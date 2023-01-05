 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Cootie Browns
Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Brown's 22 leads Vikings past Chiefs

Tenn High vs. GC Boys

Tennessee High's Colin Brown scored 22 points in the Vikings' emphatic win at Cherokee on Thursday night. 

 Emily Ball Bristol Herald Courier

Sophomore Colin Brown burned the nets for hot-shooting Tennessee High to the tune of 22 points as the Vikings cruised to an 82-42 boys basketball road win over the Cherokee Chiefs on Thursday night.

Senior Creed Musick added 19 points for THS (13-4), which knocked down nine 3-pointers in the first half.

GIRLS

Letcher Central (Ky.) 44, Twin Springs 22

Kierra Couch scored 16 points to lead the way for Letcher County Central in a trumping of Twin Springs.

Twin Springs managed just two points in the second quarter and finished the night shooting 8-for-36 from the field. Kayli Dunn and Preslie Larkins had six points apiece in the setback with Dunn also yanking down nine rebounds.

Holston 49, Grayson County 35

Bailey Widener and Ashton Keith combined for 40 points as the Holston Cavaliers collected a non-district win over Grayson County.

Widener scored a game-high 24 points to pace the Cavs.

Keith scored 11 of her 16 points in the second quarter as Holston closed the first half on a 22-9 run to seize control.

Grayson County did not place a scorer in double digits.

Eastside 53, Patrick Henry 25

Eastside posted a non-district win over the visiting Patrick Henry Rebels.

Tennessee High 43, Cherokee 24

Anna Kate Kinch scored nine of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter – and 13 of those 16 in the second half — to lead the Vikings past the Chiefs.

Kendall Cross keyed a 13-4 third quarter advantage with seven of her nine points. She also have three assists and two steals. Keeley Canter added five rebounds for the Vikings, who improved to 7-10 on the season.

Ava Morgan had 10 of Cherokee’s 24 points.

