two goals, while Jaxon Dye also found the back of the net.