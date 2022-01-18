 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Bunch, Bears pound Gate City

Bradley Bunch continued his stellar senior season, finishing with 28 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals as the Union Bears earned a 59-39 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over homestanding Gate City on Tuesday night.

Union (8-4) also received 12 points and five assists from Caiden Bartee and an 11-point, six-rebound performance from Noah Jordan. The Bears led 13-3 after one quarter and then put the game away with a 17-7 surge to open the second half.

Brady Edwards (12 points) and Eli McMurray (11 points) led the way for Gate City. The Blue Devils were just 3-for-16 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 28-19.

PREP GIRLS

Gate City 60, Union 50

Macey Mullins scored 14 points and Lexi Ervin added 13 as the Blue Devils (9-6) improved to 5-0 in the Mountain 7 District with the win ver the Union Bears

Union (8-3, 1-1) was led by Abby Slagle with 23 points.

The Bears travel to Wise County Central tonight in a makeup game.

