PREP ROUNDUP: Buchanan leads Burton past Twin Springs

Jaymen Buchanan once again made things happen from the leadoff spot in the lineup for J.I. Burton High School’s baseball squad.

Buchanan went 2-for-4, scored two runs, stole two bases and tallied a RBI as the Raiders recorded a 6-4 Cumberland District victory over the Twin Springs Titans on Saturday.

Cameron Sergent also had two hits for Burton and drove in two runs, while Caleb McCurdy collected two RBIs too. Chris Branham went the distance on the mound in crafting a five-hitter with four strikeouts.

Twin Springs scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning, but couldn’t complete the comeback. The Titans received two RBIs from Dillon Thompson.